Ashton Sanders’ Milan Photo Diary, From Ferragamo to Diesel
Actor Ashton Sanders is no stranger to fashion, having been a front-row frequent face and Met Ball attendee since breaking out in “Moonlight” in 2016.
Having attended the likes of Calvin Klein and Saint Laurent in the past, Sanders traveled to Milan this week to take in the Diesel show and catch Maximilian Davis’ debut at Ferragamo. Below, the actor, who will be seen next in the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” as Bobby Brown, shares a photo diary from his trip.More from WWD
- Mermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023
- Crystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan Fashion Week
- Tokyo James RTW Spring 2023
Comments / 0