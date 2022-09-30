Read full article on original website
Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites
There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
This Must-See Hudson Valley Town is Renamed to a Fictional Legend
At some point in time, we may have heard of the legend of this fictional book and movie. I took what I saw from the movie and book and went on an adventure to explore what I learned. The cemetery held historic graves, tours and visitors curious about what was...
Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York
What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
20 Places to Enjoy a Meal in Upstate New York’s Southern Tier
The Great Southern Tier of New York stretches from Central New York and the Pennsylvania border all the way to Jamestown. In this gallery we take a look at places to dine, drink and enjoy in a small portion of the Southern Tier (Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Steuben counties). These...
Abandoned New York Puppy Mill Moms Need The Hudson Valley’s Help
Five puppy mill survivors were rescued in the Hudson Valley but are in "pretty rough shape" and need our help. Last week, the SPCA Westchester welcomed in five puppy mill survivors to the SPCA's Rescue Center. The Westchester County SPCA is a no-kill animal rescue center and humane law enforcement for Westchester County.
‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides
Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
Winter Jobs with The New York State Department of Transportation
With the temperatures dropping now that Fall has arrived it brings to mind that snow won't be far off. For some of us this could be bad news for others it means making money. Snow removal in the Hudson Valley can be a great job but there are a few requirements.
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
6 Haunted Historical Hudson Valley Landmarks to Tour
Scary movies and elaborate attractions can be fun for Halloween, but the Hudson Valley has so many opportunities to be immersed by the grand history and frightening hauntings of many significant landmarks. Built in 1908, the Burn Brae Mansion was built by Margaret MacKenzie Elkin as part of the estate...
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash
A Hudson Valley family lost their father following a crash in Upstate New York. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Ulster County man was killed in a crash in Greene County, New York. Ulster County, New York Man Dies After Crash in Greene County, New...
How To Be In The New York State Arbor Day Poster Contest
If you are an artist or you know someone who is please tell them about the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (NYS DEC) Arbor Day Post Contest. Imagine having a piece of art you created represent Arbor Day all over New York State. The NYS DEC asks the...
Waffle House Needs These Things to Move to the Hudson Valley
There are a few restaurants that people are always saying 'need to come to the Hudson Valley.' What are those restaurants? White Castle, In-N-Out Burger, Bojangles and (wait for it) Waffle House. Is there a restaurant that you would like to see on the list? Let's add it! So what...
New Info: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley, Bomb Kit Found
We've learned more information about the New York father who was murdered while visiting the Hudson Valley. Two local men were identified and arrested. Police add they were in possession of explosive-making materials. On Monday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided more information about the murder at a Dutchess...
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
How Does New York State Define Trespassing? Are You Guilty of It?
New York has interesting definitions, and legal definitions, for many things. When I couldn't get someone to keep their dogs out of my yard, it got me to thinking, is this a form of trespassing? Or am I just tired of cleaning up someone else's dog poo?. What does New...
Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Close to 80 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. Help is needed in finding these children. Take a look to see if you have seen any. From Oct 1., 2022 until Jan. 1 2022, nearly 80 children have gone missing in the Empire State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
Halfmoon Cookies and Cider Donuts! Its an Upstate New York Thing!
In the list of iconic Upstate New York food treats one would have to place our beloved apple cider donuts and halfmoon cookies. You can get the cookies all year long, of course, but the apple cider donuts are something we long for when autumn is in full bloom in our beautiful region. From in store bakeries, to farm markets, to mom-and-pop roadside stands, these donuts are the hallmark of our prettiest season.
‘Suspicion & Confusion:’ Plane Of Immigrants ‘Secretly’ Lands in HV, New York
Officials want to know what is going on after a plane full of "allegedly illegal (teen) immigrants" landed in the Hudson Valley. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed he got a call Friday night that a bus of "allegedly illegal immigrants" landed at the Orange County Airport. Plane Full of...
The Hudson Valley’s 9 Favorite Comfort Foods
When the weather starts to turn cooler, my thoughts start hedging toward food. Specifically comfort food. There’s something about a chilly day and a big plate of food that makes you happy. I love coming in from the cold to the aroma of something cooking in the Crock Pot and the anticipation of eating it. Yup, when the cold weather hits, I need comfort food.
Where to Find Some of New York’s Oldest Ghost Stories
Well, I hate to be the bearer of bad news but someone has to break it to all of you who wanted to go to Boos and Brews at Historic Huguenot Street in October but haven't bought your ticket yet. I am here to let your know you are too late, it is sold out.
