Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
It looks like Fallout's spiritual successor is getting a PS5 remaster
I've got good news for you, Outer Worlds fans, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has accidentally revealed a new edition of the space RPG that comes from the original Fallout creators. The ratings board published a listing (opens in new tab) for The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, saying...
TechRadar
How to download Overwatch 2 on PC and console
Are you ready to download Overwatch 2? Of course, you are. Now that Blizzard's overhaul of its popular team-based shooter is officially live, everyone and their cat wants to jump in to check out the changes. Overwatch 2 was officially released on October 4 at 11am PST / 2pm EST...
TechRadar
Diablo 4 leak shows you’ll be able to skip the whole campaign
Newly leaked screenshots of Diablo 4 suggest you’ll be able to skip the upcoming action RPG’s main campaign. Following a massive leak that gave us our best looks at Diablo 4 yet, more screenshots of the game’s test build have appeared online. Uploaded to Imgur (opens in new tab) and spotted by GamesRadar (opens in new tab), the images show various sections of its character creation menu from the Russian language version of the RPG.
TechRadar
PlayStation Stars has an ultra-exclusive Diamond tier, according to datamine
It looks like the PlayStation Stars reward scheme has an elusive 'Diamond' tier that's invite-only, according to a datamine of the system. The PlayStation Stars reward scheme comes to PS5 this month in the West, offering goodies like digital collectibles to players who complete challenges across some of the best PS5 games. It was known that the reward scheme would feature four tiers of escalating value, but details of a datamine of the PlayStation mobile app show there could be a secret fifth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer confirms identity of new Black Panther
Potential spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived – and it appears to confirm who will assume the Black Panther mantle in the highly anticipated sequel. Released on October 3 to coincide with tickets for the forthcoming Marvel...
TechRadar
Overwatch 2 review
Overwatch 2 isn't quite a sequel, nor is it a patch – but it is brilliant. A whip-smart reinvention of what came before, breathing life into the franchise and reminding us why we loved it in the first place. Pros. +. Excellent refinements. +. Three new heroes. +. New...
TechRadar
Fallout 76 is free this week and it's actually good now
Multiplayer post-apocalyptic RPG Fallout 76 is free to play this week, and might actually be worth taking for a spin. To mark the 25th anniversary of the Fallout franchise, Bethesda has made Fallout 76 free from now until October 11. You can try it out on all platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
TechRadar
Red Dead Redemption 2 finally runs great on my Steam Deck – but what's next?
If, like me, you rushed to install Red Dead Redemption 2 on your Steam Deck, only to find it running at a disappointingly low speed, a fix has arrived to alleviate that. According to Gaming on Linux (opens in new tab), Rockstar's game (opens in new tab) has been included as part of a Proton update, which allows a bunch of games to run on the Steam Deck's SteamOS, alongside Linux PCs with an AMD GPU.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Splatoon 3 Splatfest: how the returning mode works
In Splatoon 3, Splatfest is one of the most enjoyable and rewarding events. So to be best prepared, it's important to know how the Splatfest event mode works in its current incarnation. With Splatoon 3 being the third game in the series, and the second on Nintendo Switch, some refinement...
TechRadar
Hellraiser (2022) release date and time: how to watch the new movie from anywhere
The much-anticipated reimagining of Clive Barker’s The Hellbound Heart, the basis of the author’s own film adaptation that stunned the world in 1987, has finally landed. That means Pinhead and the Cenobites are back and looking for a new batch of souls to play with. You can watch Hellraiser (2022) online from release with a subscription to Hulu. Below we'll explain how to catch the movie from anywhere, and when and what time it's released.
TechRadar
Microsoft Edge update promises to fend off dangerous web-based attacks
The latest update to Microsoft Edge is set to deliver some important security feature updates. First up, the web browser has had a boost to its web defence that Microsoft says makes it “more reliable”. The update uses a rewritten ‘Microsoft Defender SmartScreen’ library, which was first introduced in Edge 103. This feature is exclusive to users running Edge on a Windows machine.
TechRadar
AMD Ryzen 7000 gives Windows users the perfect reason to move to Linux
AMD Ryzen 7000 processors are now on sale, and those running the silicon in Linux PCs will apparently find the CPUs are faster with security mitigations turned on, which is counterintuitive for sure. This is according to a report from Phoronix.com (opens in new tab) which tested out Linux 6.0...
TechRadar
Razer Pro Click vs Logitech MX Master 3S: which mouse is best?
An excellent mouse can truly enhance your productivity levels and overall office performance while protecting your hands and wrists from long-term injury. The right one has a mix of solid ergonomics and features that come together to improve your experience and ensure the health of your hand and wrist. Gamers...
TechRadar
How to watch The Bear: stream one of the best the comedy-dramas of the year
High-pressure kitchen comedy The Bear has been lauded and quickly renewed for a second season. Starring Jeremy Allen White, the show portrays a shiny NYC fine-dining chef who must return to his hometown of Chicago to take over his family's rundown sandwich deli after the death of his brother. The entire first season is now available to binge-watch all over the world. Here's how to watch The Bear online in the US and beyond.
TechRadar
Strava vs AllTrails: How do the activity apps compare?
Activity-tracking apps have come into their own over the last few years, enabling us to track our activity, helping us to plan new routes, and giving us detailed stats to help us improve our performance. Some also offer interactive features, such as video content and community groups. If you love...
TechRadar
Disk Drill 2022 review
Disk Drill has an impressive array of features for advanced photo recovery and backup across Windows, macOS and smartphones, but it’s not the most affordable option. Unusually, Disk Drill (opens in new tab) is a photo restoration tool that made its debut on macOS before making a move across to Windows – is more common for successful software to make the trip in the opposite direction.
TechRadar
Temtem does what Pokemon should have done years ago
Temtem has been marketed as a realization of that ancient dream of Pokémon fans the world over: a monster battler MMO. Even if the team pulled that off alone, it would be a significant achievement worthy of attention. But Temtem trades on so much more than nostalgia. Its greatest...
TechRadar
Asus ZenWiFi Pro XT12 review
Asus' ZenWiFi Pro XT12 towers are a very good, powerful mesh system. Performance is impressive – especially when measured across the mesh where there’s hardly any drop-off in speed. But while the features are packed in, the business options feel like they’re bolted-on to a consumer router rather than being dedicated to supporting an SMB’s core network. It’s expensive too, and looks just aren't enough to justify the premium.
TechRadar
Remo Recover review
Remo Recover packs in loads of features, it’s easy to use, and it’s a great tool for recovering photos – but its high price may prove prohibitive for some. Lots of people are happy to download and use free photo recovery tools for basic workloads, but many users need more power and versatility.
Comments / 0