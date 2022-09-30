ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

WeQual Recognises 8 Exceptional Business Women Across Asia

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Eight talented businesswomen, holding prominent executive roles in leading companies listed across the Asia-Pacific region, have been named winners in the WeQual Awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005916/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
