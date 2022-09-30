Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
MSU Billings men's golfer shares GNAC Player of the Week honor
A Montana State Billings men's golfer shared the award for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's Player of the Week honor following his notable performance at a Yellowjackets home meet last week. Kevin Kolb, a junior from Spearfish, South Dakota, was co-named the GNAC's Men's Golf Player of the Week by...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school soccer (Oct. 4)
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Max Mai 2; Fillipo Caporaso 1; Gabriel Giammatei 1. Assists – Max Mai 2; Matheus Dos Santos 1; Bowman Seitz 1. Saves – . LAUREL: Goals – . Assists – . Saves – . BILLINGS WEST 2, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 0.
406mtsports.com
Montana State golf finishes 17th at Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational
TACOMA, Washington — The Montana State women’s golf team concluded the final round of the Pat Lessor Harbottle Invitational, held at the par-72, 6,195-yard Tacoma Country and Golf Club on Tuesday. Montana State finished 17th overall in the team standings with a three-round score of 127-over 919 strokes...
406mtsports.com
JUCO transfer JT Reed helping Montana State's offensive line erase doubts
BOZEMAN — Questions swirled around Montana State’s offensive line before this football season began. None of the starters were more mysterious than JT Reed. Justus Perkins was MSU’s first-string center all of last season, and Rush Reimer started four games at tackle. Right guard Cole Sain saw the field when healthy last season. Marcus Wehr was transitioning from defensive to offensive line, but Montanans who watched him at Billings Central knew he had the talent to succeed.
406mtsports.com
High school football rankings: Upsets toss 6-Man into turmoil as playoffs loom
BOZEMAN — After five weeks of relative calm, Week 6 was 6-Man's turn to enter Montana's high school football meat grinder. Though top-three teams Big Sandy (6-0), Broadview-Lavina (6-0) and Bridger (5-1) kept marching along, the next three squads — Savage (4-1), Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine (5-1) and Jordan (5-1) — all were ambushed. The upsets at the hands of unranked teams provided an opening for newcomer Roy-Winfred (5-1) at No. 10 in the weekly 406mtsports.com high school football rankings.
406mtsports.com
Billings Outlaws announce their 2023 Champions Indoor Football League schedule
BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws have announced their Champions Indoor Football league schedule for 2023. The CIF announced the schedule for all eight returning teams — the Outlaws, Gillette (Wyoming) Mustangs, league champion Salina (Kansas) Liberty, Omaha (Nebraska) Beef, Sioux City (Iowa) Bandits, Southwest Kansas Storm, Topeka (Kansas) Tropics, and Rapid City (South Dakota) Marshals — on Sept. 28.
