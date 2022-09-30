Read full article on original website
Hackers release 500GB of data stolen in LA school district ransomware attack
The LAUSD breach included Social Security and health info. The ransomware attack against the Los Angeles Unified School District just got worse. TechCrunch reports the group that took credit for the heist, Vice Society, has published a 500GB data cache from the early September breach. The collection includes extremely sensitive details like Social Security numbers, bank account info and health data that extends to students' psychological profiles.
Google will pay Arizona $85 million over illegally tracking Android users
Google will pay Arizona $85 million to settle a 2020 lawsuit, which claimed that the search giant was illegally tracking Android users, Bloomberg reports. At the time, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich argued that Google continued to track users for targeted advertising, even after they turned off location data settings. If this sounds familiar, it's because Google is also being sued by attorneys general in Texas, Washington, D.C., and Indiana over similar data tracking complaints. Brnovich's office also notes that the $85 million settlement is the largest amount Google has paid per user in a privacy lawsuit like this.
The Morning After: Twitter says it will close deal with Elon Musk, again
Twitter has agreed – once again – to Elon Musk’s proposal to buy the company for $54.20 a share. In a statement, Twitter confirmed it had received Musk’s letter that “the intention of the Company is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share.” The agreement follows months of legal drama after Musk tried to back out of his original agreement this spring to buy the company for $44 billion.
A kidnapped family of 4 has been found dead in California, authorities say
The search for a family of four kidnapped in California ended Wednesday with authorities recovering their bodies from a rural farm area days after being abducted at gunpoint.
Elon Musk tells Twitter he wants to go ahead with original deal
Elon Musk wants to own Twitter after all. The Tesla CEO has decided he wants to go ahead with the deal he originally struck to buy the social media company for $54.20 a share, Bloomberg reports.
Apple faces US labor complaint over union busting
Apple's alleged union busting has prompted federal action. As The New York Times reports, the National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Apple following accusations it broke multiple laws trying to thwart union organizers at the World Trade Center store in New York City. The Communications Workers of America (CWA) union claims Apple surveilled and questioned staff, limited access to pro-union fliers and made employees listen to anti-union speeches.
Amazon is killing its interactive Glow video device for kids
It has only been a year since Amazon launched Glow, its kid-focused video calling device that can also be used for interactive gaming. Now according to Bloomberg, Amazon is already discontinuing it, most likely due to lackluster sales. As the publication notes, Glow, while highly rated on Amazon, only has a bit over 500 reviews on the website.
The Morning After: What to expect from Google’s Pixel 7 event
Google’s big Pixel hardware event kicks off Thursday October 6th, and we’ll finally get to hear all the details of the Pixel 7 series and that long-teased (and leaked) Pixel Watch. Google first showed off a glimpse of its next Pixel phone back in May 2022. It keeps...
Amazon's Blink security cameras and bundles are up to 54 percent off
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Facebook is letting users choose which posts they want to see more of
With profits shrinking of late, Facebook has been shutting down unpopular apps and focusing on its core services. To that end, it's updating the primary Facebook Feed to let users see fewer or more posts from friends, groups and pages. That will in turn let it incorporate user feedback into Feed rankings, "making our artificial intelligence systems smarter and more responsive," it said in a blog post.
Google’s second-gen wired Nest Doorbell is smaller and offers improved imaging
Google has launched Nest's second-generation wired doorbell for those who don't want to monitor their device's battery levels or to worry about spotty WiFi. The device is around 30 percent smaller than its battery-powered counterpart and could better fit smaller and narrower spaces. Google said it spent a lot of...
Amazon workers hold impromptu strike after Staten Island warehouse fire
Amazon employees conducted a work stoppage for around three hours after a fire broke out at a fulfillment center on Staten Island, New York. Night shift workers were moved to a break room as firefighters tackled a dumpster fire on a shipping dock next to the JFK8 warehouse. No one was injured, according to the New York City Fire Department, which was called to the scene at around 4PM ET on Monday.
