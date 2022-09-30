ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Migrant recruiter who sent migrants to Martha’s Vineyard identified

CNN -- The woman who allegedly recruited migrants from Texas to fly to Martha's Vineyard has finally been identified. According to The New York Times, Perla Huerta, a former combat medic and counter intelligence agent, was discharged after two decades in the army. Around mid-September, about 50 Venezuelan migrants were...
TEXAS STATE
KVIA

Pipe rupture sends water gushing into air near Speaking Rock

EL PASO, Texas -- A pipe rupture sent water gushing into the air near Speaking Rock Entertainment Center in the lower valley Monday afternoon. The burst happened at an area under construction on Socorro Road and Old Pueblo Road. According to El Paso Water, construction crews hit a 12-inch water...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

President Biden to visit Puerto Rico and Florida this week

Today, President Biden is heading to Puerto Rico on his first of two trips scheduled this week to hurricane-damaged communities. On Wednesday, he plans to visit Florida. The island sustained extensive damage to its critical infrastructure from Hurricane Fiona. Puerto Rico had barely recovered from the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria in 2017.
FLORIDA STATE
