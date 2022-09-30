Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
Cougar Cratus Might be Most Epic-Looking PC Case Yet, Has 3D-Constructed Tube Frame and RGB Flash Beam
There’s the AeroCool Skribble PC case that you can actually draw on, and then the epic-looking Cougar Cratus. Sleek and stylish, this case features 3D tube construction, which combines steel tubes with tempered glass panels to provide the ultimate in aesthetics as well as high accuracy workmanship. The inclination angle of the interior layout offers extra space for the PSU, while delivering superior thermal performance and great airflow.
techeblog.com
Google Japan Introduces Gboard Bar Version, a 5.4-Foot Computer Keyboard That You Can Actually Type With
You’ve seen Google’s teacup computer keyboard, now they’ve followed it up with the Gboard Bar Version. This 5.4-foot computer keyboard may look absurd, but you can actually type with it, complete with a ‘bug removing module’ when two people share the device. Google Japan’s Gboard...
Advanced humanoid robot denies plan to ‘take over world’ and tells humans ‘not to worry’
ONE of the world's most lifelike humanoid robots has vowed not to overrun humans in a robotic revolution. The Ameca robot is one of the premiere conversational robots, powered by an advanced speech algorithm and dynamic facial expressions. Ameca's creators at Engineered Arts posted a video of humans interfacing with...
AI creator warns of ‘apocalyptic’ artificial intelligence that will replace need for humans
ROBOTS could one day overthrow humans in an 'apocalyptic' takeover, a tech expert has predicted. Aidan Meller, the creator of the Ai-Da robot, believes that within three years artificial intelligence (AI) could overtake humanity, per The Daily Star. He also backs Elon Musk's belief that advances in AI could impact...
IN THIS ARTICLE
techeblog.com
First Look at StickBot, a Modular Robot Made of Actual Sticks
There are modular laptops, the Polymega game console, and then StickBot. Developed by UPenn Ph.D. candidate Devin Carroll, this modular robot is made from actual sticks, circuitry, actuators, a microcontroller, and a motor driver. The robot is controlled by a smartphone app that Carroll designed, which allows it to pivot from sticks as legs in ‘crawler mode’ to using them as arms.
teslarati.com
Tesla Bot prototype at AI Day 2 won’t look like Optimus display model at Cyber Rodeo
Much like the majority of Tesla’s major product releases, AI Day 2022 is actually a bit late. The event was initially set to be held on August 19, but Elon Musk moved it to September 30, 2022. Musk noted that the date was pushed back since Tesla might have an Optimus prototype working by that time.
Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine
An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to fruition...
CNBC
Tesla expected to show humanoid robot Optimus demo on Friday night at AI Day 2022
During the last AI Day in August 2021, Musk said Tesla was going to build a humanoid robot, which is referred to as either the Tesla Bot or Optimus today. Tesla didn't have a hardware prototype to show last year and made the 2021 announcement with an actor dressed in a Tesla Bot body suit dancing on stage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This machete is controlled by a plant yielding a robot arm
Some inventions are so strange they simply cannot help but catch the eye. Such is the case with David Bowen’s plant machete, first reported by designboom on Friday. The robot-machine sees a machete being yielded by a plant. Bowen an artists, inventor, had the following to say about his project on his website:
hypebeast.com
Elon Musk Revealed a Humanoid Robot and Interpol Issued a “Red Notice” for Terra Founder Do Kwon in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry has rolled out a myriad of new hardware. On the consumer product side, C SEED showcased the world’s first foldable outdoor TV, and Elon Musk debuted a prototype for Tesla’s Optimus, a humanoid robot designed to complete household tasks. Intel, meanwhile, delivered its 13th-gen CPU family after a decade of development. And in the crypto-sphere, Interpol issued a Red Notice for the arrest of Terra founder Do Kwon.
techeblog.com
Did You Know Gaming Takes a Look Back at the Canceled Nintendo DS Zelda Game, Heroes of Hyrule
Did You Know Gaming takes a fascinating look back at Retro Studios’ canceled Nintendo DS Zelda game, titled ‘Heroes of Hyrule’. This game reportedly drew inspiration from Final Fantasy Tactics and was never approved by Nintendo, so it never went past the planning stages, which means there is probably no alpha gameplay footage floating around.
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
Elon Musk Says a Tesla Catgirl Robot Is Coming
It is the meeting between science fiction and reality. For moviegoers, it's almost the fusion between the real world and the imaginary world. Tesla (TSLA) and its whimsical CEO Elon Musk just presented the progress they've made on Optimus, the prototype of their humanoid robot first shown in 2021. "As...
ZDNet
Tesla's first Optimus robot comes alive, Musk says it will cost less than $20,000
Tesla AI Day 2.0 jumped off to an exciting start with Optimus, Tesla's much anticipated humanoid robot, taking the stage minutes after the event began. The prototype took unsteady steps across the stage as it walked untethered. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the team is working to get the robot available as soon as possible for less money than a car at under $20,000.
21 Scientific Facts About Cooking That'll Have You Looking At Your Food In A Completely Different Way
Now I'm curious what real wasabi tastes like...
Digital Trends
Tesla just shocked everyone with its Optimus robot prototype
The Tesla AI Day 2022 event shocked everyone with a good look at the first Optimus robot prototype. While a preview had been shown of robotic hands forming a heart shape in the announcement of the event, the Tesla bot has been kept completely under wraps for over a year.
techeblog.com
When Super Mario Bros. Meets TMNT, You Get Teenage Super Ninja Plumbers
While we wait for Nintendo’s new Super Mario Bros. movie starring Chris Pratt, you can keep busy by playing Teenage Super Ninja Plumbers, one of the most unusual video game mashups that you’ll ever see. It was created by developer ‘NesDraug’, and in this game, the sewers of The Mushroom Kingdom have been infested by Teenage Mutant Ninja turtles, and it’s up to the famous plumbers to save the day.
techeblog.com
Researchers Test World’s First Maglev Car That Uses Magnetic Propulsion on a Raised Track
Researchers from Chengdu’s Southwest Jiaotong University are testing the world’s first maglev car that uses magnetic propulsion on a raised track in east China’s Jiangsu province. Put simply, they modified a normal vehicle with a permanent magnet array and then installed a corresponding conductor rail on 4.8-miles (7.8-kilometers) of road, resulting in magnetic levitation.
CARS・
techeblog.com
NASA Spots Unusual Foreign Object Stuck to Leg of Ingenuity Mars Helicopter During 33rd Flight
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter apparently had an unusual foreign object stuck to a leg for a portion of its 33rd flight. This foreign object was not visible in the Navcam footage from the 32nd flight, so its source has yet to be determined, but it does appear to either be some type of fabric or plastic-like material.
Comments / 0