Sedro-woolley, WA

Sedro-Woolley man arrested for fraud and mail theft

By BENJAMIN LEUNG @goskagit
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 6 days ago
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Police Department arrested a man Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a fraud and mail theft ring.

The 41-year-old Sedro-Woolley man is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on an investigative hold for a potential 63 charges involving forgery, financial fraud, mail theft and possession of stolen mail.

