Trevor Noah to leave The Daily Show after seven years

By Peony Hirwani
 6 days ago

Trevor Noah has announced that he’s leaving The Daily Show .

In a video statement shared on Twitter on Thursday (29 September), the 38-year-old comedian said that after seven years as host of the Comedy Central programme, his “time is up.”

“It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected,” Noah said of his experience hosting the show. “I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through.

“The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realise that after seven years, my time is up.”

Noah also thanked all his fans for their constant support.

“I want to say thank you to you, to you who watched this,” he said. “I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of feel like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. I came here for a tour of what the previous show was and then the next thing you know I was handed the keys.”

The political commentator added that the next part of his life might involve more standup work.

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realised there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring,” he said. “I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows.

“I’ve loved hosting this show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys,” Noah said. “I’ve loved trying to find a way to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly s*****, even on the worst days. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together.”

The comedian did not share when exactly his final appearance at The Daily Show would be.

