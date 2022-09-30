Read full article on original website
Tomase: Bogaerts reminds Red Sox why they'd be foolish to let him go
Xander Bogaerts arrived with a bang in 2013, becoming a starting third baseman in the World Series just days after his 21st birthday. Did he leave with a bang on Tuesday night?. In what could've been his final at-bat with the Red Sox, Bogaerts launched a grand slam in a...
Tomase: Red Sox should make these three changes for better 2023 roster
Chaim Bloom faces the most consequential offseason of his Red Sox tenure this winter, and we'll have plenty of time in the coming weeks to dissect exactly what he might do. But before the season officially comes to an end on Wednesday, it's worth taking a broad view of the task ahead, so here are three conceptual approaches Bloom should employ as the Red Sox rebuild in baseball's most murderous division.
Emotional Eckersley on leaving Sox booth: 'This is my home'
When the Boston Red Sox' season comes to an end on Wednesday, so will Dennis Eckersley''s career in the NESN broadcast booth. The Baseball Hall of Famer and eccentric TV analyst announced in August that he will retire as a broadcaster at the end of the 2022 MLB season. During the penultimate Red Sox game of the year on Tuesday, Eckersley was overcome with emotion as he reflected on his time in Boston.
Yankees superstar Aaron Judge narrowly misses out on clinching the Triple Crown as Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez spoils the record-breaker's party by hitting a double against the White Sox to win the AL batting title
Minnesota's Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets' Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor. Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding. 'I couldn't sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,' Arraez...
Peyton perfectly nails Jimmy G impression calling complex play
Peyton Manning hasn’t played in the NFL in seven years, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock. During the first quarter of the 49ers’ primetime clash against the Los Angeles Rams, Manning debuted a great impression of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo giving the play call from coach Kyle Shanahan to teammates in San Francisco's huddle.
Where execs rank Draymond on list of NBA's best defenders
After a back injury kept Draymond Green from reaching his full potential during the Warriors’ 2021-22 NBA season, the veteran forward enters the team’s upcoming campaign looking to remind the league he’s still an elite defender when healthy. And with Tuesday’s release of the annual survey taken...
Warriors changing practice routine as Kerr evolves as coach
A coach's ability to adapt as the game changes is crucial to any success they hope to have throughout the season. Steve Kerr understands that need to adjust and change his philosophy so his game plan or message to the team doesn't grow stale. When the Warriors coach took over...
Why DiVincenzo pleaded with Iguodala to return to Warriors
Andre Iguodala’s invaluable veteran presence is one of the main reasons he will return to the Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. The 38-year-old former Finals MVP has proven he can knock down a shot in clutch moments, we’ve seen that for almost two decades in the league. But his leadership, tough love mentorship, oh, and Steph Curry, all were factors that played a role in his return.
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer
Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
It's official: Phillies face Cardinals in first round of MLB playoffs
Just over an hour after the Phillies lost 10-0 to the Astros in their second-to-last game of the regular season, the Padres beat the Giants to lock the National League playoff bracket. The Padres (89-72) are guaranteed the 5-seed. The Phillies (87-74) will finish as the 6-seed. This could prove...
Kyle Pitts out of Falcons practice
The Falcons are already going to be without running back Cordarrelle Patterson for at least a few weeks while he’s on injured reserve. Now one of their other key players is not practicing on Wednesday. According to multiple reporters on the Falcons beat, Pitts was not on the field...
Watch fans give Yankees’ Judge standing ovation after being pulled early
All rose for Aaron Judge. Moments after hitting his record-breaking 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled Judge early to a standing ovation from the crowd at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Judge was pulled in the bottom of...
Red Sox claim right-handed pitcher off waivers from Rays
The Boston Red Sox made a minor transaction ahead of Game 162 on Wednesday. Right-hander Easton McGee was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced. The Red Sox hosted the Rays for the 2022 season finale. McGee, 24, was designated for assignment by the Rays on...
Kendrick Bourne claims refs blew key call in OT of Patriots-Packers
The New England Patriots fell just short of upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Kendrick Bourne believes the officials played a role in their demise. The Patriots faced a third-and-5 at Green Bay's 46-yard line in overtime needing only a field goal to win when...
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
What Giants future holds for La Stella after another lost season
SAN FRANCISCO -- On May 17, in his second game back from the IL, Tommy La Stella swung so hard at an elevated sinker that both feet momentarily left the ground. The ball landed 464 feet away at Coors Field, and barring a surprising blast from any of his teammates over the next three days, it will go down as the longest homer of the Giants season by more than 20 feet. It will also go down as one of the few highlights of La Stella's second season in orange and black.
Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal
Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after missing the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal with their young 41-goal scorer
DiVincenzo surprised by Kings' decision to part ways
The Kings’ offseason got off to an unexpected start in late June when they declined to send Donte DiVincenzo a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. That came as a surprise to the 25-year-old wing, who was acquired by Sacramento at the 2021-22 trade deadline as part of a four-team deal.
Report: Warriors release McClung, sign Lamb to training camp deal
After winning their first pair of preseason games in Japan, The Warriors made some roster moves on Monday. Less than 48 hours after going viral for an impressive, between-the-legs dunk before Saturday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena, Mac McClung is being released by the Warriors, the Athletic’s Shams Charania reported, citing sources.
Shanahan hopes officials improve with holding calls against Bosa
Officially, Nick Bosa leads the NFL with six sacks through four games. Unofficially, he might also lead the league in most times he’s been held without drawing a penalty flag. “I couldn’t agree with you more,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday when asked about the frequency it...
