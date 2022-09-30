Read full article on original website
Utah advertising agency president says McMullin attack ad lawsuit may be uphill battle
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin’s campaign has filed a lawsuit in response to a conservative political action committee’s attack ad. “McMullin for Utah” filed the lawsuit in the Third Judicial District Court on Tuesday, claiming the Super PAC “The Club for Growth Action” aired a “deceitful” ad. The campaign is also suing the TV news stations that aired the ad, including KUTV 2News, FOX 13, and ABC 4.
Utah records 42nd motorcycle-related fatality of year, surpassing last year's total
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Provo Police Department on Wednesday released the identity of a motorcyclist killed in one of several fatal crashes in northern Utah the day before, and the 42nd person to die in a motorcycle-related incident in Utah this year. According to a statement from...
Utah forensic scientists play key role in criminal justice
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While police work on the front lines, Utah forensic scientists play a vital role in solving crimes in the state. The Utah State Crime Lab does forensic testing for all law enforcement across Utah. Walking into one of their three locations is like walking...
Wasatch Front areas once considered affordable saw biggest rent increases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wasatch Front cities that were once considered affordable places to live saw the biggest increase in rent, according to a recent study. "West Valley, Kearns, Taylorsville saw over 30% changes in rent," said Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute which published the report called "The Changing Dynamics of the Wasatch Front Apartment Market."
Plans to reduce oil production may drive Utah gas prices back up
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Gas prices may be on the rise after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced plans to cut oil production by millions of barrels per day. The reduction is set to begin in November. Which could be bad news for drivers like Jan...
