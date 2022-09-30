Hidden in between trees and bushes lie the immaculate wooden boxes that only some people have seen at East Campus, filled with books ready for exchanging. These are called Little Free Libraries, and they’re part of a larger social movement aimed at making reading as accessible as possible to all communities. These promote reading by allowing people to make exchanges with the books that are already placed in the nooks, which creates a book exchange program that allows everyone a little bit of everything. Currently, there are over 40 Little Free Libraries located all around Lincoln.

