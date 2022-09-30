SAN FRANCISCO -- On May 17, in his second game back from the IL, Tommy La Stella swung so hard at an elevated sinker that both feet momentarily left the ground. The ball landed 464 feet away at Coors Field, and barring a surprising blast from any of his teammates over the next three days, it will go down as the longest homer of the Giants season by more than 20 feet. It will also go down as one of the few highlights of La Stella's second season in orange and black.

