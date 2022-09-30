Read full article on original website
mycanyonlake.com
Comal County Removes COVID-19 Dashboard from Public Health Page
Comal County will no longer publish a weekly COVID-19 dashboard on its Public Health webpage. Spokesperson Cary Zayas said case numbers have steadily declined, and with the number of home tests being used, providing accurate data is problematic for the Public Health Department. “Should there be a spike in cases...
mycanyonlake.com
Oct. 5 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 10:49 a.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 59 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
