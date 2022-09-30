Lengthy prison terms imposed in separate meth trafficking cases

Two Defiance men have been sentenced to prison in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for possessing large amounts of methamphetamine in separate cases.

Derek Brandi, 37, 736 Inverness Drive, was given a prison term of nine to 13 1/2 years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.

His residence at 736 Inverness Drive in Defiance’s Kettenring Hills Subdivision also was ordered forfeited to the state and he was given credit for 237 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while his case was pending.

The charge alleged that on Jan. 28 he took delivery of one kilogram (2.2 pounds) of methamphetamine at his residence, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.

Brandi still awaits sentencing on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony related to his involvement in a drug trafficking enterprise. He entered a plea to that charge on July 14, but a sentencing date remains pending.

Murray told The Crescent-News that Brandi “was conducting a major drug trafficking enterprise for which he has taken responsibility. He will be serving a lengthy prison term and suffering significant financial consequences.”

In a second separate case, Tyler Moss, 34, 649 Riverside Ave., pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, first- and second-degree felonies, and was given a prison term by Schmenk of five to 7 1/2 years.

He was given credit for 144 days served in CCNO while his cases were pending and $125 seized by the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit in the investigation was ordered forfeited to the state.

Moss was found in possession of more than 200 grams of methamphetamine “intended for sale” when he was stopped for a traffic violation on Defiance’s Harrison Avenue on June 12, and more than 75 grams of the same drug when stopped by police for the same reason on Ralston Avenue on Sept. 16, 2021.

A third defendant recently sentenced to prison in common pleas court for selling methamphetamine was Joel Malone, 49, 827 Washington Ave.

He was given a 54-month prison term on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony.

Some $412 seized by authorities during the investigation was ordered forfeited and he was given credit of eight days served in jail while his case was pending.

He was stopped by law enforcement for a traffic violation on Jan. 24, 2021, on the Bend Road in Ney when he was found in possession of “a large amount” of methamphetamine “intended for sale,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

The charges against Malone were amended from second-degree felonies.