Read full article on original website
Related
India Sept services growth slumped to 6-month low on cooling demand -PMI
BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Growth in India's services industry slumped in September to a six-month low, led by a substantial easing in demand amid high inflation, a private survey showed.
Cathay Pacific union warns of higher fares caused by fewer staff
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) faces unprecedented staffing and training shortages that will keep airfares high and threaten Hong Kong's resumption of its role as a global aviation hub, a pilots' union said on Thursday.
WeQual Recognises 8 Exceptional Business Women Across Asia
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Eight talented businesswomen, holding prominent executive roles in leading companies listed across the Asia-Pacific region, have been named winners in the WeQual Awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005916/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Prague European summit may be a relief for Truss, but Brexit won’t go away
After a bruising fortnight of political turmoil, market panic and vicious Tory party infighting, Thursday offers something of a perhaps unexpected respite for Britain’s embattled prime minister, Liz Truss: a European summit in the gothic and baroque splendour of Prague Castle. Truss is attending the first meeting of the...
Comments / 0