Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Sports
Tomase: Bogaerts reminds Red Sox why they'd be foolish to let him go
Xander Bogaerts arrived with a bang in 2013, becoming a starting third baseman in the World Series just days after his 21st birthday. Did he leave with a bang on Tuesday night?. In what could've been his final at-bat with the Red Sox, Bogaerts launched a grand slam in a...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox should make these three changes for better 2023 roster
Chaim Bloom faces the most consequential offseason of his Red Sox tenure this winter, and we'll have plenty of time in the coming weeks to dissect exactly what he might do. But before the season officially comes to an end on Wednesday, it's worth taking a broad view of the task ahead, so here are three conceptual approaches Bloom should employ as the Red Sox rebuild in baseball's most murderous division.
NBC Sports
Emotional Eckersley on leaving Sox booth: 'This is my home'
When the Boston Red Sox' season comes to an end on Wednesday, so will Dennis Eckersley''s career in the NESN broadcast booth. The Baseball Hall of Famer and eccentric TV analyst announced in August that he will retire as a broadcaster at the end of the 2022 MLB season. During the penultimate Red Sox game of the year on Tuesday, Eckersley was overcome with emotion as he reflected on his time in Boston.
NBC Sports
Phillies playoff dates, times, opponent and potential pitching matchups
The Phillies are headed to the playoffs for the first time in a decade and have their starting rotation lined up exactly how they want. Zack Wheeler in Game 1. Aaron Nola in Game 2. The first round of the postseason is a Best of Three series with all three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mets prep for playoffs with rout of Nationals
NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets geared up for the playoffs with a 9-2 rout of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most wins in franchise history.Jeff McNeil won the major league batting crown without taking a plate appearance, and New York (101-61) finished with the same record as Atlanta atop the NL East. The defending World Series champion Braves had already clinched the division title Tuesday because they hold the season-series tiebreaker after going 10-9 against the Mets.The only Mets team to win more regular-season games was the 1986...
NBC Sports
Why DiVincenzo pleaded with Iguodala to return to Warriors
Andre Iguodala’s invaluable veteran presence is one of the main reasons he will return to the Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. The 38-year-old former Finals MVP has proven he can knock down a shot in clutch moments, we’ve seen that for almost two decades in the league. But his leadership, tough love mentorship, oh, and Steph Curry, all were factors that played a role in his return.
NBC Sports
It's official: Phillies face Cardinals in first round of MLB playoffs
Just over an hour after the Phillies lost 10-0 to the Astros in their second-to-last game of the regular season, the Padres beat the Giants to lock the National League playoff bracket. The Padres (89-72) are guaranteed the 5-seed. The Phillies (87-74) will finish as the 6-seed. This could prove...
Royals fire manager Mike Matheny after 65-97 end to season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were fired by the Kansas Cty Royals on Wednesday night, shortly after the struggling franchise finished the season 65-97 with a listless 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals had exercised their option on Matheny’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Browns claim Drew Forbes
The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
NBC Sports
Is Odell Beckham Jr. in play for the Giants?
The Rams keep waiting and waiting and waiting to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. There continues to be a chance that they’ll wait too long. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday night that OBJ has visited with the Giants. In a subsequent tweet, however, she seemed to retreat from characterizing it as an official visit.
NBC Sports
Vogt's kids adorably announce dad's at-bat in final MLB game
Wednesday certainly was a day that Stephen Vogt never will forget. Not only is the 10-year MLB veteran playing in the final game of his career after announcing his retirement on Sept. 22, but he got to do so with his family in attendance at the Oakland Coliseum. Stephen and...
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim right-handed pitcher off waivers from Rays
The Boston Red Sox made a minor transaction ahead of Game 162 on Wednesday. Right-hander Easton McGee was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced. The Red Sox hosted the Rays for the 2022 season finale. McGee, 24, was designated for assignment by the Rays on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
What Giants future holds for La Stella after another lost season
SAN FRANCISCO -- On May 17, in his second game back from the IL, Tommy La Stella swung so hard at an elevated sinker that both feet momentarily left the ground. The ball landed 464 feet away at Coors Field, and barring a surprising blast from any of his teammates over the next three days, it will go down as the longest homer of the Giants season by more than 20 feet. It will also go down as one of the few highlights of La Stella's second season in orange and black.
NBC Sports
Vikings activate Ryan Connelly
Linebacker Ryan Connelly is back on the Vikings active roster. Connelly opened the season on the physically unable to perform list as he continued to recover from last season’s torn ACL. He takes the roster spot of safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a compound leg fracture in last Sunday’s win over the Saints.
NBC Sports
Giants to sign A.J. Klein
The Giants are signing free agent linebacker A.J. Klein, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Klein is expected to start on the practice squad. He had several suitors, per Fowler, but Klein chose to reunite with General Manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll. They were together in Buffalo. The Bills...
NBC Sports
Eagles designate Andre Dillard for return from IR
Eagles tackle Andre Dillard is on his way back to the active roster. The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have designated Dillard for return from injured reserve. Dillard can be activated at any point in the next three weeks, but will be shut down for the year if that does not happen.
Comments / 0