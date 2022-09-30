Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Arraez moves closer to batting title, White Sox beat Twins
CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez had a hit to move closer to his first AL batting championship, one of only two singles Minnesota managed off Lucas Giolito in seven innings as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 8-3 on Tuesday night. Elvis Andrus hit his third homer in...
Post Register
Mets sweep 2 games from Nats but eliminated in NL East race
NEW YORK (AP) — New York was eliminated from the NL East race even as Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeill opened with three straight homers to spark the Mets to an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals and a sweep of a doubleheader on Tuesday night. The...
Post Register
Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 for 111th victory
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a season of gaudy numbers, two sets stand out for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They finished with their 111th victory to become the National League's winningest team in more than a century, and Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner each totaled 100 RBIs.
Post Register
Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners sweep Tigers in DH
SEATTLE (AP) — Abraham Toro homered and drove in four runs, Cal Raleigh hit his 27th home run of the season and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Tuesday night to complete a sweep of their doubleheader. Seattle won the first game 7-6 in 10 innings...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Valdez fans 10 as Astros beat Phillies 3-2 in finale
HOUSTON (AP) — Another strong start by Framber Valdez allowed the Houston Astros to end the regular season with the two winningest pitchers in the American League. Valdez struck out 10 in five shutout innings to lead the Astros to 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the regular-season finale Wednesday.
Post Register
Lopez, Blue Jays split season-ending twinbill with Orioles
BALTIMORE (AP) — Otto Lopez hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 to secure a split of Wednesday's doubleheader. Terrin Vavra hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to lift Baltimore to a 5-4...
Post Register
Yankees lose finale in Texas without Judge, end with 99 Ws
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The New York Yankees settled for 99 wins in the regular season, and the American League record 62 home runs for slugger Aaron Judge. Their focus has already shifted to trying to win their 28th World Series title, and first since 2009.
Post Register
A's Stephen Vogt hits homer in final game before retirement
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The ball sailed for the right-field seats, just as his long-awaited first career hit had done more than nine years before, and Stephen Vogt took off as if he could play for another decade. He galloped in glee around the bases as his teammates and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Post Register
Pujols sits as Cards finish season with 5-3 loss to Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The chants for Albert Pujols began in earnest in the eighth inning, with most of the red-clad fans inside PNC Park yearning for one last regular season at bat for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol heard them. And ignored them.
Post Register
Mariners roll into playoffs after 5-4 win over Tigers
SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez has shined on every stage during his spectacular rookie season. The next will be the brightest the 21-year-old has faced to date: the playoffs.
Post Register
Bears put Whitehair on IR, open window for Harry to return
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on injured reserve Wednesday because of a right knee injury. The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. He has been a fixture on the Bears’ line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.
Post Register
Vera-Tucker's 'phenomenal' versatility earns Jets' respect
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Alijah Vera-Tucker has already made his way through three-fifths of the offensive line just 20 games into his NFL career with the New York Jets. He was a left guard as a rookie, opened this season at right guard and then started at left tackle last Sunday at Pittsburgh.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Rams' Stafford battling through 16 sacks, TD pass drought
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford has been one of the NFL's most-durable quarterbacks over the past dozen years of his career despite getting sacked a whopping 444 times over his 14 seasons in the league. The past 16 sacks have happened in the Los Angeles Rams' first...
Post Register
Panthers place Chinn on IR, will miss at least 4 games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers defense suffered a setback on Wednesday, as safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Chinn, a key player in Phil Snow’s defense, will miss at least four games. He was injured in the first quarter of Carolina’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and did not return. He was seen on the sideline with his right thigh heavily wrapped.
Post Register
Vikings wish recovering rookie Cine a happy birthday on Zoom
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — With rookie safety Lewis Cine still in London following surgery on a broken lower left leg, Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell promised the waylaid first-round draft pick he would call him Wednesday to check on his recovery. After accounting for the 6-hour time difference and...
Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led the team. Robertson joined Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin as the only 40-goal scorers since the franchise moved to Dallas in 1993. “Jason is an integral part of the present and future of our team and we’re thrilled to have him for the next four years,” general manager Jim Nill said.
Comments / 0