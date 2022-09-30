Read full article on original website
San Francisco Celebrates Filipino Heritage
San Francisco leaders will kick off Filipino American History Month at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mayor London Breen will lead a celebration with this year's theme: Reflection. Resilience. Reinvention. The in-person event is open to the public and will take place at City Hall. NBC Bay Area's Ginger Conejero-Saab will join...
Legal Fight Over Renaming San Francisco Law School
Relatives of the first dean of a San Francisco law school announced Tuesday they're suing to prevent the regents from changing the school's name. A newly-signed law recently cleared the way for the state to rename UC Hastings College of the Law after questions arose about the school's namesake, Serranus Hastings, and his abuses of indigenous people.
Stockton, Oakland Killings May Be Work of Serial Killer ‘On a Mission': Police
Ballistics tests have linked the fatal shootings of six men and the wounding of one woman in California — all potentially at the hands of a serial killer — in crimes going back more than a year, police said. Authorities last week announced that five men in Stockton...
Noe Valley Institution Saved From Closing by Loyal Customer
Hannah Seyfert says her motives were, at the start, purely selfish. When Seyfert learned this summer that Lehr’s German Specialties in San Francisco’s Noe Valley was closing, she was mainly concerned about where she was going to find a place to buy the kind of dumplings and other German foods that reminded her of home in Hannover, Germany.
Some Take Aim at Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf as Her 8 Years Wind Down
The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address Tuesday morning. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special city council meeting at 10 a.m. She is leaving office following two consecutive terms, which is the maximum an Oakland mayor can serve.
Bay Area Native Makes History En Route to International Space Station
Nicole Mann on Wednesday became the first Native American woman to go to space and the first woman to command a NASA commercial spacecraft. Mann, a North Bay native, and three others lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Wednesday morning for the International Space Station. "You’ve got three rookies that...
Bay Area Residents Pessimistic About Life, Future: Report
People in the Bay Area are feeling pessimistic about their future. Nearly half of people living in the Bay Area call crime an extremely serious problem, according to a new survey by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley. Another big concern? The rising cost of housing.
Schools Reopen at Oakland's King Estates Complex a Week After Campus Shooting
Classes were set to resume at the King Estates Complex in Oakland a week after six people were shot on the campus and as the city continues to be marred by gun violence. The King Estates Complex houses three schools in East Oakland. Bay Tech charter school was scheduled to reopen classrooms Wednesday but will be on minimum days for the rest of the week, according to Oakland Unified School District.
Catalytic Converter Theft Ends in Fatal Shooting in Oakland
The Oakland Police Department is investigating its 101st homicide after police said a converter theft ended in a fatal shooting Tuesday. “He was trying to tell the people to get away from his car, they fired some shots and it went through the screen door and they killed him,” said Justin Dawson.
South Bay Family Seeks Justice for Mother Killed in Walnut Creek Hit-and-Run
A South Bay father and his three children are asking for justice after a hit-and-run took their mother’s life. Chung Thuy Le, 44, of Milpitas was struck and killed about 7 p.m. Saturday as she was walking from the nail salon she owned to her car in Walnut Creek.
Hindu-American Community Relieved After Man is Arrested, Charged With Hate Crime
Members of the Hindu-American community in the South Bay said they are breathing a sigh of relief after police arrested a man suspected of targeting women in that community for their jewelry. Because the suspect appeared to target women in the group, prosecutors have charged him with a hate crime.
Blue Angels Buzzing the Bay This Weekend for San Francisco Fleet Week
Looping, rolling and gliding between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, the Blue Angels will amaze and delight once again with their storied air show, the highlight of Fleet Week, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Thousands of visitors and residents are expected to attend Fleet Week, which began Monday and...
Santa Rosa Police Search for Violent Carjacking Suspect
Police continue searching for the suspect in a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa. The incident occurred near the intersection of First and A streets Sunday. Video shows Rico Richards Leaton-Gomez, of Windsor, approaching a pickup truck offering to buy it. Police said he then punched the 67-year-old driver through his...
Family of Alexis Gabe Believe Bones Found May Be Hers
The family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe believe bones found in the town of Pioneer in the Sierra Nevada Foothills might be hers. The Gabe family posted about the discovery on a group Facebook page. They said volunteers reported the news to the local sheriff's department, which has sent in the bones for DNA analysis.
Possible Serial Killer Case: Stockton Police Release Footage of Person of Interest
Police in Stockton have released more footage of the person of interest wanted in a string of shooting deaths in the city as well as one in Oakland. The video of the person of interest can be seen in the video player above or on the Stockton police Facebook page.
COVID Circulation Still Relatively High Even as Cases Continue Decline, Health Officer Says
While COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County have trended down over the summer, the county's top health official said this week that the level of virus circulating locally is likely higher than the county's case count. Health Officer and Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said Tuesday that the number...
San Francisco Gets $117 Million for 3 Affordable Housing Projects
San Francisco has been awarded more than $117 million to invest in affordable housing projects, according to a statement from Mayor London Breed's office. The money will help kickstart three shovel-ready projects, including 98-units at 4200 Geary Blvd., 90-units at Sunnydale Block 3B, and 102-units at 234 Van Ness Ave.
Residents in San Jose Neighborhood Frustrated With Frequent Power Outages
Dozens of people in one San Jose neighborhood say they're averaging one power outage a week. The outages are affecting about 5,000 PG&E customers in the Evergreen area. In most cases, the outages last a couple of hours. "We’ve lost power six times in about seven weeks," Sarab Chimni said....
Vallejo Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Sean Monterrosa Terminated
The Vallejo Police Department is moving forward with plans to fire a police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man while responding to reports of looting during a 2020 protest. The department is not releasing the officer's name, but the family of the man he shot said it is...
‘Our Boys Were Not to Blame for This': Family of Teens Killed at House Party Speaks Out
The search for multiple shooters who opened fire at a party inside an Oakland Airbnb rental over the weekend continues. Family members of the victims who were killed are heartbroken and trying to come to terms with the loss of two children, one of which had just celebrated their 17th birthday.
