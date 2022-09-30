Read full article on original website
sjvsun.com
Pazin presses career-over-commercials in Assembly fight with Soria
Former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin is one of two candidates vying for the 27th Assembly District. Pazin, a Republican, placed second in the June primary, 5.1 points behind Fresno City Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria, a Democrat. Republican Amanda Fleming held 16.8 percent of the vote and Democrat Mike Karbassi had...
How the Friant Dam uncovered a gold mine
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During the construction of Friant Dam, crews found hundreds of pounds of gold that would be worth a fortune today. In the late 1930s, crews began working to quarry rock and cement in an area that was later turned into the Lost Lake Recreation Area. During the quarrying process, about […]
California’s state dinosaur was found in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has a state dinosaur? That was probably your first question upon reading the headline. Many know about the grizzly bear, the quail, and the California poppy. But how many Californians know about the Augustynolophus morrisi? The Augustynolophus morrisi (AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss), according to Smithsonian, was a duck-billed, 26-foot-long, three-ton herbivorous creature that […]
Where you can find pumpkin patches in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October officially marks the beginning of the spooky season. Pumpkin patches across Fresno County are now opening up to help people carve up some fun this Halloween. This Halloween season, Visit Fresno County has put together a list of some of the pumpkin patches in the area. The hours and […]
thesungazette.com
Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99
For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
yourcentralvalley.com
Big Fresno Fair annual ag showcase
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Big Fresno Fair returns on October 5th. In addition to the rides, foods, and exhibits, the annual event gives fairgoers an opportunity to learn more about local agriculture. Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen says it’s an event you don’t want to...
clovisroundup.com
‘Pistachio Party’ Brings Boxer Marc Castro to Clovis Farmers Market
On Friday night, the last day of the month of September, American Pistachio Growers, a non-profit trade association that represents over 800 growers in California, Arizona, and New Mexico, made their way to the Clovis Farmers Market. This invitation from the Farmers Market was marketed to the public as a...
Helicopter Crashes Into California Neighborhood in Heart-Stopping Video
Heart-stopping footage from a Ring camera captured the moment an out-of-control helicopter crashed into a California neighborhood. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 2 hospitalized after helicopter goes down in Fresno neighborhood (https://youtu.be/fMDkTqOxbzM) As we can see in the shocking clip, the helicopter seemingly just dropped out...
sjvsun.com
Fresno goes Bananas: Savannah Bananas, “Greatest Show in Sports,” to play Chukchansi Park in 2023
The Savannah Bananas, the Georgia-based independent baseball team that single-handedly shredded every boring rule in the game and has crafted a game day experience like no Major League franchise, will play at Fresno’s Chukchansi Park next year. Or, in the words of the Banana’s owner, the baseball circus is...
GV Wire
CHP Identifies Clovis Man as Driver of Car That Killed Cyclist
The California Highway Patrol identified Johnson Chang, 47, of Clovis as the driver of a sports car that drifted across the center line and killed a Fresno woman riding her bike on Watts Valley Road on Sunday morning. According to the CHP report, the 51-year-old woman died at the scene...
abc45.com
Surveillance video shows delivery driver throwing packages in California
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMPH) — A delivery driver, or drivers, for the company OnTrac, was caught on camera throwing packages on multiple occasions at a home in the foothills east of Clovis, a city in Fresno county, California. The homeowner said he had three separate packages delivered to their house...
Fresno Unified announces $20 million donation from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation
Fresno Unified School District is creating a new foundation to further scholarships and has received $20 million from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation
sierranewsonline.com
Madera County: A Better Place to Live, Work, and Play
As Chief of Staff for Madera County District 5, I often receive calls from residents that can no longer afford to live in the area. Rising costs of living and housing shortages are forcing people to move to more urban areas. No one should have to leave their home to find a more affordable life and better paying job. I will work to improve our affordable housing stock as well as create better paying jobs and pathways to obtain them.
KMJ
Fresno Man’s Death Prompts Questions, Investigation Launched
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Homicide detectives are at the scene of a suspicious death early Monday morning in Fresno. Officers located a 21-year-old man dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Homicide detectives were called and are interviewing family members. Detectives have not said if it was a self-inflicted wound...
Motorcyclist arrested after leading deputies on chase in Fresno, officials say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he led deputies on a chase through Fresno early Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:00 a.m., deputies tried to pull over a motorcyclist near Shields Avenue and First Street. Officials said the motorcyclist refused to stop and ended up speeding […]
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.
When I think of pizza, I usually want to go to a place with great dough and sauce. For me, the most important element of a pizza is the dough. The sauce is essential, but you can overlook the sauce if the dough is good; if you have tough dough or dough that hasn't been cooked all the way, it will ruin the best sauce and toppings. That's my opinion, and Patti feels the same way.
See helicopter crash into family's front yard
A helicopter crashed into the front yard of a Fresno, California, family’s home. According to police, both the pilot and the passenger suffered minor injuries and are expected to survive.
Hanford Sentinel
PRIDE comes to Visalia this weekend for celebration, entertainment
PRIDE Visalia returns for the 6th annual event to Valley Strong Ballpark on Saturday for a day full of LGBTQ+ celebration, pride, and entertainment. PRIDE Visalia 2022 will start at 11 a.m. at the park, which is located at 300 N. Giddings St. in Visalia. The event will be the...
yourcentralvalley.com
New area code coming to the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
Crews quickly contain wildfire in Madera County
Crews are mopping up a wildfire in Madera County. It broke out around 1:30 Friday afternoon in the area of Road 416 and Person Loop.
