ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Witches ring in the season with spooky spectacle on Boise River

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds flocked to Barber Park to ring in the spooky season Sunday, as witches floated down the Boise River on paddleboards. The "Witches on the Water" float kicked off at Barber Park Sunday, Oct. 2, at noon and ended at Ann Morrison Park. It is the second year Boiseans gathered for a costumed river float, trading their broomsticks for paddle boards.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Red Cross on standby as Hurricane Ian swamps southwest Florida

BOISE, Idaho — Hurricane Ian, one of the most-powerful storms ever recorded in the United States, slammed into southwest Florida Wednesday. Ian slammed the coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, with destructive winds and a dangerous storm surge. The National Hurricane Center said the eye of the storm hit near Fort Meyers with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albertsons Stadium#Smartphone App#San Diego State#American Football#College Football#Boise State Athletics#Athletics Jeramiah Dickey
Idaho's Newschannel 7

City of Boise recruiting residents for redistricting process

BOISE CITY, Idaho — The Boise City Districting Commission is inviting Boise residents to draft and submit map ideas for the 2023 city council elections. Cities with populations over 100,000 people are required to create districts for city council elections rather than voting at-large, after HB413 was passed in the 2020 legislative session. Boise, Meridian, and Nampa are now required to elect council members by districts.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Hubble Hero House hits the market this Saturday; proceeds go to charities

KUNA, Idaho — To give a boost to Idaho charities, Hubble Homes, based in Meridian, sells a house each year and gives the proceeds away. This year's "Hubble Hero House" is located in Kuna and will go up for sale Saturday, Oct. 1, listed at more than $523,000. All the proceeds will go to seven Treasure Valley nonprofits: Advocates Against Family Violence, Kuna Food Bank, Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada and Canyon Counties, Camp Rainbow Gold, Idaho Humane Society, Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline, and the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.
KUNA, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy