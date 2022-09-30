It looks like the PlayStation Stars reward scheme has an elusive 'Diamond' tier that's invite-only, according to a datamine of the system. The PlayStation Stars reward scheme comes to PS5 this month in the West, offering goodies like digital collectibles to players who complete challenges across some of the best PS5 games. It was known that the reward scheme would feature four tiers of escalating value, but details of a datamine of the PlayStation mobile app show there could be a secret fifth.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO