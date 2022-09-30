Read full article on original website
Chester County Independent
City of Henderson Community News
Hello to everyone! For this is a new day and a new week! Oh, how great it is to be here with you on this week because this is the day the Lord has made, and I am glad about it. Guess what, parents? Fall break is next week, Oct. 10-14, for Chester County. I hope you have a plan for the week so you and your child/children will enjoy the time off from school. Parents, please let your children know how much you love and appreciate them. They grow up so fast; enjoy them while you can. What breaks my heart the most is to hear a parent say, “I will be so glad when you grow up!” My grandmother, Zelma Bass, told me a long time ago to enjoy my children while they are in my lap and you can see them because one day they will be on your heart, and you will not be able to touch or see them. Teachers, relax, put your feet up and enjoy this week also because you have earned it.
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know
Raymond V. Jenkins, 44, Henderson, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and aggravate4d domestic assault. He is held in the Chester County Jail in lieu of a $2,000 bond. September 30, 2022. Blake Andrew Smith, 23, Henderson, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. He was released from the...
Chester County Independent
News from Chester County High School
This past week at the high school, the homecoming winners were announced. The winner of the Spirit Chain, where each grade donates money towards various local charities, was a member of the Senior class. The winner of the powderpuff tournament, where girls from each grade go out and compete in a flag football game, was taken by the junior class. This is their second time winning the championship because they also won it as sophomores. The senior class took the Homecoming parade float design with their rendition of a “Top Gun” themed float. In t-shirt design, the junior class was able to get the win with their spin on an Egyptian-themed t-shirt. For the hallway design competition, each class was in charge of decorating a different hallway within the school. Freshmen were in charge of decorating the East Hall, Sophomores had South, Juniors had West, and Seniors decorated North Hall. With Juniors being Egyptian and Seniors being Top Gun, Freshmen chose to do a “Tarzan” theme for their hallway and Sophomores decided on an “Alice in Wonderland” theme. The Senior class was able to win the hallway, followed closely by the Juniors. Overall, the Seniors took home the Homecoming win, followed by the Juniors, then Sophomores, and then Freshmen.
Chester County Independent
News from Jacks Creek Elementary School
Another week of amazing learning here at Jacks Creek Elementary! We have loved having families come back to our school to eat lunch with their child. Important dates to remember: Parent-Teacher Conferences will be held Oct. 6, Report Cards for the first nine weeks will go home Oct. 6 and Fall Break will start Oct. 7-17. The Beekeepers of the Week are Gage Norcross and Halle Buckley. Gage’s favorite book is “The Magic Tree House.” His birthday is Nov. 10, and his favorite food is pizza. Halle’s favorite book is “Owl Diaries.” Her birthday is Sept. 11, and her favorite food is alfredo.
Chester County Independent
Two communities join for one cause
Chester County and Hardeman County communities came together on Thursday, September 29 at “The Gathering” event of the The Carl Perkins Centers of both counties to eat at one table in support of one cause; “to provide support to families in preventing and dealing with child abuse in West Tennessee and to help both parents meet the practical needs of preserving and improving the quality of family life.”
Chester County Independent
September 21, 2022 Chester County Retired Teachers Meeting
The Chester County Retired Teachers met Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Snookum’s Restaurant. The meeting was called to order by Jean Smith. First Bank of Henderson was the sponsor. The bank donated beautiful mums for door prizes. Brandon Maness and his staff were thanked for providing a delicious meal. Everyone...
Chester County Independent
Milo helps special education students with social-emotional behaviors
Amy Strickland, a RoboKind representative, traveled from Florida to introduce Milo to a group of students enrolled in Special Education at North Chester. Milo is a facially-expressive assistive robot who works in tandem with a social-emotional curriculum to support special educators in their mission to improve outcomes for children who have autism.
Chester County Independent
Montezuma Community News
What a wonderful weekend it was. I spent most of my day outside Saturday. I started with participating in the “Walk for Life” for Birth Choice, and I would like to extend great thanks to those that gave my sponsorship donations. Following that, I was able to attend the International Food Festival in downtown Jackson. It is a great time for family. My husband David, daughter Margot, son Joel with his wife Megan and twins, Tavish and Lachlan and I enjoyed our time together and with friends. This is my third year to attend. It is great to see the people of different cultures meet together in celebration with song and dance and enjoy the food prepared to show their countries’ favorites. If you missed it, you should plan to attend next year. I will say that one of my favorite food booths was not represented this year and that is the Philippines’ booth that usually has lumpia. That was my only disappointment.
Chester County Independent
Make our Halloween issue Spooktacular
Do you have any creepy Chester County stories? Do you believe any places in Chester County are haunted? Share your stories with the Chester County Independent to be published in the October 27 edition of the newspaper. Please send in submissions to kendall@magicvalleypublishing.com by Friday, October 21.
Chester County Independent
Wendell Cox – Feb. 22, 1963 – Sept. 29, 2022
Wendell Lynn Cox, 59, of Henderson passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, at his home in Henderson. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – East Main Chapel with Ken Frye and Wade Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery. The family received...
Chester County Independent
Enville Community News
Hello from Enville! I hope everyone is having a great week. October is here, and I am loving these temperatures and all the fall colors that are showing already. Fall break for Chester County Schools will be next week. I hope you will have fun and be safe whatever you do! Columbus Day is Monday, Oct. 10. It is a U.S. holiday that commemorates Christopher Columbus’ landing in America in 1492. Columbus Day became a federal holiday in 1937. Federal workers will have the day off with pay. There is no mail delivery, and banks will also be closed.
Chester County Independent
New Friendship and Mifflin Community News
Hello to all from this little corner of the world! The sun was shining on Saturday, and the sky was a gorgeous blue. There was an occasional slight breeze. We are now officially into October – YAY! Fall is my favorite time of year, and it was my mother’s. Birds are visiting, but our hummers seem to be gone now. The nights are much cooler, but that is fine with me. We turn on the heat at night but are okay with nothing during the day. I am enjoying this part of fall, too. The farmers are continuing to gather their crops, and I still see some cotton and soybeans out there.
Chester County Independent
Rose “Anne” Tyner – May 16, 1943 – Sept. 28, 2022
Mrs. Rose “Anne” Tyner, 79, a long-time resident of Henderson, passed away peacefully Sept. 28, 2022, in Gallatin, surrounded by family. In lieu of a traditional funeral, her family will be celebrating her life privately with friends and loved ones at their Gallatin home. A memorial headstone will be placed for Cecil and her in a Hartsville, S.C., cemetery next to her parents. Alexander Funeral Home & Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements. (615) 502-0011.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on October 6, 2022
Notice is hereby given that on the 23 day of September, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the Estate of Martha Rhea Lewis who died August 4, 2022, were issued to Mary Rhea Long by the Clerk & Master of the Chancery Court for Chester County, Tennessee. All persons,...
Chester County Independent
Chester Co. escapee captured
Aurelius Crayton is back in custody after escaping from the Chester County Jail August 24, 2022. Crayton, 39, was captured by the United States Marshals Service on Monday, Sept. 26. He is currently held in the Chester County Jail. Bond has not been set. His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct 11, 2022.
Chester County Independent
The Chester County Trustee’s Office Now Accepting 2022 Property tax Payments
It is tax time in Tennessee again. The Chester County Trustee’s Office is now collecting property tax for the 2022 tax year. Taxpayers can save 2% if they pay the taxes in full in October; or 1% if they wait until November. We started offering a discount a few years ago to encourage taxpayers to pay early. Everyone wins in this situation. The taxpayer saves money and it helps to spread our workload over several months instead of collecting most of the taxes in February. With a minimal staff in the office during tax season, the volume of mail and walk-in traffic can be overwhelming. Approxi-mately 500 receipts are processed each day during the last two or three days in February.
Comments / 0