ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney will sleep well at night

"You know, it’s not such a great job. It’s not at all what it is cracked up to be." These are words of wisdom given to me in confidence by several current and former members of Congress . Though not one of those I spoke to on this topic, Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) offers a case in point. Hurd decided not to run for reelection because he realized he could make a far greater difference outside of Congress. So for many politicians on the Hill, their ability to get anything done is limited.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Biden's student loan forgiveness program faces new hurdles before election

President Joe Biden will need to survive legal scrutiny to deliver on his student loan campaign promise ahead of the midterm elections. Biden announced in August that he'd "cancel" up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of borrowers, a program that is estimated to cost $500 billion. But with two lawsuits filed arguing the program is illegal, it all hangs in the balance with just weeks to go before voters decide who controls Congress for the next two years.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Tim Roemer
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Zoe Lofgren
Person
Zach Wamp
Washington Examiner

Biden continues his economic assault on the states

In an effort to boost its policies and chart a path to the future ahead of the November midterm elections, the White House released the Biden-Harris Economic Blueprint. The 58-page document showcases a five-part plan that will build on “historic legislative successes” and “executive actions” that the administration claims have rebuilt the economy “now and for years ahead.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Trump pushes to delay DOJ's special master appeal in Mar-a-Lago raid case

Donald Trump is opposing the Justice Department’s efforts to speed up its circuit court appeal of the appointment of a special master, with the former president’s lawyers saying oral arguments shouldn’t happen until January at the earliest. The Justice Department last week requested an expedited ruling in...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electoral Votes#President Of The Senate#Party Politics#Republicans#The Electoral Count Act#Americans#House
Washington Examiner

Ukraine emerging as major military power between NATO and Russia

A steady supply of Western military equipment could enable Ukraine to surpass Russian military stockpiles as the war unfolds, thus neutralizing a key advantage for the Kremlin and establishing a substantial military buffer between NATO and Russia . “We can see that we receive weapons even from those countries who...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Wokeism threatens to destroy America's foundation. We must not let it

In an October 2020 speech , French President Emmanuel Macron identified an existential threat he claimed was stirring up division among citizens and undermining the country’s cultural heritage. “Certain social science theories entirely imported from the United States” were to blame, he said. Then-French Minister of Education...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman cannot be trusted with political power

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is the worst kind of politician imaginable: a man who thinks he is entitled to do whatever he likes, simply because he has a political title. The latest resurfaced news broadcast about Fetterman’s time as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, reinforces this. The broadcast shows...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Omar and Swalwell blast McCarthy over crime in joint ad

Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) teamed up to launch an ad attacking House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over public safety ahead of the midterm elections. The two progressive Democrats are attempting to deflect Republican accusations that their party is soft on crime and supportive of defunding...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy