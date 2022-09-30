Read full article on original website
Dolphins looking for calm, and a win, against Jets
Suddenly, the Miami Dolphins are in disarray. With their season-opening winning streak over and their handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s
NBC Miami
NFL Twitter Erupts After Deebo Samuel's Ridiculous 57-Yard Touchdown
Deebo embarrassing Ramsey on epic TD causes Twitter to erupt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Deebo Samuel gave all observers another reminder Monday night that he is built different. Late in the first half of the 49ers' game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Samuel caught a...
Smith: ‘Cover-up’ of abuse in women’s sports spans years
(NewsNation) — ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith joined NewsNation’s “CUOMO” on Tuesday to discuss the sports world’s hottest topics: New York Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62nd home run, Tua Tagovailoa’s controversial head injury and a report of systemic abuse in women’s sports.
NBC Miami
It's Official: Phillies Face Cardinals in 1st Playoffs Since 2011
It's official: Phillies face Cardinals in first round of MLB playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Just over an hour after the Phillies lost 10-0 to the Astros in their second-to-last game of the regular season, the Padres beat the Giants to lock the National League playoff bracket. The...
