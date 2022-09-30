ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

EXCLUSIVE: Haider Ackermann to Design Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426pRS_0iGBQJgN00
Haider Ackermann Dominique Maitre/WWD

PARIS — Haider Ackermann — prized for his soigné tailoring, sophisticated color sense and artful dishabille — will be the next guest designer to do a one-off haute couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier, WWD has learned.

It is to be unveiled during Paris Couture Week in January for the spring 2023 season.

“I’ve always loved Haider’s work, especially on the tailoring,” Gaultier told WWD. “I am certain that his couture will be remarkable, and I cannot wait to discover the collection that he will present.”

Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing; Glenn Martens, of Y/Project and Diesel, and Chitose Abe of Sacai were the fist three talents invited to guest-design a Gaultier couture collection following the founder’s retirement from the runway in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wyHDr_0iGBQJgN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0iGBQJgN00

It’s quickly become a highlight of couture week — and fueled interest in Gaultier’s vast and eclectic oeuvre, achieved over a career spanning 50 years. Indeed, his influence can be felt in fashion’s current obsession with bodystocking dressing, busy prints and anatomical motifs.

The idea of different designers interpreting one couture brand first came to Gaultier in the ’90s when one Paris house “found itself without a designer,” according to Gaultier, who has never named names, though the house in question is believed to be Jean Patou, famously ignited by Christian Lacroix in the ’80s. (Gaultier also worked at Patou earlier in his career.)

Ackermann described the project as a fantasy fulfilled on several levels.

“If one follows fashion, you follow Jean Paul Gaultier,” he said. “I have enormous respect for how progressive and avant-garde his work has always been. He has always pushed the envelope in culture and society as a whole, above and beyond fashion.

“To approach haute couture has always been my dream, and now being the guest of the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture house is an immense honor that I fully embrace,” he added.

Ackermann has made waves lately dressing the likes of Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet in custom outfits for red-carpet appearances, with Chalamet recently causing a stir with the backless top he wore to the premiere of “Bones & All” at the Venice Film Festival.

The designer last showed his signature collection for the fall 2020 season, and recently served as a creative consultant for Maison Ullens. From 2016 to 2018, he was creative director at Berluti.

The Colombian-born, Paris-based Ackermann is a graduate of fashion at Antwerp’s Royal Academy of Fine Arts and started his signature label in 2003. His upbringing in countries including Chad, Ethiopia, Algeria, The Netherlands, Belgium and France has fed his eclectic, globe-trotting style.

He’s been something of a trailblazer with his red-carpet dressing. In 2018, Chalamet bucked convention by wearing a white Berluti tuxedo and bow tie by Ackermann to the Oscars.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Waiting for Cher, Zendaya’s Valentino Vote, Emma Roberts Teams With DSW

CHER’S SECOND SHOW: Shows rarely — if ever? — open with raucous applause. But most shows don’t start with Cher. That was the case Saturday night at the Ann Demeulemeester show, when the iconic singer made an entrance just before the first models hit the runway.More from WWDValentino Couture Fall 2022Photos from the Time 100 GalaCelebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met Gala The whole room had been seated, silent and still for several minutes in anticipation of her imminent arrival. When she made her entrance in a black coat and grand, swooping hat, the audience erupted into applause. Cher was on hand...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Louis Vuitton Closes Fashion Week With a Royal Front Row

Louis Vuitton brought out the big guns — and the big accessories — to close Paris Fashion Week with a bang. The brand had what was arguably the most star-studded guest list of the week, with Princess Charlene of Monaco seated next to the queen of pop Janet Jackson and flanked by Hollywood royalty with Alicia Vikander, Jennifer Connelly, Léa Seydoux, Cynthia Erivo and Jaden Smith — and that’s just to name a few.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaLouis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibit Arrives in L.A.Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Zendaya Holds Court in Sheer Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Runway Show

Zendaya brought her star power to Valentino’s front row on Sunday, joining a star-studded group of celebrities to watch the design house’s spring 2023 runway show. The actress attended the runway show hosted during Paris Fashion Week wearing an all-black, Valentino monogrammed set consisting of an oversize blazer, shorts and a sheer bodysuit from the spring 2023 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Thom Browne RTW Spring 2023

For his return to Paris, Thom Browne staged an Americana-inflected retelling of Cinderella, complete with a giant shoe and actresses Gwendoline Christie and Golden Globe-winning “Pose” star MJ Rodriguez as the lead characters. It was “an American prom mixed with Cinderella, mixed with the Paris Opera,” as the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Patou
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Christian Lacroix
Person
Haider Ackermann
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Olivier Rousteing
WWD

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle

Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art. It was a play on the classic tale of Cinderella, with Gwendoline Christie swanning up and down the gilded halls to open the show. Models walked in a succession of gowns in confectionery colors and blending eras of history.More from WWDSituationist RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Yeezy RTW Spring...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Lori and Marjorie Harvey Coordinate With Monochromatic Dressing for Valentino’s Spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Lori and Marjorie Harvey attended Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday with Lori in a head-to-toe black ensemble and her mother Marjorie contrasting in head-to-toe pink. The duo wore Valentino pieces from the brand’s fall 2022 collections. Marjorie’s coat and top were from Valentino’s “Pink PP” collection, which featured a new Pantone color created by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli himself. She coordinated with Balenciaga’s Falkon pant leggings in pink and accessorized with a miniature Hermès Kelly bag. She topped off her look with a pair of Dior butterfly sunglasses embellished with Swarovski crystals.More from WWDChanel RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Chanel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Planetary Musings for Camille Razat, Baz Luhrmann at Miu Miu

MOONLIGHT IN PARIS: Was it Earth seen from above, a distant planet or a bright full moon that featured on the giant screens? Guests mulled on the Space-Age set by artist Shuang Li at Miu Miu Tuesday afternoon. “I guess it’s the full moon, so everybody’s crazy,” said Camille Razat, who struggled to get a view of the screens through a crowd of flashing camera bulbs.More from WWDFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023 Following wrapping the third season of hit show “Emily in Paris,” the actress is about to...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion Design#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Paris Couture Week#Y Project And Diesel
WWD

Flaunt Magazine Cofounder Long Nguyen Dies

Flaunt magazine cofounder Long Nguyen, an independent thinker who was very much part of the fashion scene for the past few decades, has died. Many in the industry associate him with Flaunt, the indie magazine that he cofounded in 1998 and where he served as its longtime style director until the summer of 2019. Prior to Flaunt, Nguyen served as style director for Detour magazine in the mid- to late ’90s, helping to define the relaxed and accessible street style and grittier heroin chic ethos that was taking hold in the fashion industry. More from WWDCandidly Yours: Inside the Parties of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Kim Kardashian Settles With SEC, Paying $1.3 Million for Crypto Post

Better say if you got paid. Kim Kardashian agreed to settle charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission, agreeing to pay $1.3 million after she touted EthereumMax crypto on social media, but failed to disclose that she was paid $250,000 for the post. Influencers are supposed to acknowledge when they...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Kristen Stewart Sits Front Row at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Runway Show

Kristen Stewart is continuing her relationship with Chanel during Paris Fashion Week. The Oscar-nominated actress sat front row at the design house’s spring 2023 runway show hosted on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week. For the show, Stewart wore a black-and-white striped Chanel sweater paired with a tweed skirt and black combat boots. More from WWDMessika Event During RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Giambattista Valli RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Balmain RTW Spring 2023 Stewart was joined by a star-studded front row at the show that included Halsey, Camila Morrone, Naomi Campbell, Diane Kruger, Jennie Kim and others. The actress has been a long-time Chanel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Ella Emhoff Sees Birds and Bees With Prep School Inspiration for Thom Browne’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row

Ella Emhoff arrived at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday wearing the brand. The model, designer and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris wore a prep school silhouette with a camp-like spin featuring a duck and bee motif. Emhoff wore a navy blazer narrow shoulder jacket with a gray skinny tie, and an off-white button-up shirt. She coordinated with a khaki skirt that was also emblazoned with the print.More from WWDMiu Miu RTW Spring 2023Calvin Luo RTW Spring 2023Situationist RTW Spring 2023 Emhoff accessorized with Thom Browne’s Mrs. Thom bag in black calfskin with a top...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Netherlands
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Roberts Tapped as New Face of DSW’s Crown Vintage Brand

Designer Shoe Warehouse has a new muse.  Actress Emma Roberts’ face (and feet) can now be found in a new collection and campaign for DSW’s owned brand Crown Vintage.  More from WWDStep It Up: Colorful PlatformsPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Close Look at 'Bottega Green' Roberts will lend her fashion sense by collaborating on the brand’s curation and design for the spring, summer and fall 2023 seasons. The collections will feature items such as loafers, boots and accessories.  “I gravitated to the Crown Vintage brand because it embraces and encourages individuality,” Roberts said. “I live in the shoes, everything from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell Walk the L’Oréal Paris Fashion Show

PARIS — Guests and the general public were excited by Andie MacDowell’s strut, confidence and fun approach as she modeled the upbeat L’Oréal Paris show here on Sunday. MacDowell was joined by the likes of Eva Longoria, Gemma Chan, Aja Naomi King, Katherine Langford, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Camille Razat, Bebe Vio and Yseult as well as models Cindy Bruna, Liya Kebede and Soo Joo Park, among others.More from WWDOlivier Theyskens RTW Spring 2023Lanvin RTW Spring 2023Rokh RTW Spring 2023 The cast sported beauty looks selected by Val Garland and Stéphane Lancien — L’Oréal Paris’ global makeup director and global hair artist, respectively —...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lanvin RTW Spring 2023

Lanvin rolled out a quieter brand of chic for spring 2023, hinged on pristine tailoring, pert cocktail dressing and carefully measured dollops of embellishment. The historic French house, still led by designer Bruno Sialelli, had already pointed to a more customer-focused, less fashion-driven product strategy with its resort collection, when its new deputy general manager Siddhartha Shukla summed up the new direction as “restoring elegance and sophistication to the everyday.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Dundas Creates Unisex Makeup With Anastasia Beverly Hills

LONDON — In a first for both brands, Dundas and Anastasia Beverly Hills have developed a gender-neutral makeup collection aimed at enhancing, rather than covering up, the skin. Called Dundas Enhancers, the initial products will launch in early 2023, with new products dropping regularly throughout next year. Enhancers is the first product launch from Dundas Beauty, which is being made under license by Anastasia Beverly Hills. It marks the first time that ABH has made products for a third party under license.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS]Backstage at Macy's Herald SquareInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the...
MAKEUP
WWD

A Closer Look at Florence Pugh’s Style Evolution: From Red Carpets to Front Rows

Florence Pugh has only been in the spotlight for a few years now, but the actress has already made an impression for her style. The Oscar-nominated actress has become one to watch as of late, with several standout fashion moments this year at events like couture week, the Venice Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week. More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere One of Pugh’s most memorable fashion looks this year took place at the Valentino fall 2022 couture show hosted on Rome’s iconic Spanish steps. Pugh’s sheer,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Attending the Louis Vuitton Show With the Haim Sisters

The Haim sisters — Este, Danielle and Alana — have become Louis Vuitton girls over the past year or so, as the family’s turn in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” meant awards season and red carpets like never before. The trio wore Louis Vuitton to the Oscars, the BAFTAs and more, and on Tuesday they were in Paris to take in Nicolas Ghesquière’s latest collection for the brand. Below, they share photos and memories from the experience. More from WWDFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023 Describe your looks for the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Miuccia Prada Teams With Artist Shuang Li for Miu Miu Show

MILAN — Miuccia Prada’s curiosity and inquisitive mind are reflected in the scope of her far-reaching and thought-provoking collections, now designed with Raf Simons at the Prada brand, and singularly at Miu Miu, named after her nickname. One of the designer’s longtime interests is art, especially contemporary art, and her passion has been channeled into the Fondazione Prada, first established in 1993 with her husband Patrizio Bertelli. She is known to surround herself with a close-knit group of friends, artists, directors and architects, and, while relying on Rem Koolhaas and the AMO agency to provide striking and intriguing sets for her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Van Cleef & Arpels Makes London Debut at Design Museum

LONDON — Van Cleef & Arpels is back in London this fall with an exhibition aimed at demystifying its jewelry designs, heritage and craftsmanship skills, and speaking to a broader audience. “The Art of Movement, Van Cleef & Arpels,” is on now at the Design Museum, and runs until Oct. 20. Some 100 creations designed by Van Cleef & Arpels are on show, as well as numerous archive documents. More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 This is the first time the jeweler is...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy