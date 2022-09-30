ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

LG C2 OLED TV falls to its cheapest price yet - plus get a free soundbar

If you've been waiting on an offer for one of the best TVs you can buy today then TechRadar's favourite display – the LG C2 OLED TV – has now fallen to its cheapest price ever. Better still, it also comes with a free LG S65Q soundbar worth almost £400. Simply pop over to Currys where you can get the LG 55-inch C2 OLED TV for £1,299 (was £1,499) (opens in new tab).
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Microsoft Edge update promises to fend off dangerous web-based attacks

The latest update to Microsoft Edge is set to deliver some important security feature updates. First up, the web browser has had a boost to its web defence that Microsoft says makes it “more reliable”. The update uses a rewritten ‘Microsoft Defender SmartScreen’ library, which was first introduced in Edge 103. This feature is exclusive to users running Edge on a Windows machine.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Telstra Day delivers the Google Pixel 6a for just AU$549

Discounted phones, NBN plans and more included in one-day sale. After a brief hiatus, Telstra Day (opens in new tab) is back and you can score some big savings this month. For today only (October 4), you can pick up the Google Pixel 6a for only AU$549. As the budget-friendly version of the Pixel 6, this handset is perfect if you’re after something a little smaller and don’t need all the Pixel 6’s bells and whistles.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Phones#Refurbishment#Great News#Smart Phone#Ios#Techradar#The Galaxy S23
TechRadar

Unihertz Titan Slim review

Having a physical keyboard is the primary selling point of the Titan slim, and that feature reduces the screen size by about 25%. If you wonder why Blackberry didn’t succeed, some of the caveats are revealed by this product. Two-minute review. Before Android and iOS ate the phone market,...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

AMD Ryzen 7000 gives Windows users the perfect reason to move to Linux

AMD Ryzen 7000 processors are now on sale, and those running the silicon in Linux PCs will apparently find the CPUs are faster with security mitigations turned on, which is counterintuitive for sure. This is according to a report from Phoronix.com (opens in new tab) which tested out Linux 6.0...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

You may not have to sell a body part to afford the Nvidia RTX 4090 after all

October 12 gets ever closer and as we hurtle towards the big day, prices for Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics cards are now available for US and European buyers. Price tags fluctuate between the two regions, with most of the American models on Newegg holding pretty close to MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) while other European models in stock at ProShop (another retailer) will be going for €50 more than MSRP.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
TechRadar

LG S95QR review

The LG S95QR rights a few past wrongs, introduces some genuinely useful innovation in the shape of a new up-firing center speaker, and best of all delivers a fantastically dynamic and immersive experience that’s almost as at home with music as it is with full-blooded movie mixes. LG S95QR:...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

My Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 brings back the joy of hanging up

My father is a Baby Boomer, and he held onto his flip phone for so long that it became a cliche. I thought he was only doing it to annoy me, his son, the phone reviewer. After spending time with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, I have come to respect and enjoy the flipping clamshell design, and I realize what I’ve been missing for so long. I missed hanging up.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

1000TB SSDs could become mainstream by 2030 as Samsung plans 1000-layer NAND

Samsung Electronics has revealed its roadmap for its SSD ecosystem at the 2022 Samsung Tech Day and it looks tasty. It has plans to “stack over 1,000 layers” in its most advanced NAND chip by 2030 although it has stopped short of revealing whether it would be actual products available on shelves (if these are still around by the end of the decade), products shipped to customers (like Teamgroup) or samples in its labs.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Hands on: Xiaomi 12T Pro review

The Xiaomi 12T Pro combines a premium spec sheet with safe styling to hit a competitive price despite its mighty 200MP main camera. Highlights include its 120W fast charging, adaptive 120Hz AMOLED screen, and an ample 5,000mAh battery, but with Motorola's similar Edge 30 Ultra already available and impressing us with features missing from the 12T Pro – we're interested to see how Xiaomi's 200MP camera phone stacks up to its main competition.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Strava vs AllTrails: How do the activity apps compare?

Activity-tracking apps have come into their own over the last few years, enabling us to track our activity, helping us to plan new routes, and giving us detailed stats to help us improve our performance. Some also offer interactive features, such as video content and community groups. If you love...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch: rumors against reality

The Google Pixel Watch isn’t here yet, but it will be fully unveiled on October 6, and when it is, it will find itself competing with the Apple Watch line. Or, well, in a sense it won’t, as the Pixel Watch is expected to only work with Android devices, just as the Apple Watch line only works with iPhones. That said, with the Apple Watch line being the biggest player in the space, it’s worth seeing how Google’s first smartwatch stacks up against them.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

HP Spectre x360 (2022) review

Though the HP Spectre x360 gives a sense of luxury far past its 2-in-1 moniker, with its stunning chassis and OLED screen plus an excellent keyboard, issues with the touchpad stop it from being a truly excellent laptop. Pros. +. Gorgeous design. +. The OLED screen is lovely. +. Comes...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Samsung may have a trick to beat the iPhone camera

A new patent application suggests Samsung is working to move its stabilization from the lens of its cameras to the sensor. Switching from the current optical image stabilization to sensor stabilization could improve image quality and reduce blur. Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple iPhone 14 Pro use image stabilization on the cameras, but the iPhone stabilizes the sensor while the Galaxy phone stabilizes the lens.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy