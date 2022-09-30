CMU Hosts ITA West Regional Championships
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Colorado Mesa is playing host for this years ITA West Regional Championships. Major ramifications on the line, with winners earning an automatic bid to the ITA Cup (regarded as the national championship for Division II tennis). Thursday we caught up with Jorge Abreu after his first round win over David Strassburger.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
