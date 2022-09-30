ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

buzzfeednews.com

Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf

Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Former Iranian president’s daughter arrested for supporting protests triggered by death of woman in custody over hijab

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Just days after expressing support for the protests in Iran, Faezeh Hashemi, the outspoken daughter of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was arrested in the Iranian capital on unknown charges. The hard-line Tasnim news agency,...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Iran protests unveil the Revolutionary Guard Corps's rot

The Iranian people have again had enough. Protests have erupted across the country in anger at the beating death of a 22-year-old woman detained by morality police for allegedly showing too much hair. Certainly, there is an irony when Western diplomats and journalists don headscarves in deference to Iranian culture, while Iranian women shed theirs, knowing they face detention, torture, and even death for defying the idea that isolated and corrupt octogenarian ayatollahs can define culture and how women should dress.
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Iranian women film themselves hacking off their hair and burning their hijabs while ten protesters die amid growing rage over death of Mahsa Amini, 22, during 'morality police' arrest

More Iranian women are defiantly filming themselves cutting off their hair and burning their hijabs in solidarity with Mahsa Amini who was killed last week for wearing 'unsuitable attire'. State-mandated headscarves have been removed by women in the streets and others shared videos of them defying the draconian dress codes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Iran protests: Schoolgirls heckle paramilitary speaker

A new video posted online appears to show schoolgirls heckling a member of Iran's feared paramilitary Basij force, after anti-government protests sweeping the country spread to the classroom. The teenagers wave their headscarves in the air and shout "get lost, Basiji" at the man, who was asked to address them.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: British-Iranian national who spent six years in jail in Iran cuts her hair in protest

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has recorded a video of cutting her hair to lend support to women protesting in Iran in the wake of the death of young Irainian woman Mahsa Amini.The British-Iranian national was seen sitting in front of a blackboard with messages written on it in Persian and running a pair of scissors through her hair in footage shared by the BBC.Towards the end of the video, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe said: “For my mother, for my daughter, for the fears that are bigger than solitary confinement, for the women of my country, for freedom, for justice.”The author, who was sentenced...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Iran: 133 people killed in anti-hijab protests after Mahsa Amini’s death

At least 133 people have died since the beginning of historic anti-hijab protests in Iran, according to a rights organisation, with more than 40 of them killed in a brutal police crackdown on Friday alone. The protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, have led to unprecedented demonstrations against the country’s rigid laws requiring head covering for women. Women have come out on the streets burning their hijabs and cutting their hair in defiance. The latest death toll comes from the Oslo-based organisation Iran Human Rights, which has been monitoring the demonstrations since they...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Iran's regime kills 'at least 92' in brutal crackdown of nationwide anti-government protests sparked by the death of young woman 'tortured in custody by Tehran's morality police for not wearing a hijab properly'

At least '92 people' have been killed in a brutal crackdown of anti-government protests sparked by the death of a young woman reportedly tortured in custody by Iranian police for not wearing a hijab properly. Mahsa Amini, 22, died in custody on September 16 after she was detained in Tehran...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

Biden juggles Iran nuke talks as Iranian repression grows

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden has hit back at Iran over the government's brutal crackdown on antigovernment protests. He's praised the "brave women of Iran" for demanding basic rights and signaled that he'll announce more sanctions against those responsible for violence against protesters in the coming days.
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Iran schoolgirls remove hijabs in protests against government

Schoolgirls in Iran have been waving their headscarves in the air and chanting against clerical authorities, in an unprecedented show of support for the protests engulfing the country. Videos verified by the BBC showed demonstrations inside schoolyards and on the streets of several cities. They echoed the wider unrest sparked...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Swedish politician cuts off hair in solidarity with women of Iran

A Swedish politician cut off her hair during a European Parliament debate to show solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran.Iraqi-born member of the European Parliament, Abir Al-Sahlani, took to the lectern to speak about the repression of women's rights in Iran."Until the women of Iran are free, we are going to stand with you" she said, before taking out scissors and cutting off her ponytail. Protests erupted after a young woman named Mahsa Amini died having being arrested and allegedly beaten by Iran’s “morality” police for donning a “bad hijab”. Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Iran’s supreme leader blames US and Israel for protestsIran’s supreme leader blames US and Israel for protestsIran: Protests continue for 10th night after death of Mahsa Amini
PROTESTS

