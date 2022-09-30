ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cougar Cratus Might be Most Epic-Looking PC Case Yet, Has 3D-Constructed Tube Frame and RGB Flash Beam

There’s the AeroCool Skribble PC case that you can actually draw on, and then the epic-looking Cougar Cratus. Sleek and stylish, this case features 3D tube construction, which combines steel tubes with tempered glass panels to provide the ultimate in aesthetics as well as high accuracy workmanship. The inclination angle of the interior layout offers extra space for the PSU, while delivering superior thermal performance and great airflow.
First Look at StickBot, a Modular Robot Made of Actual Sticks

There are modular laptops, the Polymega game console, and then StickBot. Developed by UPenn Ph.D. candidate Devin Carroll, this modular robot is made from actual sticks, circuitry, actuators, a microcontroller, and a motor driver. The robot is controlled by a smartphone app that Carroll designed, which allows it to pivot from sticks as legs in ‘crawler mode’ to using them as arms.
Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine

An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to fruition...
Elon Musk Revealed a Humanoid Robot and Interpol Issued a “Red Notice” for Terra Founder Do Kwon in This Week’s Tech Roundup

This week, the tech industry has rolled out a myriad of new hardware. On the consumer product side, C SEED showcased the world’s first foldable outdoor TV, and Elon Musk debuted a prototype for Tesla’s Optimus, a humanoid robot designed to complete household tasks. Intel, meanwhile, delivered its 13th-gen CPU family after a decade of development. And in the crypto-sphere, Interpol issued a Red Notice for the arrest of Terra founder Do Kwon.
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’

Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
Elon Musk Says a Tesla Catgirl Robot Is Coming

It is the meeting between science fiction and reality. For moviegoers, it's almost the fusion between the real world and the imaginary world. Tesla (TSLA) and its whimsical CEO Elon Musk just presented the progress they've made on Optimus, the prototype of their humanoid robot first shown in 2021. "As...
Tesla's first Optimus robot comes alive, Musk says it will cost less than $20,000

Tesla AI Day 2.0 jumped off to an exciting start with Optimus, Tesla's much anticipated humanoid robot, taking the stage minutes after the event began. The prototype took unsteady steps across the stage as it walked untethered. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the team is working to get the robot available as soon as possible for less money than a car at under $20,000.
Tesla just shocked everyone with its Optimus robot prototype

The Tesla AI Day 2022 event shocked everyone with a good look at the first Optimus robot prototype. While a preview had been shown of robotic hands forming a heart shape in the announcement of the event, the Tesla bot has been kept completely under wraps for over a year.
When Super Mario Bros. Meets TMNT, You Get Teenage Super Ninja Plumbers

While we wait for Nintendo’s new Super Mario Bros. movie starring Chris Pratt, you can keep busy by playing Teenage Super Ninja Plumbers, one of the most unusual video game mashups that you’ll ever see. It was created by developer ‘NesDraug’, and in this game, the sewers of The Mushroom Kingdom have been infested by Teenage Mutant Ninja turtles, and it’s up to the famous plumbers to save the day.
Researchers Test World’s First Maglev Car That Uses Magnetic Propulsion on a Raised Track

Researchers from Chengdu’s Southwest Jiaotong University are testing the world’s first maglev car that uses magnetic propulsion on a raised track in east China’s Jiangsu province. Put simply, they modified a normal vehicle with a permanent magnet array and then installed a corresponding conductor rail on 4.8-miles (7.8-kilometers) of road, resulting in magnetic levitation.
