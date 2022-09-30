ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Pazin presses career-over-commercials in Assembly fight with Soria

Former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin is one of two candidates vying for the 27th Assembly District. Pazin, a Republican, placed second in the June primary, 5.1 points behind Fresno City Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria, a Democrat. Republican Amanda Fleming held 16.8 percent of the vote and Democrat Mike Karbassi had...
CALIFORNIA STATE
How the Friant Dam uncovered a gold mine

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During the construction of Friant Dam, crews found hundreds of pounds of gold that would be worth a fortune today. In the late 1930s, crews began working to quarry rock and cement in an area that was later turned into the Lost Lake Recreation Area. During the quarrying process, about […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
California’s state dinosaur was found in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has a state dinosaur? That was probably your first question upon reading the headline. Many know about the grizzly bear, the quail, and the California poppy. But how many Californians know about the Augustynolophus morrisi? The Augustynolophus morrisi  (AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss), according to Smithsonian, was a duck-billed, 26-foot-long, three-ton herbivorous creature that […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Where you can find pumpkin patches in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October officially marks the beginning of the spooky season. Pumpkin patches across Fresno County are now opening up to help people carve up some fun this Halloween. This Halloween season, Visit Fresno County has put together a list of some of the pumpkin patches in the area. The hours and […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99

For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
GOSHEN, CA
Big Fresno Fair annual ag showcase

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Big Fresno Fair returns on October 5th. In addition to the rides, foods, and exhibits, the annual event gives fairgoers an opportunity to learn more about local agriculture. Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says it’s an event you don’t want to...
FRESNO, CA
‘Pistachio Party’ Brings Boxer Marc Castro to Clovis Farmers Market

On Friday night, the last day of the month of September, American Pistachio Growers, a non-profit trade association that represents over 800 growers in California, Arizona, and New Mexico, made their way to the Clovis Farmers Market. This invitation from the Farmers Market was marketed to the public as a...
CLOVIS, CA
Helicopter Crashes Into California Neighborhood in Heart-Stopping Video

Heart-stopping footage from a Ring camera captured the moment an out-of-control helicopter crashed into a California neighborhood. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 2 hospitalized after helicopter goes down in Fresno neighborhood (https://youtu.be/fMDkTqOxbzM) As we can see in the shocking clip, the helicopter seemingly just dropped out...
FRESNO, CA
CHP Identifies Clovis Man as Driver of Car That Killed Cyclist

The California Highway Patrol identified Johnson Chang, 47, of Clovis as the driver of a sports car that drifted across the center line and killed a Fresno woman riding her bike on Watts Valley Road on Sunday morning. According to the CHP report, the 51-year-old woman died at the scene...
CLOVIS, CA
Surveillance video shows delivery driver throwing packages in California

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMPH) — A delivery driver, or drivers, for the company OnTrac, was caught on camera throwing packages on multiple occasions at a home in the foothills east of Clovis, a city in Fresno county, California. The homeowner said he had three separate packages delivered to their house...
CLOVIS, CA
Madera County: A Better Place to Live, Work, and Play

As Chief of Staff for Madera County District 5, I often receive calls from residents that can no longer afford to live in the area. Rising costs of living and housing shortages are forcing people to move to more urban areas. No one should have to leave their home to find a more affordable life and better paying job. I will work to improve our affordable housing stock as well as create better paying jobs and pathways to obtain them.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Fresno Man’s Death Prompts Questions, Investigation Launched

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Homicide detectives are at the scene of a suspicious death early Monday morning in Fresno. Officers located a 21-year-old man dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Homicide detectives were called and are interviewing family members. Detectives have not said if it was a self-inflicted wound...
FRESNO, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.

When I think of pizza, I usually want to go to a place with great dough and sauce. For me, the most important element of a pizza is the dough. The sauce is essential, but you can overlook the sauce if the dough is good; if you have tough dough or dough that hasn't been cooked all the way, it will ruin the best sauce and toppings. That's my opinion, and Patti feels the same way.
FRESNO, CA
PRIDE comes to Visalia this weekend for celebration, entertainment

PRIDE Visalia returns for the 6th annual event to Valley Strong Ballpark on Saturday for a day full of LGBTQ+ celebration, pride, and entertainment. PRIDE Visalia 2022 will start at 11 a.m. at the park, which is located at 300 N. Giddings St. in Visalia. The event will be the...
VISALIA, CA
New area code coming to the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
FRESNO, CA

