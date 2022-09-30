ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

CHP Chases Black BMW Through the San Gabriel Valley

The California Highway Patrol pursued a driver in a BMW from the Bellflower area all the way to Long Beach early Tuesday morning, eventually arresting two suspects after they crashed into a big rig and tried to flee on foot. The driver was wanted for a possible residential burglary in...
WALNUT, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs New California Law Sealing Criminal Records

The state of California will be sealing the criminal records of select former offenders if a certain criterion is met, according to a bill signed by Gov. Newsom on Monday. In order for their criminal record to be sealed, the former offenders must complete their sentence and maintain a clean record for a minimum of four years.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy