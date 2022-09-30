ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Distracted, speeding drivers makes traveling I-285 dangerous, neighbor says

By Ashli Lincoln, WSB-TV
 5 days ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Interstate 285 driver Fernanda Carlos says the driving conditions on the popular highway keep her white-knuckled to her steering wheel.

“It’s very dangerous, people they drive so fast,” Carlos said.

She says it’s happening up and down I-285 in Sandy Springs. It’s a highway she travels a lot going to and from work.

“It’s very difficult,” she said.

Sgt. Matthew McGinnis with Sandy Springs Police told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that accidents involving speeders and distracted drivers are on the rise.

“It’s a concern of ours, the amount and volume of traffic coming through in a small area and the speeds in which they’re moving, " McGinnis said.

He says it’s so much of a concern that Sandy Springs, with the help of Georgia State Patrol, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and Fulton County Marshals collaborated this week to conduct a traffic enforcement campaign to get drivers to slow down.

“Since Monday, we’ve issued over 100 tickets,” McGinnis said. “It is a metro-wide problem and it’s one we’re doing our best to address to get people accustomed to slowing down when going through these construction zones.”

Sandy Springs Police say more than 1,000 accidents have occurred on I-285 in their jurisdiction this year.

Of the citations issued this week, speeding violations, distracted driving and tag violations were the top offenses.

