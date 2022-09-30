ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.com

Utah advertising agency president says McMullin attack ad lawsuit may be uphill battle

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin’s campaign has filed a lawsuit in response to a conservative political action committee’s attack ad. “McMullin for Utah” filed the lawsuit in the Third Judicial District Court on Tuesday, claiming the Super PAC “The Club for Growth Action” aired a “deceitful” ad. The campaign is also suing the TV news stations that aired the ad, including KUTV 2News, FOX 13, and ABC 4.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah forensic scientists play key role in criminal justice

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While police work on the front lines, Utah forensic scientists play a vital role in solving crimes in the state. The Utah State Crime Lab does forensic testing for all law enforcement across Utah. Walking into one of their three locations is like walking...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Wasatch Front areas once considered affordable saw biggest rent increases

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wasatch Front cities that were once considered affordable places to live saw the biggest increase in rent, according to a recent study. "West Valley, Kearns, Taylorsville saw over 30% changes in rent," said Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute which published the report called "The Changing Dynamics of the Wasatch Front Apartment Market."
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
kjzz.com

Plans to reduce oil production may drive Utah gas prices back up

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Gas prices may be on the rise after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced plans to cut oil production by millions of barrels per day. The reduction is set to begin in November. Which could be bad news for drivers like Jan...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy