KVIA
More than 1,600 migrants crossing into El Paso sector daily as new processing center set to open
EL PASO, Texas -- New numbers from Customs and Border Protection show that in the last few weeks, the El Paso sector is averaging 1,633 encounters a day, as a new county-funded migrant processing center is set to open in a week. Those numbers can be far greater, though, as...
KVIA
Migrant recruiter who sent migrants to Martha’s Vineyard identified
CNN -- The woman who allegedly recruited migrants from Texas to fly to Martha's Vineyard has finally been identified. According to The New York Times, Perla Huerta, a former combat medic and counter intelligence agent, was discharged after two decades in the army. Around mid-September, about 50 Venezuelan migrants were...
Texas inmate executed after delay over religious rights
Texas death row inmate John Henry Ramirez, who won a delay from the Supreme Court last year on religious grounds, was executed on Wednesday after a judge rejected a prosecutor's request to cancel the execution.
KVIA
Pipe rupture sends water gushing into air near Speaking Rock
EL PASO, Texas -- A pipe rupture sent water gushing into the air near Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in the lower valley Monday afternoon. The burst happened at an area under construction on Socorro Road and Old Pueblo Road. According to El Paso Water, construction crews hit a 12-inch water...
KVIA
Senator Ted Cruz in Las Cruces for rally with Congresswoman Yvette Herrell Monday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Senator Ted Cruz and Congresswoman Yvette Herrell held a rally in Las Cruces for the “Take Back America” bus tour. With midterm elections around the corner the “Take Back America” bus tour brought national and local leaders to the Farm and Ranch State Museum.
KVIA
President Biden to visit Puerto Rico and Florida this week
Today, President Biden is heading to Puerto Rico on his first of two trips scheduled this week to hurricane-damaged communities. On Wednesday, he plans to visit Florida. The island sustained extensive damage to its critical infrastructure from Hurricane Fiona. Puerto Rico had barely recovered from the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria in 2017.
KVIA
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints first school safety chief four months after Uvalde shooting
AUSTIN, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday appointed former U.S. Secret Service agent John P. Scott as the Texas Education Agency’s first chief of school safety and security, a position the governor created in response to the Uvalde mass school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
New law fights human trafficking at California hotels and motels
A new bill aimed at fighting human trafficking has been signed into law in California. The new law means hefty fines for hotel owners who suspect human trafficking is happening but don’t report it.
Exclusive: Former trooper being investigated over response to Uvalde school massacre was hired to protect city's children
Parents were uneasy when they recognized the new school cop as one who had stood outside during the Uvalde massacre. But they didn't know she's under investigation for what she did that day at Robb Elementary.
