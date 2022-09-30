Read full article on original website
New York Rye Fest Lands in Fishkill, NY This Month
I don't know about you, but when the chill of fall rolls through the Hudson Valley I change up my drinking habits. I go from the fun, light, and fruity to something bolder that exudes a warm feeling through my body. There's nothing quite like whiskey by the fireside, right? If you're anything like me or are looking to explore the world of rye, Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders is hosting New York Rye Fest.
Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites
There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator
Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York
What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides
Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
Wheel of Fortune Live Pulls Plug on Hudson Valley Show
The show was scheduled for Sunday, October 16th. Last week we told you that one of our favorite game shows was bringing their LIVE version of the show to the Hudson Valley. Wheel of Fortune announced that their LIVE show was scheduled to take over the Ulster Performing Arts Center (UPAC) on Broadway in Kingston on Sunday, October 16th at 7:30 p.m. The live show was scheduled to have a celebrity host (Clay Aiken), who was supposed to give attendees the chance to show off their puzzle-solving skills for cash and prizes.
Abandoned New York Puppy Mill Moms Need The Hudson Valley’s Help
Five puppy mill survivors were rescued in the Hudson Valley but are in "pretty rough shape" and need our help. Last week, the SPCA Westchester welcomed in five puppy mill survivors to the SPCA's Rescue Center. The Westchester County SPCA is a no-kill animal rescue center and humane law enforcement for Westchester County.
Insanely Popular Fast Food Spot Breaking Ground in Wappingers Falls
Once completed, this will be the chain's seventh restaurant in the Hudson Valley. Over the last couple of years, the Hudson Valley has seen an increase in options when it comes to fast food restaurants. Some have closed (Sonic) while others have decided to expand in the area. One restaurant choosing to expand in the area are the folks at Popeyes Louisanna Chicken.
20 Places to Enjoy a Meal in Upstate New York’s Southern Tier
The Great Southern Tier of New York stretches from Central New York and the Pennsylvania border all the way to Jamestown. In this gallery we take a look at places to dine, drink and enjoy in a small portion of the Southern Tier (Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Steuben counties). These...
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash
A Hudson Valley family lost their father following a crash in Upstate New York. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Ulster County man was killed in a crash in Greene County, New York. Ulster County, New York Man Dies After Crash in Greene County, New...
New Info: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley, Bomb Kit Found
We've learned more information about the New York father who was murdered while visiting the Hudson Valley. Two local men were identified and arrested. Police add they were in possession of explosive-making materials. On Monday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department provided more information about the murder at a Dutchess...
Historic New York Apple Orchard Named 1 Of The Best In The World
You won't have to leave New York State if you want to enjoy one of the best apple orchards in the world. The first apple orchard was planted in the United States in 1625 in Boston. Did you know that there are over 5,000 apple orchards in the United States? One of them was just named one of the best in the nation.
Healing Retreat Set to Take Place at “Award Winning” Hudson Valley Oasis
When was the last time that you did something for yourself that felt good? This would be a hard question to ask yourself at times. In this busy world, it's hard to shut off and wind down. Finding time for ourselves is essential and vital to our health. A healing...
Saugerties, NY Photographer Captures Special Moments with Senior Pets
Animal lovers know that pets are more than just an animal, they quickly become part of the family as soon as they enter your life. However, as we all know, our time with our pets is short-lived, and saying goodbye to a pet is one of the hardest goodbyes we ever have to make. One Hudson Valley photographer is on a mission to capture the love between pets and their owners as their 4 legged family members live out the last few years of their lives.
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
The Truth About the Towns Flooded by the Ashokan Reservoir
There may not be a more beautiful sight than the Ashokan Reservoir on a clear autumn day. The gorgeous sparkling water surrounded by some of the best foliage that the New York has to offer is a Hudson Valley gem. But it's hiding a secret. Ashokan Reservoir in West Shokan,...
Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Shooting At New York Restaurant
A Hudson Valley man is accused of opening fire at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Illegal ‘Machine Gun’ Killed New York Father in Hudson Valley
Officials say an illegally-alerted "machine gun" killed an innocent father who was visiting his son in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 7:30 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. During the phone call, it was reported that shots had been fired.
The Hudson Valley’s 9 Favorite Comfort Foods
When the weather starts to turn cooler, my thoughts start hedging toward food. Specifically comfort food. There’s something about a chilly day and a big plate of food that makes you happy. I love coming in from the cold to the aroma of something cooking in the Crock Pot and the anticipation of eating it. Yup, when the cold weather hits, I need comfort food.
