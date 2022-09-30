ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Celebrates Filipino Heritage

San Francisco leaders will kick off Filipino American History Month at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mayor London Breen will lead a celebration with this year's theme: Reflection. Resilience. Reinvention. The in-person event is open to the public and will take place at City Hall. NBC Bay Area's Ginger Conejero-Saab will join...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Legal Fight Over Renaming San Francisco Law School

Relatives of the first dean of a San Francisco law school announced Tuesday they're suing to prevent the regents from changing the school's name. A newly-signed law recently cleared the way for the state to rename UC Hastings College of the Law after questions arose about the school's namesake, Serranus Hastings, and his abuses of indigenous people.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Noe Valley Institution Saved From Closing by Loyal Customer

Hannah Seyfert says her motives were, at the start, purely selfish. When Seyfert learned this summer that Lehr’s German Specialties in San Francisco’s Noe Valley was closing, she was mainly concerned about where she was going to find a place to buy the kind of dumplings and other German foods that reminded her of home in Hannover, Germany.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Some Take Aim at Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf as Her 8 Years Wind Down

The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address Tuesday morning. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special city council meeting at 10 a.m. She is leaving office following two consecutive terms, which is the maximum an Oakland mayor can serve.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Pessimistic About Life, Future: Report

People in the Bay Area are feeling pessimistic about their future. Nearly half of people living in the Bay Area call crime an extremely serious problem, according to a new survey by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley. Another big concern? The rising cost of housing.
POLITICS
NBC Bay Area

Schools Reopen at Oakland's King Estates Complex a Week After Campus Shooting

Classes were set to resume at the King Estates Complex in Oakland a week after six people were shot on the campus and as the city continues to be marred by gun violence. The King Estates Complex houses three schools in East Oakland. Bay Tech charter school was scheduled to reopen classrooms Wednesday but will be on minimum days for the rest of the week, according to Oakland Unified School District.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Catalytic Converter Theft Ends in Fatal Shooting in Oakland

The Oakland Police Department is investigating its 101st homicide after police said a converter theft ended in a fatal shooting Tuesday. “He was trying to tell the people to get away from his car, they fired some shots and it went through the screen door and they killed him,” said Justin Dawson.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Blue Angels Buzzing the Bay This Weekend for San Francisco Fleet Week

Looping, rolling and gliding between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, the Blue Angels will amaze and delight once again with their storied air show, the highlight of Fleet Week, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Thousands of visitors and residents are expected to attend Fleet Week, which began Monday and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Rosa Police Search for Violent Carjacking Suspect

Police continue searching for the suspect in a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa. The incident occurred near the intersection of First and A streets Sunday. Video shows Rico Richards Leaton-Gomez, of Windsor, approaching a pickup truck offering to buy it. Police said he then punched the 67-year-old driver through his...
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Family of Alexis Gabe Believe Bones Found May Be Hers

The family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe believe bones found in the town of Pioneer in the Sierra Nevada Foothills might be hers. The Gabe family posted about the discovery on a group Facebook page. They said volunteers reported the news to the local sheriff's department, which has sent in the bones for DNA analysis.
OAKLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Gets $117 Million for 3 Affordable Housing Projects

San Francisco has been awarded more than $117 million to invest in affordable housing projects, according to a statement from Mayor London Breed's office. The money will help kickstart three shovel-ready projects, including 98-units at 4200 Geary Blvd., 90-units at Sunnydale Block 3B, and 102-units at 234 Van Ness Ave.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vallejo Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Sean Monterrosa Terminated

The Vallejo Police Department is moving forward with plans to fire a police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man while responding to reports of looting during a 2020 protest. The department is not releasing the officer's name, but the family of the man he shot said it is...
VALLEJO, CA

