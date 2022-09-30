Bulldogs, Marines set to kick off new rivalry

MARINETTE—Players from both Marinette and Peshtigo High School have been looking forward to tonight’s game since the announcement that the Marines would be joining the Bulldogs in the Packerland Conference this season.

Marinette’s move to the Packerland sets up new annual rivalry games with both Peshtigo and Oconto. Both games will feature players who have grown up playing with and against each other all of their lives.

“I wanted them to join our conference,” Peshtigo coach Jeff Bayerl said. “It’s basically a home game for both teams. It’s going to be fun, and I know the players on both sides are looking forward to it.”

“It’s been a long time since we played regularly,” Marinette coach Nate Anderson said. “The next two weeks we’re starting two rivalries with kids that have grown up playing each other. It should be a great atmosphere and the kids are really looking forward to it.”

Marinette and Peshtigo have met on the gridiron only once in recent memory. Marinette hosted Peshtigo to close the 2020 season. That game ended in a 21-20 Marinette victory after the Marines scored 15 unanswered points in the second half.

The 2022 season has been a struggle for both sides, but one team will come out with a much-needed win.

Marinette opened its season with a 41-0 romp at Green Bay East but has lost the following five games by an average of 33 points per game.

Peshtigo’s record stands at 0-6 with their only close games coming against Oconto and Mishicot. Both of those games were scoreless at the half before Oconto won 8-0 and Mishicot prevailed 16-0.

“They’re in the same boat as us, having a tough year,” Anderson said. “Both teams are going to put it all on the line to get a win.”

Both teams have had trouble putting points on the board. Peshtigo’s high-water mark came in a 40-14 loss to Sturgeon Bay. After the 41-point outburst against GBE, the Marines have broken double-figures in scoring only once also during a loss to Sturgeon Bay, a game that ended at 49-27.

Injuries have hurt both sides, particularly the Bulldogs.

“We’re just too young to compete the way we want to,” Bayerl said. “We’re hurting right now with some injuries. We’ll see who’s available (on Friday), but we are one injury away from really having problems.

“I am encouraged by our progress though,” he continued. “We’ve never given up this season even with all the injuries.”

Both teams run a single-wing offense, a style that Bayerl helped Anderson implement.

“Nate’s got a good staff and has the program headed in the right direction,” Bayerl said. “It’s going to be interesting to match wits with them. You’ve got two single-wing offenses going at it, but both teams have a little different style.”

The Marines are hoping a win will propel them to a strong finish this season. Their final three opponents, Peshtigo, Oconto and Mishicot all sit in the bottom half of the Packerland standings.

“The bottom half of our schedule is full of games we can win and should win, but we can’t have any breakdowns,” Anderson said. “I’d like to see us prove that we are getting better and eliminating mistakes and see us string some wins together here at the end of the season.”

Tonight’s game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Peshtigo.