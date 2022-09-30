ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, VA

Roanoke health district leader talks flu, COVID activity for fall

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - What COVID-19 will hold for us as we head into fall and winter is unclear, but there are some promising signs. During her virtual public health update Tuesday morning, Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City - Alleghany Health Districts said overall COVID activity in our region and in the state appears to be declining.
ROANOKE, VA
Appalachian Power offers tips on lowering winter bill

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AEP has what’s called the Average Monthly Plan (AMP), which helps customers avoid the high fluctuation of getting higher winter bills. This program takes the average bills over the last 12 months, allowing customers to pay levelized bills. George Porter from Appalachian Power sat down...
ROANOKE, VA
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
SALEM, VA
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Water Resources is inviting volunteers to help install public art on storm drains using stencils to raise awareness about the importance of stormwater drains and keeping the James River clean.

No previous art experience is required. The city says all ages are welcome, but youth aged 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. A comfortable pair of shoes for walking and painting clothes are highly recommended. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Click here to sign up.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Here’s how to celebrate Virginia-made products this fall

(WDBJ) - Fall is the time when we get back in our kitchens and start cooking delicious recipes for fall gatherings and holidays. Make your favorite recipes even more special by using Virginia-made ingredients that are full of fantastic fall flavors. Becky Ellis from Biscuits & Bubbly joined Natalie and...
VIRGINIA STATE
VSP investigating fatal crash on Route 460 in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Route 460E in Giles County Wednesday morning. The crash involved a tractor trailer and occurred in the Pearisburg area near Thomas Drive, according to VDOT. As of 5 a.m., all east lanes as well...
GILES COUNTY, VA
Non-emergency phone lines down in Roanoke County and Blacksburg

ROANOKE/BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The non-emergency phone lines for the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center and Blacksburg Police Department are down, according to the counties. Blacksburg residents are asked to call the New River Valley Emergency Communications Regional Authority at 540-382-4343 for assistance. Roanoke County is advising residents to call...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg. Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since. The town hopes to turn the building into a...
BLACKSBURG, VA
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
VIRGINIA STATE
Here @ Home talks educational partnerships with Wytheville Community College

(WDBJ) - For those who want to continue or take that first step toward a bachelor’s or advanced degree Wytheville Community College has a lot to offer. We sit down with WCC President Dr. Dean Sprinkle along with the Dean of Transfer and Educational Partnerships, Susan Evans, to talk about their Dual Enrollment Program and who would benefit most from the program.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears credits faith for her success

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears spoke at Liberty University Wednesday about how her faith and family have helped guide her throughout her career. While kicking off convocation as the guest speaker, Sears spoke about her family migrating from Jamaica and her struggles making it in America during her early years. She says those struggles led her to fight for a better education.
VIRGINIA STATE
Salsa class for children available in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve wanted to find a new hobby for your kids, this story is for you. Guia Salsa Noke is offering Latin dance classes for kids ages 3 to 9. The company teaches kids Salsa, Bachata, Cha-cha, and more. They learn about movements, coordination, history,...
ROANOKE, VA
Here @ Home talks to 2023 Miss Virginia Volunteer

(WDBJ) - Kate Clatterbuck is Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023!. She visits Here @ Home to talk about scholarship opportunities for young women in the Teen and Miss Categories, volunteerism and how she and others can make an impact inside their communities across the state of Virginia. Kate will compete on...
VIRGINIA STATE

