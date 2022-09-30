What they’re saying about the Bengals’ win over the Dolphins on Thursday Night Football: Social media reaction

Read full article on original website
Will Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney suit up this week? + Lance Reisland on the Falcons loss
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are on to Week 5 beginning today and we’re turning the page as well on a Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk Podcast -- well, mostly. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start the pod off by talking about the three things they’re thinking as Chargers week kicks off. Will Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney play? Is the defense in trouble? What challenges do the Chargers pose?
Joe Burrow describes having ‘fuzzy recollection’ after games; is sure he’s had concussions
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow reached out to Tua Tagovailoa earlier this week as the Dolphins quarterback recovers from the concussion he suffered last week in a loss to the Bengals. While Burrow has never been knocked during a game like Tagovailoa was, he told reporters on Wednesday that...
How Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Falcons
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Without Myles Garrett due to his car accident, the Browns had trouble containing the Falcons’ offense during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. On 55 snaps, cornerback Denzel Ward led the unit in overall defensive grading with an overall 86.7 rating, according to Pro Football Focus.
Kenny Pickett will be Steelers’ starting QB vs. Bills
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin never had a definitive timeline on when to hand the keys to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense to Kenny Pickett. If anything, Tomlin wanted to delay a move that seemed inevitable from the moment the Steelers drafted Pickett with the 20th overall pick six months ago. Asked as recently as a week ago how he would know it’s time, Tomlin shrugged and said simply “you just kind of know when you’re there.”
On Myles Garrett and Greedy Williams returning to the Browns practice field to start the week: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Wednesday getting ready to face the Chargers on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium and they had a very important player back on the field. Defensive end Myles Garrett, who missed Sunday’s game in Atlanta, practiced for the first time since crashing his Porsche last week.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Jacoby Brissett discusses Amari Cooper, QB sneaks: Transcript
BEREA, Ohio - Jacoby Brissett answered questions from reporters on Wednesday prior to the team’s practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns media-relations department.
Cleveland Guardians end regular season with 9-2 win over KC; on to the postseason
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The regularly scheduled portion of your broadcast has ended. Now the fun begins. The Guardians ended the regular season on Wednesday afternoon with a 9-2 victory over the Royals at Progressive Field. The went 92-70, their best finish since they went 93-69 in 2019. But unlike that year, the Guardians still have some baseball to play.
Zac Taylor talks struggling run game, Tee Higgins injury update: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are sitting in as good of a position as they could have considering the last two weeks of the regular season. They’ve won two games in a row and have a chance to get above .500 with a win over the Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore.
Jacoby Brissett: It’s ‘critical’ to get Amari Cooper more than the 1 catch for 9 yards he had vs. Falcons
BEREA, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett knows he must get The Route Runner more than one catch for 9 yards like he had during the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Falcons for the Browns’ passing game to be successful. It marked only the 12th time in Amari Cooper’s...
How Joe Burrow, Hayden Hurst and the rest of the Bengals offense graded vs. the Dolphins
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals offense was steady during the first half of Thursday’s 27-15 win over the Miami Dolphins. Tee Higgins led the Bengals offense with an overall offensive grade of 85.0, according to Pro Football Focus. On 53 snaps, Joe Mixon led the team in pass-block grading...
Previewing Browns vs. Chargers with Tim Bielik, Jeff Lloyd on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com breaks down the...
Browns cornerback Greedy Williams designated to return from IR, ready to help struggling secondary
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Greedy Williams is no stranger to injuries derailing part -- or all -- of a promising season. A hamstring injury suffered in practice disrupted the early part of his rookie season, causing him to miss four games. A nerve issue in his shoulder cost him his entire 2020 campaign. After playing 16 of 17 games in 2021 and establishing himself as the third corner, another hamstring injury caught him this training camp, again in practice.
Despite playing through rib injury, Justin Herbert will give Browns defense most daunting test of the season so far
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns defense will face its toughest test of the season on Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers come to town. Cleveland, a team that’s struggled with blown coverages throughout its first four games, will be going against the top passing offense in the league. Chargers...
Zac Taylor on Bengals injury updates, stopping the Ravens’ offense: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have perhaps their most important game of the season upcoming on Sunday in Baltimore as they’ll look to get above .500 for the first time this season. At his Wednesday press conference, coach Zac Taylor talked about a wide range of topics, from...
Myles Garrett returns to practice after accident with a pep in his step and a wink for the cameras; set to face Chargers
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett, who flipped his Porsche multiple times on Sept. 26, returned to the practice field on Wednesday with a pep in his step and a wink for the cameras and as the Browns prepare to face the 2-2 Chargers and their elite quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday.
When will the Browns unleash Cade York? Guardians vs. Rays preview; Jose Ramirez’s Hall prospects: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we preview the Guardians’ playoff series vs. the Rays, as well as discuss the Browns’ struggles in Atlanta, and whether they will unleash kicker Cade York going forward.
Joe Burrow on the Ravens secondary, his respect for Lamar Jackson : Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow spoke to reporters on Wednesday to preview the game on Sunday night against Baltimore. The Bengals swept the Ravens last year with Burrow putting up gaudy numbers in both games. Burrow set a new franchise single-game passing record in the 41-21 last December with 525 passing yards.
