KUNA, Idaho — To give a boost to Idaho charities, Hubble Homes, based in Meridian, sells a house each year and gives the proceeds away. This year's "Hubble Hero House" is located in Kuna and will go up for sale Saturday, Oct. 1, listed at more than $523,000. All the proceeds will go to seven Treasure Valley nonprofits: Advocates Against Family Violence, Kuna Food Bank, Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada and Canyon Counties, Camp Rainbow Gold, Idaho Humane Society, Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline, and the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.

KUNA, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO