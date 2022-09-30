Ashton Sanders’ Milan Photo Diary, From Ferragamo to Diesel

Actor Ashton Sanders is no stranger to fashion, having been a front-row frequent face and Met Ball attendee since breaking out in “Moonlight” in 2016.

Having attended the likes of Calvin Klein and Saint Laurent in the past, Sanders traveled to Milan this week to take in the Diesel show and catch Maximilian Davis’ debut at Ferragamo. Below, the actor, who will be seen next in the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” as Bobby Brown, shares a photo diary from his trip.

“Fresh off the plane, straight into a fitting with Glen.”

“Outfit is prepped and ready to go.”









“Arriving to Diesel right in time for the show…”

“The Ferragamo invite…”

“Next look, ready, set…go!”

The Ferragamo look

“Final touches…”

“It’s in the details.”

“Off to the show in the Italian drizzle.”

“The look in its habitat.”