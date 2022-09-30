ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites

There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
MILITARY
94.3 Lite FM

Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York

What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck D
94.3 Lite FM

‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides

Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
SIDNEY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#The Retreat#Mansions#Holistic Healing#Hotels#Copperhead Retreat
94.3 Lite FM

6 Haunted Historical Hudson Valley Landmarks to Tour

Scary movies and elaborate attractions can be fun for Halloween, but the Hudson Valley has so many opportunities to be immersed by the grand history and frightening hauntings of many significant landmarks. Built in 1908, the Burn Brae Mansion was built by Margaret MacKenzie Elkin as part of the estate...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Travel
94.3 Lite FM

Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Close to 80 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. Help is needed in finding these children. Take a look to see if you have seen any. From Oct 1., 2022 until Jan. 1 2022, nearly 80 children have gone missing in the Empire State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
94.3 Lite FM

Halfmoon Cookies and Cider Donuts! Its an Upstate New York Thing!

In the list of iconic Upstate New York food treats one would have to place our beloved apple cider donuts and halfmoon cookies. You can get the cookies all year long, of course, but the apple cider donuts are something we long for when autumn is in full bloom in our beautiful region. From in store bakeries, to farm markets, to mom-and-pop roadside stands, these donuts are the hallmark of our prettiest season.
RESTAURANTS
94.3 Lite FM

The Hudson Valley’s 9 Favorite Comfort Foods

When the weather starts to turn cooler, my thoughts start hedging toward food. Specifically comfort food. There’s something about a chilly day and a big plate of food that makes you happy. I love coming in from the cold to the aroma of something cooking in the Crock Pot and the anticipation of eating it. Yup, when the cold weather hits, I need comfort food.
FOOD & DRINKS
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy