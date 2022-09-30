Read full article on original website
'Married at First Sight': Mitch and Krysten Have Words Over His Comments About Her Appearance in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Married at First Sight's Krysten and Mitch are trying to put the pieces back together after the blowout surrounding his comment that he wishes she would wear less makeup. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the newlyweds try to mend their relationship after Mitch's discussion about Krysten's appearance with her sister came back to bite him.
'SNL' Fans Panic After Fan-Favorite Cast Member Doesn't Appear on Season Premiere
Cecily Strong fans were all stirred up after the comedian didn't appear in the opening credits of the Saturday Night Live Season 48 premiere. The fan-favorite performer was notably absent from the start of the NBC show's new season on Oct. 1 following a number of high-profile cast departures earlier in the year, leading fans to wonder if Strong had quietly made her own exit from the show after nine seasons.
Rock Stars Quit Their Band Over 'Pretty Bad' Internal Issues
Rock band Fever 333 was a trio until Monday when two-thirds of the group quit. Guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta issued separate statements announcing their plans to leave. The last remaining member of the band, singer Jason Aalon Butler, wrote on Instagram Tuesday that he will continue using the band's name as a solo act.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 7 Revelation Spawns New Fan Theory
Sunday night's episode of House of the Dragon revealed a detail that wasn't included in George R.R. Martin's book, and fans have already come up with some interesting implications it could have later in the story. Fair warning: there are spoilers for House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood ahead!
Metal Band Cancels Tour in Light of Guitarist's 27-Day Coma
Metal band Born of Osiris was forced to pull out of their fall tour with In Flames. The group's lead guitarist, Lee McKinney, recently suffered an "unfortunate medical situation" that left him in a coma for almost a month and hospitalized for six weeks. Although McKinney is now home and expected to fully recover, Band of Osiris decided to give him more time off was for the best.
Another Duggar Baby Is on the Way
The Duggar family will soon add another baby to their brood. As PEOPLE noted, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their third child. Duggar and Forsyth shared the happy news on Wednesday via both Instagram and YouTube. On Instagram, the couple posted snaps of themselves posing with...
Netflix Removes 'Saved By the Bell'
Saved by the Bell is joining the list of beloved sitcoms that are leaving long-term subscribers on streaming platforms. Joining the likes of shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and Friends have all left the streaming service and moved on to other streaming homes, typically owned by the parent company of the network the show originally aired on. Saved by the Bell is now no longer on Netflix. It was added to the platform just a year ago. Fans of the couldn't wait for its release. All six seasons of the series were added to the streamer's lineup, and three of the spinoff films. But subscribers noticed they were removed on September 14th.
Hit Comedy Format ‘Taskmaster’ to Be Produced in Australia by Paramount
Paramount has ordered a series of ‘Taskmaster Australia’ to be produced by Avalon Television with Kevin & Co for Network 10. Set to air in 2023, the show will be hosted by Tom Gleeson and Tom Cashman. The production in Australia joins a growing list of countries with local adaptations of Alex Horne’s BAFTA and National Comedy Award winning “Taskmaster” format. The show involves an all-powerful Taskmaster who, with the help of his loyal assistant, sets out to test the wiles, wit and wisdom of five comedians through a series of strange and surreal challenges. Paramount has ordered a series of 10×60’ episodes....
'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Hoping to See Jax Teller Again Get Good News From Charlie Hunnam
Sons of Anarchy fans who are missing Jax Teller may just be in luck. Series star Charlie Hunnam recently said he would love to reprise his SoA role as Jax in the future — and even has a plan for how to do that, despite Jax's death in the series finale. The Shantaram actor, 42, confirmed he would be down to return to his role as the outlaw biker in a recent interview with Access.
R&B Singer Lyfe Jennings Reveals Song Jeffrey Dahmer Asked Him to Sing While They Were in Prison
R&B singer Lyfe Jennings spoke about his time in prison alongside the convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in a new Twitter video this week. Jennings, 44, said Dahmer asked him to sing Mint Condition's 1991 single "Breakin' My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)." Dahmer's horrific murders have come under the spotlight again thanks to another dramatic retelling of his story, Netflix's limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
'The Masked Singer': Fortune Teller Is a 'Shark Tank' Star
The Masked Singer continued Season 8 Wednesday night, revealing two more celebrities under the masks. The show also continued with its themed episodes, this time celebrating television history. However, one of the celebrities wearing the Fortune Teller costume is a familiar face to Shark Tank fans. (If you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
Christian Bale Jokes That He Has Leo DiCaprio to Thank for His Career
Christian Bale, dubbed “Hollywood’s reluctant king” by GQ in a new profile, joked that he—and many other actors—owe their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio, who seemingly always gets first dibs. “It’s not just me,” Bale told the magazine. “Look, to this day, any role that anybody gets, it’s only because he’s passed on it beforehand.” The Amsterdam star, 48, added that it generally doesn’t matter how “friendly” an actor is with a filmmaker: “They all offered every one of those roles to him first… So, thank you, Leo, because literally, he gets to choose everything he does.” Bale clarified that he didn’t take this personally, but “I would suspect that almost everybody of similar age to him in Hollywood owes their careers to him passing on whatever project it is.” It’s known that DiCaprio, 47, beat out Bale for meaty roles not only in This Boy’s Life and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, but also Titanic’s Jack Dawson, the part that paved DiCaprio’s path to superstardom. Bale’s own career-making role in 2000’s American Psycho only came after DiCaprio departed the project over reported creative differences.Christian Bale on Leonardo DiCaprio https://t.co/GuTKDxk18x pic.twitter.com/igniu5xxc5— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) October 5, 2022 Read it at GQ
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Reveal 'Big Bang Theory' Episode That Sparked Their Real-Life Romance
Big Bang Theory co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki dated for a brief time while starring in the hit CBS sitcom, and the pair have now revealed which episode sparked their real-life romance. Vanity Fair has shared excerpts from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story, an oral history of the show which features behind-the-scenes stories and cast interviews about the show. In a joint interview for the book, Cuoco and Galecki opened up about both their on and off-screen relationships, including the moment that stars began to fall for one another.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Sends Fans Into Uproar With Cliffhanger Ending
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 is continuing to generate plenty of buzz online. The latest episode of the hit Hulu original series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, ended with a massive cliffhanger when two beloved characters were captured. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale, Season 5, Episode 5, "Fairytail."
'Big Sky: Deadly Trails' Adds 2 Country Music Singers as Guest Stars Alongside Reba McEntire
Big Sky: Deadly Trails already stars Reba McEntire, but showrunner Elwood Reid is not done attracting more country musicians. Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett will both make guest appearances in the crime drama's third season. Lovett is already familiar to TV viewers thanks to his recent TV appearances on Blue Bloods and Life in Pieces.
Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to 'Till' Body Criticism: 'That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me'
Whoopi Goldberg is calling out a demeaning comment from a film critic who assumed she was wearing a fat suit in the upcoming historical drama movie Till. On The View this week, the actress corrected the critic, saying that she was not wearing a fat suit at all when she filmed her scenes as Alma Carthan, the grandmother of Emmett Till. The film, directed by Chinonye Chukwu, centers on Till's mother, Mamie Till, who became an important figure in the Civil Rights Movement after her son was lynched.
'The Masked Singer': Robin Thicke Sings 'Growing Pains' Theme Song to Honor Late Dad Alan
The Masked Singer paid tribute to television history with this week's episode, and it seemed only fair for Robin Thicke to embrace his roots as the son of a TV icon. The episode opened with Thicke performing "As Long As We Got Each Other," the theme song for Growing Pains, the beloved sitcom his father Alan Thicke starred on. Thicke's performance had the studio audience at their feet and viewers at home applauding.
'Super Mario Bros.' Movie First Look Revealed
A new Super Mario Bros. movie is in the works, and Nintendo just shared some big news about it. On Tuesday, the video game company revealed a first look at the new film just ahead of the release of the trailer for the film. The first look shows the Mushroom Kingdom and multiple characters including Toad and Mario. Nintendo also announced that a special Nintendo Direct will take place Thursday, Oct. 6, and it will include the world premiere of the trailer. The movie is set to be related on April 7, 2023.
