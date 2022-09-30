Read full article on original website
Athletics face the Angels leading series 1-0
LINE: Angels -142, Athletics +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Los Angeles Angels, leading the series 1-0. Oakland is 58-102 overall and 27-52 at home. The Athletics are 34-15 in games when they scored at least five runs. Los Angeles has a 73-87...
Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies Tuesday
LINE: Dodgers -373, Rockies +293; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Los Angeles is 110-50 overall and 56-23 in home games. The Dodgers are 59-10 in games when they did not allow a home run. Colorado has a 67-93...
Los Angeles Angels retain Phil Nevin as manager for 2023 season
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season. The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight year. Nevin was promoted...
From star rookies to extremely good -- and bad -- finishes: The stats and storylines we're watchi...
Today marks the final day of the 2022 MLB regular season -- yes, it falls on a Wednesday this year -- before the MLB playoffs start Friday afternoon. While there might not be a whole lot left to determine in the standings with all 12 postseason spots filled before teams take the field for Game 162, there are still plenty of reasons baseball fans everywhere should tune in one last time -- whether your team has punched one of those playoff tickets or will be playing for the last time until Opening Day arrives March 30, 2023.
Jeff McNeil sits in Mets' finale, still wins NL batting crown
NEW YORK -- Jeff McNeil, held out of theNew York Mets' regular-season finale Wednesday againstWashington, officially won the National League batting title after theLos Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freemancame up short in his bid to overtake McNeil on the last day of the season. Mets manager Buck Showalter said it was...
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, postseason bracket, standings
The 2022 MLB playoffs are finally here with the debut of a new postseason format. Major League Baseball premiers its 12-team format which boasts an additional wild-card spot in both the American League and National League. The fun kicks off with a jam-packed Friday that features eight teams competing in four wild-card games, so it's sure to be a wild weekend to kick off the playoffs.
Mets prep for playoffs with rout of Nationals
NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets geared up for the playoffs with a 9-2 rout of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most wins in franchise history.Jeff McNeil won the major league batting crown without taking a plate appearance, and New York (101-61) finished with the same record as Atlanta atop the NL East. The defending World Series champion Braves had already clinched the division title Tuesday because they hold the season-series tiebreaker after going 10-9 against the Mets.The only Mets team to win more regular-season games was the 1986...
