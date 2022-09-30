Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CHP Chases Black BMW Through the San Gabriel Valley
The California Highway Patrol pursued a driver in a BMW from the Bellflower area all the way to Long Beach early Tuesday morning, eventually arresting two suspects after they crashed into a big rig and tried to flee on foot. The driver was wanted for a possible residential burglary in...
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
LA County Deputy Won't Face Charges for Shooting Man in the Back in Willowbrook
There will be no charges filed against the LA County Sheriff's Deputy who, two years ago, fatally shot a man in the back in Willowbrook. Fred Williams III was pursued, shot and killed by a deputy in October of 2020. After meeting with the District Attorney's office on Monday, Williams's father said he's not surprised the deputy won't be prosecuted.
Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs New California Law Sealing Criminal Records
The state of California will be sealing the criminal records of select former offenders if a certain criterion is met, according to a bill signed by Gov. Newsom on Monday. In order for their criminal record to be sealed, the former offenders must complete their sentence and maintain a clean record for a minimum of four years.
