Bolivar, TN

Tennessee Tribune

Photos from TSU Lane v College Football Game

“TSU loss came against Lane College, a Division II program from Jackson, Tennessee, which held on for a stunning 28-27 overtime win in the John Merritt Classic at Hale Stadium.”. “Photos by Earl Flippen”
NASHVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Lane College names Mr. and Miss Homecoming

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local college kicks off a week of homecoming activities. Monday evening, Lane College held a special ceremony where the college’s royalty was recognized with the coronation of “Mr. and Miss Homecoming.”. Additional homecoming activities continue throughout the week, including a homecoming parade on...
JACKSON, TN
Covington Leader

Covington demolishes Dyersburg, all but clinching region title

“That may be the most complete game that I have seen a team play in my 17 years coaching.”. So said Covington head coach J.R. Kirby after his Chargers posted their third shutout of the season in a 34-0 demolition of the Dyersburg Trojans in a Region 7-3A game Friday night in Covington.
COVINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Lane students prep for Homecoming week

JACKSON, Tenn. –One local college creates Greek plots. With Homecoming week in full swing, the students of Lane College created Greek Plots in celebration of Homecoming. Lane college had a close football game on Saturday winning 28 to 27. And with the students hyped about the win, they were...
JACKSON, TN
styleblueprint.com

This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education

Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Community remembers legacy of James “Super” Wolfe

JACKSON, Tenn. — James Wolfe had many different names in the Jackson community, but he was most commonly referred to as “Super Wolfe.” The nickname came from his time playing football at Lane College in the 60s and it followed him into radio. While playing for Lane College, he earned an All American honor in Football in 1972 and made “Who’s Who” in American colleges and universities. He also pledged Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in 1970, because he firmly “believes in culture for service and service to humanity.”
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Crowd favorite returns to Praise in Unity

JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual event took place Sunday evening at the New Life Christian Center, where people gathered to praise the lord in unity. The 16th annual praise fest was conducted by Damon Gospel Productions. Robert Williams, an assistant of the productions and also a Lane Alum, shares the purpose...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

‘Remember Me’ walk held at Union University

JACKSON, Tenn. — Union University held their annual Remember Me walk, a walk that memorializes and remembers those who fell victim to a violent loss. “It’s such a great thing to honor those who we don’t want to be forgotten and make sure that the loved ones know that they’re never forgotten and that we’re here for them and that we want to love on them and honor them and what they walked through,” says school of social work graduate assistant, Sydney Hunter.
JACKSON, TN
wtva.com

Bicyclist struck and killed in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding. The crash happened before 8 p.m. Monday on South Second Street in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the bicyclist was traveling south on the edge of the northbound lane. It...
BOONEVILLE, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores Sept. 27 – Oct. 3

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #317 – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Marshall County supervisor dies after school bus crash: MHP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Marshall County supervisor has died, days after he was badly hurt in a crash involving a school bus he was driving, Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed Tuesday. Eddie Dixon, 77, of Holly Springs was seriously injured last Thursday afternoon when authorities say the school bus he was driving collided with a pickup […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
lakelandcurrents.com

Margaritas Restaurant Construction Underway

In a matter of months Lakeland Town Square hopes to have three different restaurants open in Phase One of the development on Highway 70. According to the developers more could be coming in Phase Two, which is already under construction. Officials believe Lakeland Prep’s positioning just across highway 70 is a perfect complement to the dining options that will be diverse and should cover breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Owners Box Bar and Grill and Carrington Oaks Coffeehouse are both looking to open soon and with the addition of Margaritas Restaurant there will be three options in Lakeland Town Square with plentiful seating and outdoor dining.
LAKELAND, TN
WREG

Body found in burning car in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A body was found inside a burning car in Millington Thursday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s department said fire units found a deceased victim in the front seat of the vehicle. Officials […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Flea market returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local flea market hits the fairgrounds. Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market was held this weekend. A large number of vendors were in attendance with a lot of the community there to be seen. The vendors there had a great deal to offer. There was food, beauty...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

One downtown gets a spooky head start on Halloween

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.–Disney’s Halloween has come to Haywood in downtown Brownsville, and you can see characters from Disney, such as Descendants, or even Hocus Pocus. Brittany Beaver, the Director of Main Street for Brownsville in Haywood County, shares the purpose behind the festival. “We wanted to bring a Halloween...
BROWNSVILLE, TN

