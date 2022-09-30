Mill Creek coasts past Central Gwinnett in matchup of unbeaten football teams

Read full article on original website
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Parkview edges Brookwood to clinch 4-AAAAAAA title
LILBURN — Parkview wrapped up the Region 4-AAAAAAA softball title Wednesday night with a 6-5 victory over rival Brookwood. The Panthers improve to 18-9 on the season.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood tops Archer for Region 4-AAAAAAA volleyball championship
COVINGTON — Brookwood outlasted Archer for the Region 4-AAAAAAA Volleyball Tournament championship Wednesday at Newton. The Broncos posted a 25-22, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15 win over Archer in the finals.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Caroline Stanton's school-record 19 strikeouts help Buford to region title
BUFORD — Caroline Stanton broke the Buford softball record with 19 strikeouts Tuesday in a 4-2 victory over Mill Creek that gave the Wolves the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship in their first season of Class AAAAAAA play. Stanton (6-0) pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits and earned runs. She...
gwinnettprepsports.com
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford sweep includes win over No. 1 Sequoyah
BUFORD — Buford’s volleyball team celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with two victories, including one over No. 1-ranked Sequoyah. The Wolves opened with a 25-21, 25-15 win over Blessed Trinity with Ashley Sturzoiu (nine kills) and Dylan Cummings (nine digs) leading the way.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PREP ROUNDUP: North Gwinnett powers past Peachtree Ridge for region title
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett claimed the Region 8-AAAAAAA softball championship in decisive fashion with a 13-3 victory over Peachtree Ridge on Monday. Amber Reed was the winning pitcher in a seven-inning complete game, scattering three hits and striking out nine.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Emma Castorri, Olivia Duncan focused on leading Buford softball to state championship
In their four years together at Buford, softball players Emma Castorri and Olivia Duncan have enjoyed a number of big accomplishments, but capturing a state championship has remained elusive. Now in the final weeks of their final season leading the Wolves, both Duncan and Castorri are ready to complete their...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford's Justice Haynes honored with All-American Bowl jersey
Buford senior Justice Haynes, an Alabama commit, was officially honored Wednesday as a 2022 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation for the All-American Bowl as part of the sixth week of the Road to the Dome digital series. Having been selected to play in the 23rd edition of the All-American...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Gwinnett County Public Schools' Student-Athletes of the Month, September 2022
A look at the Gwinnett County Public Schools' Student-Athletes of the Month for Sept. 2022. The athletes were chosen by their high schools.
gwinnettprepsports.com
DreamHack Atlanta returning after pandemic hiatus
DreamHack Atlanta is set to return Nov. 18-20, marking its first in-person iteration since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The gaming festival will include several live esports competitions, including a Fortnite tournament and a Starcraft II tournament each with $100,000 prize pools.
fox5atlanta.com
Girl last seen going to school bus stop but did not report to school, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is looking for a girl they said went to her a school bus top in her neighborhood on Monday but never made it to school. Investigators went to East Meyers Drive in Morrow on Tuesday, where 16-year-old Syriana Gregg was reported...
Woman taken to hospital after being attacked by multiple men on Covington walking trail, police say
COVINGTON, Ga. — Police in Covington are investigating a terrifying incident on Cricket Frog Trail from Monday, where a woman claimed she was attacked by two men while walking her dog. Once on the scene, officers described the woman as "bleeding from her mouth and had scratch marks all...
