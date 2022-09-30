BOZEMAN — Questions swirled around Montana State’s offensive line before this football season began. None of the starters were more mysterious than JT Reed. Justus Perkins was MSU’s first-string center all of last season, and Rush Reimer started four games at tackle. Right guard Cole Sain saw the field when healthy last season. Marcus Wehr was transitioning from defensive to offensive line, but Montanans who watched him at Billings Central knew he had the talent to succeed.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO