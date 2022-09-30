Read full article on original website
Related
Covid bereavement in UK has affected prospects of tens of thousands – report
Commission finds lack of formal support has had serious impact on health, education and economic outcomes
India Sept services growth slumped to 6-month low on cooling demand -PMI
BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Growth in India's services industry slumped in September to a six-month low, led by a substantial easing in demand amid high inflation, a private survey showed.
Comments / 0