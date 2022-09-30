Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: A junior billiards player from Roanoke County is preparing for a world championship
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -If you play pool at Wolf’s Den Billiards in Roanoke, you might have encountered this 15-year-old phenom. Precilia Kinsley, otherwise known as “Killer P” has a keen eye and some amazing stick skills. In her teenage circle, she says her sport is a rarity.
WDBJ7.com
Radford University’s new Esports Center provides unique opportunities for students
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -“The last two years, the Esports club on Radford’s campus was the largest club on campus,” said Doug Benedict, Assistant Director for Esports at Radford University. It’s no secret that the world of esports has exploded over the last few years, including on Radford...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke health district leader talks flu, COVID activity for fall
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - What COVID-19 will hold for us as we head into fall and winter is unclear, but there are some promising signs. During her virtual public health update Tuesday morning, Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City - Alleghany Health Districts said overall COVID activity in our region and in the state appears to be declining.
WDBJ7.com
Ian brought rain and winds but also birds unique to this area
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Ian brought wind and rain into our area, but it also brought a few rare and unusual birds for this area. Overnight storm events like what we saw with Ian can allow some unusual birds to enter our area because birds migrate at night.
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power offers tips on lowering winter bill
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AEP has what’s called the Average Monthly Plan (AMP), which helps customers avoid the high fluctuation of getting higher winter bills. This program takes the average bills over the last 12 months, allowing customers to pay levelized bills. George Porter from Appalachian Power sat down...
WDBJ7.com
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
WDBJ7.com
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Water Resources is inviting volunteers to help install public art on storm drains using stencils to raise awareness about the importance of stormwater drains and keeping the James River clean.
No previous art experience is required. The city says all ages are welcome, but youth aged 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. A comfortable pair of shoes for walking and painting clothes are highly recommended. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Click here to sign up.
WDBJ7.com
Here’s how to celebrate Virginia-made products this fall
(WDBJ) - Fall is the time when we get back in our kitchens and start cooking delicious recipes for fall gatherings and holidays. Make your favorite recipes even more special by using Virginia-made ingredients that are full of fantastic fall flavors. Becky Ellis from Biscuits & Bubbly joined Natalie and...
WSLS
VSP investigating fatal crash on Route 460 in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Route 460E in Giles County Wednesday morning. The crash involved a tractor trailer and occurred in the Pearisburg area near Thomas Drive, according to VDOT. As of 5 a.m., all east lanes as well...
WDBJ7.com
Non-emergency phone lines down in Roanoke County and Blacksburg
ROANOKE/BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The non-emergency phone lines for the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center and Blacksburg Police Department are down, according to the counties. Blacksburg residents are asked to call the New River Valley Emergency Communications Regional Authority at 540-382-4343 for assistance. Roanoke County is advising residents to call...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg. Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since. The town hopes to turn the building into a...
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
WDBJ7.com
Lexington man killed in weather-related crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lexington man was killed in a crash in Campbell County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Rd. 19-year-old Dylan Covington was driving west on Bishop Creek Rd when a...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home talks educational partnerships with Wytheville Community College
(WDBJ) - For those who want to continue or take that first step toward a bachelor’s or advanced degree Wytheville Community College has a lot to offer. We sit down with WCC President Dr. Dean Sprinkle along with the Dean of Transfer and Educational Partnerships, Susan Evans, to talk about their Dual Enrollment Program and who would benefit most from the program.
WDBJ7.com
Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears credits faith for her success
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears spoke at Liberty University Wednesday about how her faith and family have helped guide her throughout her career. While kicking off convocation as the guest speaker, Sears spoke about her family migrating from Jamaica and her struggles making it in America during her early years. She says those struggles led her to fight for a better education.
WSET
Nose piercing incident under investigation at Amherst County High School
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County High School is investigating a “piercing” incident that happened on school grounds. This is the video that was sent to ABC13 from someone who would like to remain anonymous. In the video, you can see two individuals. One is piercing...
WDBJ7.com
Pickup driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Giles County. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Oct. 5 in the 700 block of North Main Street in Pearisburg. A tractor-trailer and a pickup collided; the driver of the pickup died at the...
WDBJ7.com
Salsa class for children available in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve wanted to find a new hobby for your kids, this story is for you. Guia Salsa Noke is offering Latin dance classes for kids ages 3 to 9. The company teaches kids Salsa, Bachata, Cha-cha, and more. They learn about movements, coordination, history,...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home talks workforce training programs at Wytheville Community College
(WDBJ) - There are thousands of jobs open across Virginia, and many of these essential fields don’t require a college degree. If you’re looking for a safe, affordable job career training program Workforce may be for you. We sit down with Mr. Perry Hughes and Dr. Dean Sprinkle...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home talks to 2023 Miss Virginia Volunteer
(WDBJ) - Kate Clatterbuck is Miss Virginia Volunteer 2023!. She visits Here @ Home to talk about scholarship opportunities for young women in the Teen and Miss Categories, volunteerism and how she and others can make an impact inside their communities across the state of Virginia. Kate will compete on...
