Oakland, CA

ABC7 Los Angeles

Athletics face the Angels leading series 1-0

LINE: Angels -142, Athletics +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0. Oakland is 58-102 overall and 27-52 at home. The Athletics are 34-15 in games when they scored at least five runs. Los Angeles has a 73-87...
OAKLAND, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies Tuesday

LINE: Dodgers -373, Rockies +293; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Los Angeles is 110-50 overall and 56-23 in home games. The Dodgers are 59-10 in games when they did not allow a home run. Colorado has a 67-93...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Aaron Judge sets new AL record with 62nd home run

Babe Ruth and Roger Maris are in the rearview mirror. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his American League record 62nd home run Tuesday. After nearly a week of waiting, Judge led off the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with a towering shot to left field against the Texas Rangers. Maris...
MLB
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels retain Phil Nevin as manager for 2023 season

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season. The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight year. Nevin was promoted...
MLB
ABC7 Los Angeles

From star rookies to extremely good -- and bad -- finishes: The stats and storylines we're watchi...

Today marks the final day of the 2022 MLB regular season -- yes, it falls on a Wednesday this year -- before the MLB playoffs start Friday afternoon. While there might not be a whole lot left to determine in the standings with all 12 postseason spots filled before teams take the field for Game 162, there are still plenty of reasons baseball fans everywhere should tune in one last time -- whether your team has punched one of those playoff tickets or will be playing for the last time until Opening Day arrives March 30, 2023.
MLB
ABC7 Los Angeles

Mets' Jeff McNeil wins NL batting title while sitting on bench in finale

NEW YORK -- Jeff McNeil stayed on top without taking a swing. Nursing a four-point lead in the big league batting race, McNeil was not in the New York Mets' lineup Wednesday for their regular-season finale against Washington. He only played defense after entering late and finished with the highest average in the majors -- one point ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman.
QUEENS, NY
ABC7 Los Angeles

Dodgers face the Rockies leading series 2-1

LINE: Dodgers -360, Rockies +280; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Colorado Rockies. Los Angeles is 56-22 in home games and 110-49 overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .257, the third-best team...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, postseason bracket, standings

The 2022 MLB playoffs are finally here with the debut of a new postseason format. Major League Baseball premiers its 12-team format which boasts an additional wild-card spot in both the American League and National League. The fun kicks off with a jam-packed Friday that features eight teams competing in four wild-card games, so it's sure to be a wild weekend to kick off the playoffs.
MLB
ABC7 Los Angeles

Angels try to avoid series sweep against the Athletics

LINE: Angels -248, Athletics +204; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Athletics will sweep the series with a win. Oakland is 59-102 overall and 28-52 in home games. The Athletics are...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS New York

Mets prep for playoffs with rout of Nationals

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets geared up for the playoffs with a 9-2 rout of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most wins in franchise history.Jeff McNeil won the major league batting crown without taking a plate appearance, and New York (101-61) finished with the same record as Atlanta atop the NL East. The defending World Series champion Braves had already clinched the division title Tuesday because they hold the season-series tiebreaker after going 10-9 against the Mets.The only Mets team to win more regular-season games was the 1986...
QUEENS, NY
ABC7 Los Angeles

Dodgers look to stop skid in game against the Rockies

LINE: Dodgers -370, Rockies +292; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers look to break a three-game skid when they play the Colorado Rockies. Los Angeles has a 56-24 record in home games and a 110-51 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks second in the NL.
LOS ANGELES, CA
