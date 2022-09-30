ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMU Hosts ITA West Regional Championships

By Mike Kretz
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Colorado Mesa is playing host for this years ITA West Regional Championships. Major ramifications on the line, with winners earning an automatic bid to the ITA Cup (regarded as the national championship for Division II tennis). Thursday we caught up with Jorge Abreu after his first round win over David Strassburger.

