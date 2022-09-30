ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance County, OH

Area police reports

 5 days ago

Area police reports

State patrol---

Wednesday, 2:35 p.m., at U.S. routes 6 and 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Paul Missler, 75, Bryan, attempted a left turn in front of a vehicle driven by Robert Grimsley, 46, Edgerton, and struck Grimsley's vehicle. Missler's vehicle had disabling damage and Grimsley's vehicle had moderate damage. Missler was cited for failure to yield right of way on a left turn.

Wednesday, 10:52 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Stephon Harkness, 34, Norwalk, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance sheriff---

Friday, 10:10 p.m., on Ohio 281, east of Ohio 18 in Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ezekiel Velasquez, 18, 112 East St., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer, left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Tuesday, 10:49 p.m., on U.S. 127, just north of Blair Road in Delaware Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Gursewak Singh, 45, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance police---

Saturday, 7:30 a.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a southbound Carelinc Medical Equipment vehicle driven by Ervin Friess, 58. Toledo, lightly damage a portable barricade when it struck it.

Monday, 2:28 p.m., at Second Street and Wayne Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Donna Baldwin, 62, 03625 Christy Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Mariah Curtis, 22, 723 Ottawa Ave. Both vehicles had light damage and Baldwin was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Henry sheriff---

Thursday, 7:50 a.m., on County Road 2 in Richfield Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kimberlee Westrick, 32, Deshler, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.

Wauseon police---

Thursday, 6:27 a.m., on Shoop Avenue, just south of Airport Highway, a northbound vehicle driven by Austin Roper, 29, Napoleon, struck the rear of a semi driven by Lucas-Lorenzo Rucker, 32, Detroit, Mich. Roper was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Centers for suspected minor injuries. The trailer of the semi had moderate damage and Roper's vehicle had disabling damage. Roper was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

