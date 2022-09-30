In the mid-1980s, the owners of the Central Washington Railroad proposed building a rail marshalling in the Lower Yakima Valley near Mabton. The plan was to have freight trains coming from the east drop their loads in the marshalling yard, then pick up another load to continue to the Puget Sound ports. The trains coming in from the east would be resorted, and then be ready to go dockside, with their loads being prepared to be loaded directly the ships. This would help reduce the number of containers that would need to be stored around the ports waiting to be shipped.

