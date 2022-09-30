Read full article on original website
ABC7 Los Angeles
Athletics face the Angels leading series 1-0
LINE: Angels -142, Athletics +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0. Oakland is 58-102 overall and 27-52 at home. The Athletics are 34-15 in games when they scored at least five runs. Los Angeles has a 73-87...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies Tuesday
LINE: Dodgers -373, Rockies +293; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Los Angeles is 110-50 overall and 56-23 in home games. The Dodgers are 59-10 in games when they did not allow a home run. Colorado has a 67-93...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Aaron Judge sets new AL record with 62nd home run
Babe Ruth and Roger Maris are in the rearview mirror. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his American League record 62nd home run Tuesday. After nearly a week of waiting, Judge led off the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with a towering shot to left field against the Texas Rangers. Maris...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels retain Phil Nevin as manager for 2023 season
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season. The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight year. Nevin was promoted...
ABC7 Los Angeles
From star rookies to extremely good -- and bad -- finishes: The stats and storylines we're watchi...
Today marks the final day of the 2022 MLB regular season -- yes, it falls on a Wednesday this year -- before the MLB playoffs start Friday afternoon. While there might not be a whole lot left to determine in the standings with all 12 postseason spots filled before teams take the field for Game 162, there are still plenty of reasons baseball fans everywhere should tune in one last time -- whether your team has punched one of those playoff tickets or will be playing for the last time until Opening Day arrives March 30, 2023.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Mets' Jeff McNeil wins NL batting title while sitting on bench in finale
NEW YORK -- Jeff McNeil stayed on top without taking a swing. Nursing a four-point lead in the big league batting race, McNeil was not in the New York Mets' lineup Wednesday for their regular-season finale against Washington. He only played defense after entering late and finished with the highest average in the majors -- one point ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Dodgers face the Rockies leading series 2-1
LINE: Dodgers -360, Rockies +280; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Colorado Rockies. Los Angeles is 56-22 in home games and 110-49 overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .257, the third-best team...
ABC7 Los Angeles
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, postseason bracket, standings
The 2022 MLB playoffs are finally here with the debut of a new postseason format. Major League Baseball premiers its 12-team format which boasts an additional wild-card spot in both the American League and National League. The fun kicks off with a jam-packed Friday that features eight teams competing in four wild-card games, so it's sure to be a wild weekend to kick off the playoffs.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Angels try to avoid series sweep against the Athletics
LINE: Angels -248, Athletics +204; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Athletics will sweep the series with a win. Oakland is 59-102 overall and 28-52 in home games. The Athletics are...
Mets prep for playoffs with rout of Nationals
NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets geared up for the playoffs with a 9-2 rout of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most wins in franchise history.Jeff McNeil won the major league batting crown without taking a plate appearance, and New York (101-61) finished with the same record as Atlanta atop the NL East. The defending World Series champion Braves had already clinched the division title Tuesday because they hold the season-series tiebreaker after going 10-9 against the Mets.The only Mets team to win more regular-season games was the 1986...
ABC7 Los Angeles
The playoff field is set! Here's why this could be the greatest MLB postseason since ... well, ma...
The regular season is officially in the books (OK, maybe there is still a game or two trickling slowly to its finish as you read this) and the 2022 MLB playoffs are set to start Friday -- and this year's postseason could be epic. In addition to a new format...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Dodgers look to stop skid in game against the Rockies
LINE: Dodgers -370, Rockies +292; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers look to break a three-game skid when they play the Colorado Rockies. Los Angeles has a 56-24 record in home games and a 110-51 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks second in the NL.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Dodgers honor retiring Spanish-language broadcaster Jaime Jarrín during pregame ceremony
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers honored Jaime Jarrín before Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies, with the retiring broadcaster telling the fans at Dodger Stadium, "no matter what I say, it is not enough to say thank you for what I have in my heart." "I...
