Team from Fairchild Air Force Base to assist in response efforts following Hurricane Ian

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places. It was clear the road to recovery from the storm will be long and painful. More than 500,000 homes and businesses remained without power Monday in Florida and it will be the weekend before most power is restored. And Ian still is not done. Officials warned there still was the potential of coastal flooding from Long Island south to North Carolina's Outer Banks where the only highway to the barrier islands was closed by sand and seawater. Seventy-eight deaths have been blamed on Ian, with 71 of them reported in Florida.
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With a death toll nearing three dozen, rescuers searched on Saturday for survivors among the Florida homes ruined by Hurricane Ian, while authorities and stunned residents in South Carolina began surveying their losses and assessing the damage from the powerful storm's strike there. Ian,...
Stillbirths in WA now come with birth certificate
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Legislature passed House Bill 1031, changing state law to provide a birth certificate for stillbirths. While the majority of states already do so, Washington’s law only required a fetal death certificate. The bill was introduced in 2021 by Representative Amy Walen (D-Wash.) and Senator Shelly Short (R-Wash.).
Washington schools celebrate farm to schools month with Taste Washington Day
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - October is National Farm to Schools Month and several Washington schools are kicking off the celebration with Taste Washington Day on October 5. Farm to Schools is a campaign meant to bring healthy meal options, produced locally to schools. Taste Washington Day will include incorporating local options...
The Satanic Temple sues Idaho Governor Brad Little over abortion rights
BOISE, IDAHO - The Satanic Temple is suing Idaho Governor Brad Little, claiming he violated the religious freedom of its Idaho members, protected under the United States Constitution with Idaho's new abortion law. The complaint filed in the United States District Court of Idaho explains the abortion law violates their...
Pacific Power offers low-income discount program
OREGON - Pacific Power is offering a new low-income program to its customers starting Saturday October 1. Customers who are eligible could see a decrease in their bill ranging between 20% to 40%. Pacific Power customers getting energy relief from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the...
Things to watch: Eastern Washington faces unknowns with first SEC opponent at Florida
The Eastern Washington football team has landed somewhere it never has played: Florida. And what a journey it was, from the start of the week to Sunday, with travel plans in flux before all settling in well for the Eagles – just a day later than they expected. Beating...
Florida cruises past Eastern Washington 52-17 in game delayed by Hurricane Ian
A day later than first planned, Eastern Washington headed into “The Swamp” in Gainesville and acquitted itself offensively in a way it hadn’t earlier this season against another Football Bowl Subdivision team. But defensively the Eagles simply were not up to the task of slowing a speedy...
Governor Kate Brown Announces Oregon Supreme Court Vacancy
Salem, Ore. - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced on Monday October 3rd that she is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Oregon Supreme Court. Justice Thomas Balmer is retiring effective December 31, 2022. Gov. Brown thanked Justice Balmer for his dedicated judicial service. In 2021 there were vacancies...
Motorcycle chase ends in crash and arrest in Milton-Freewater
A Milton-Freewater Police officer patrolling around 2:19 a.m. Sunday, October, 2, spotted a red and black Honda motorcycle fail to obey a traffic stop. The officer attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the driver sped away. According to a Milton-Freewater Police Press Release, the police officer pursued the motorcycle and...
'We've got weapons': Gonzaga's Nolan Hickman works through offseason, ready to take next step with loaded backcourt
Nolan Hickman knows it’s too early to rush to conclusions, but the sophomore guard has also seen enough to know the hype and excitement surrounding Gonzaga’s backcourt in 2022-23 isn’t misplaced. “Backcourt is going to be scary. We’ve got weapons,” Hickman said on Sunday after putting a...
Gonzaga women's basketball battles roster questions, hoping to maintain winning identity
The Gonzaga women’s basketball program may have lost four starters from last year’s squad, but it hasn’t lost its identity. Coach Lisa Fortier made that clear as her players warmed up Monday morning on the Kennel floor. “Will it look different? Sure,” Fortier said of this year’s...
