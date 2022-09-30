ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoschton, GA

Mill Creek coasts past Central Gwinnett in matchup of unbeaten football teams

By Will Hammock will.hammock@gwinnettdailypost.com
gwinnettprepsports.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
gwinnettprepsports.com

VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Buford sweep includes win over No. 1 Sequoyah

BUFORD — Buford’s volleyball team celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with two victories, including one over No. 1-ranked Sequoyah. The Wolves opened with a 25-21, 25-15 win over Blessed Trinity with Ashley Sturzoiu (nine kills) and Dylan Cummings (nine digs) leading the way.
BUFORD, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
City
Hoschton, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Hoschton, GA
Sports
Hoschton, GA
Football
Lawrenceville, GA
Education
Hoschton, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Football
Lawrenceville, GA
Sports
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford's Justice Haynes honored with All-American Bowl jersey

Buford senior Justice Haynes, an Alabama commit, was officially honored Wednesday as a 2022 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation for the All-American Bowl as part of the sixth week of the Road to the Dome digital series. Having been selected to play in the 23rd edition of the All-American...
BUFORD, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Teams#Coasts#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
gwinnettprepsports.com

DreamHack Atlanta returning after pandemic hiatus

DreamHack Atlanta is set to return Nov. 18-20, marking its first in-person iteration since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The gaming festival will include several live esports competitions, including a Fortnite tournament and a Starcraft II tournament each with $100,000 prize pools.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy