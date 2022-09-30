Read full article on original website
City leaders break ground on new southwest Boise skate park
BOISE, Idaho — City of Boise leaders and project partners celebrated the groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art skate park at Molenaar Park in southwest Boise Wednesday. The project is moving forward faster than previously planned, thanks to a $1 million donation from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertsons Family Foundation.
Beauty vending machine in Kuna laundromat gaining national attention
KUNA, Idaho — Hispanic and Latino people are growing Idaho’s economy with millions of dollars in buying power. A study done by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs shows there are about 1,100 Hispanic-owned business in Idaho. “We are making a comeback. I see many restaurants, taco trucks...
7's HERO: 90-year-old Mountain Home High School football fan is guest of honor at homecoming game
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Sally Pyburn is 90-years-young, and has lived in Mountain Home for fifty years! She is a huge fan of the Mountain Home High School Football Team. "They are good at what they do, and it's something that makes them happy too," said Sally. Her caregiver...
Three design firms present final proposals for Expo Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Three design firms are competing for the chance to transform over 80 acres of land at Expo Idaho, around the former site of the Les Bois Park horse racing track. They pitched their proposals to the Ada County Commissioners, who are looking to turn the area...
Eagle High grad named first runner up at Miss Teen USA pageant
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho native and Eagle High School graduate Jenna Beckstrom represented the Gem State on the big stage this past weekend at the 2022 Miss Teen USA pageant in Reno, Nevada. Beckstrom finished in second place in the field of 51 teens representing all 50 states and...
Witches ring in the season with spooky spectacle on Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds flocked to Barber Park to ring in the spooky season Sunday, as witches floated down the Boise River on paddleboards. The "Witches on the Water" float kicked off at Barber Park Sunday, Oct. 2, at noon and ended at Ann Morrison Park. It is the second year Boiseans gathered for a costumed river float, trading their broomsticks for paddle boards.
Valley Regional Transit launches new Meridian bus route service
BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct an error referencing the 7A Fairview/Ustick route. An earlier version had said the route was eliminated. That is not the case, but a twice-daily loop that served Capital High School is being discontinued due to low ridership.
Idaho Red Cross on standby as Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida
BOISE, Idaho — Hurricane Ian, one of the most-powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Ian slammed the coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, with destructive winds and a dangerous storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm hit near Fort Meyers with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph.
The race for Idaho lieutenant governor: Part 2
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, November 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the general election to decide on who they want to represent them in key federal and state offices. This Viewpoint and the previous show focus on one of the big races in Idaho,...
Water rates could be increasing in the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — Residents in the Treasure Valley could be seeing an increase in their water bills, after Veolia filed a request with Idaho Public Utilities Commission to raise rates. Veolia Environment, which merged with Suez earlier this year, is one of the largest water companies in the world....
City of Boise recruiting residents for redistricting process
BOISE CITY, Idaho — The Boise City Districting Commission is inviting Boise residents to draft and submit map ideas for the 2023 city council elections. Cities with populations over 100,000 people are required to create districts for city council elections rather than voting at-large, after HB413 was passed in the 2020 legislative session. Boise, Meridian, and Nampa are now required to elect council members by districts.
Hubble Hero House hits the market this Saturday; proceeds go to charities
KUNA, Idaho — To give a boost to Idaho charities, Hubble Homes, based in Meridian, sells a house each year and gives the proceeds away. This year's "Hubble Hero House" is located in Kuna and will go up for sale Saturday, Oct. 1, listed at more than $523,000. All the proceeds will go to seven Treasure Valley nonprofits: Advocates Against Family Violence, Kuna Food Bank, Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada and Canyon Counties, Camp Rainbow Gold, Idaho Humane Society, Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline, and the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.
Nampa students prepare to build a house: 'This could be a future job'
BOISE, Idaho — The Nampa School District held a groundbreaking Wednesday for a single-family home project getting ready to be built by students. Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and Nampa School District Superintendent Dr. Greg Russell both attended Wednesday’s ceremony to mark the start of a single-family house that students will build from the ground up.
Police believe two suspects in Meridian pharmacy theft are connected to other Idaho robberies
BOISE, Idaho — Police pursued two men through Idaho, Oregon and Nevada in connection to a robbery at a Meridian pharmacy on Monday. Tyheir Bolden, 24, and Antonio Watkins, 24, were taken into custody 250 miles away from Meridian in Humboldt County, Nevada. Police now believe the suspects are...
New Meadows murder suspect had violent criminal record in Washington, mental health issues
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — New details are emerging about the two people shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Saturday. The Adams County Sheriffs Office officially identified 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen as the two who were killed in the shooting. Police were...
Meridian family turns home flower garden into successful business
BOISE, Idaho — Most Idaho farms have some animals, like chickens and maybe some pigs, but at this Meridian farm, the main crop is flowers. Over the years, Tara McCallister developed a passion for beautifying her home landscape and with her family, turned her passion into a successful flower-growing business.
Gas prices in Boise area drop over past week, but that trend may end soon
BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices have, for several weeks, been dropping from this summer's record-high prices, but data from the past week suggest the slide may not continue much longer. Both AAA and GasBuddy reported Monday, Sept. 26, that the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has...
Family searching for missing Kenyan immigrant who attended College of Western Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Before Irene Gakwa was reported missing earlier this year, the Kenyan immigrant was following her dreams here in the Treasure Valley. She studied nursing at the College of Western Idaho but later moved out of the state. Irene was officially reported missing in late March from...
Ammonia leak prompts some downtown Boise street closures, evacuations
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire Department crews have cleared the scene of an ammonia leak that occurred early Wednesday morning along 15th Street just north of River Street, south of the I-184 connector overpass. All streets in the area reopened and the area was declared safe at about noon.
Search for missing person near Big Trinity Lake in Boise National Forest
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — The Big Trinity Lake campground is now closed until the search for a person reported missing in the area ends, the Elmore County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. The sheriff's office has not released a picture or description of the missing person. Deputies and personnel with...
