Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Nebraskan
Reminiscing on The Happy Raven’s impact on the Lincoln community
After weeks of preparation, The Happy Raven closed its doors on Oct. 1 with an eventful night to finish off the years of good memories. The Happy Raven was located on122 N 11th St. and was a bar that aimed to be as diverse as possible for any gender or any race, so anyone could feel comfortable coming in by themselves, said Matt Myers, owner of The Happy Raven.
Daily Nebraskan
How to open your own Little Free Library
Hidden in between trees and bushes lie the immaculate wooden boxes that only some people have seen at East Campus, filled with books ready for exchanging. These are called Little Free Libraries, and they’re part of a larger social movement aimed at making reading as accessible as possible to all communities. These promote reading by allowing people to make exchanges with the books that are already placed in the nooks, which creates a book exchange program that allows everyone a little bit of everything. Currently, there are over 40 Little Free Libraries located all around Lincoln.
Daily Nebraskan
Curious Cornhuskers: Will StarTran start to charge bus fares?
As part of our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, an anonymous reader asked The Daily Nebraskan, “Will students be affected when StarTran starts to charge bus fares?”. On Oct. 17, StarTran bus services will begin charging bus fees for riders. However, students will continue to ride for free as long as they show a UNL bus pass and a UNL photo ID, according to Erika Hill, the City of Lincoln’s transportation and utilities communication and public affairs manager.
Daily Nebraskan
Commuter students upset as they struggle to find parking spots on campus
There’s one thing that all students, teachers and faculty have in common: They all need somewhere to park. UNL Parking & Transit Services does its best to accommodate every individual on campus, but many people – commuter students specifically – are tired of driving to campus every day, just to find that their lot is full.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska ready to bring physicality to the ‘wild west’ of Big Ten football
Saturday’s 35-21 win over Indiana was a massive step in the right direction for Nebraska football. But where the Huskers had two weeks to prepare for that home game, they’re now set to face conference foe Rutgers on the road Friday night. While seeking another win is the...
Comments / 0