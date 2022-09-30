Read full article on original website
TechRadar
LG C2 OLED TV falls to its cheapest price yet - plus get a free soundbar
If you've been waiting on an offer for one of the best TVs you can buy today then TechRadar's favourite display – the LG C2 OLED TV – has now fallen to its cheapest price ever. Better still, it also comes with a free LG S65Q soundbar worth almost £400. Simply pop over to Currys where you can get the LG 55-inch C2 OLED TV for £1,299 (was £1,499) (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Microsoft Edge update promises to fend off dangerous web-based attacks
The latest update to Microsoft Edge is set to deliver some important security feature updates. First up, the web browser has had a boost to its web defence that Microsoft says makes it “more reliable”. The update uses a rewritten ‘Microsoft Defender SmartScreen’ library, which was first introduced in Edge 103. This feature is exclusive to users running Edge on a Windows machine.
TechRadar
Telstra Day delivers the Google Pixel 6a for just AU$549
Discounted phones, NBN plans and more included in one-day sale. After a brief hiatus, Telstra Day (opens in new tab) is back and you can score some big savings this month. For today only (October 4), you can pick up the Google Pixel 6a for only AU$549. As the budget-friendly version of the Pixel 6, this handset is perfect if you’re after something a little smaller and don’t need all the Pixel 6’s bells and whistles.
TechRadar
Meet Matter 1.0: Why Google, Apple, and Samsung are holding hands in the smart home
I have a home security system and an outdoor security camera, but they don’t talk to each other, nor do they support the same platforms, either Google Home or Amazon Alexa or Apple HomeKit, or whatever. And I bet that conundrum sounds familiar to you. Because let’s face it, today’s smart gadgets kinda suck. There, I said it.
TechRadar
Unihertz Titan Slim review
Having a physical keyboard is the primary selling point of the Titan slim, and that feature reduces the screen size by about 25%. If you wonder why Blackberry didn’t succeed, some of the caveats are revealed by this product. Two-minute review. Before Android and iOS ate the phone market,...
TechRadar
AMD Ryzen 7000 gives Windows users the perfect reason to move to Linux
AMD Ryzen 7000 processors are now on sale, and those running the silicon in Linux PCs will apparently find the CPUs are faster with security mitigations turned on, which is counterintuitive for sure. This is according to a report from Phoronix.com (opens in new tab) which tested out Linux 6.0...
TechRadar
Micro-LED 4K TVs aren't trying to kill OLED, they’re aiming at projectors
September turned out to be a banner month for oversize TV announcements, with LG first rolling out its 97-inch G2 OLED at IFA 2022 followed by Samsung with its 98-inch QN100B Neo QLED 4K TV, a high-brightness model capable of 5,000 nits, at the CEDIA custom installation tech show. If...
TechRadar
You may not have to sell a body part to afford the Nvidia RTX 4090 after all
October 12 gets ever closer and as we hurtle towards the big day, prices for Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics cards are now available for US and European buyers. Price tags fluctuate between the two regions, with most of the American models on Newegg holding pretty close to MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) while other European models in stock at ProShop (another retailer) will be going for €50 more than MSRP.
TechRadar
LG S95QR review
The LG S95QR rights a few past wrongs, introduces some genuinely useful innovation in the shape of a new up-firing center speaker, and best of all delivers a fantastically dynamic and immersive experience that’s almost as at home with music as it is with full-blooded movie mixes. LG S95QR:...
TechRadar
My Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 brings back the joy of hanging up
My father is a Baby Boomer, and he held onto his flip phone for so long that it became a cliche. I thought he was only doing it to annoy me, his son, the phone reviewer. After spending time with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, I have come to respect and enjoy the flipping clamshell design, and I realize what I’ve been missing for so long. I missed hanging up.
TechRadar
1000TB SSDs could become mainstream by 2030 as Samsung plans 1000-layer NAND
Samsung Electronics has revealed its roadmap for its SSD ecosystem at the 2022 Samsung Tech Day and it looks tasty. It has plans to “stack over 1,000 layers” in its most advanced NAND chip by 2030 although it has stopped short of revealing whether it would be actual products available on shelves (if these are still around by the end of the decade), products shipped to customers (like Teamgroup) or samples in its labs.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could get a battery upgrade – but the S23 Ultra might not
While we’re not expecting the Samsung Galaxy S23 line to land until next year, there aren’t many high-profile handsets due in the meantime. So a growing number of leaks are focused on these phones, the latest of which reveals some possible camera and battery details. According to GalaxyClub...
TechRadar
Hands on: Xiaomi 12T Pro review
The Xiaomi 12T Pro combines a premium spec sheet with safe styling to hit a competitive price despite its mighty 200MP main camera. Highlights include its 120W fast charging, adaptive 120Hz AMOLED screen, and an ample 5,000mAh battery, but with Motorola's similar Edge 30 Ultra already available and impressing us with features missing from the 12T Pro – we're interested to see how Xiaomi's 200MP camera phone stacks up to its main competition.
TechRadar
Strava vs AllTrails: How do the activity apps compare?
Activity-tracking apps have come into their own over the last few years, enabling us to track our activity, helping us to plan new routes, and giving us detailed stats to help us improve our performance. Some also offer interactive features, such as video content and community groups. If you love...
TechRadar
Nothing announces official launch date for new Ear (stick) AirPods alternatives
True to form, Nothing has just announced the full reveal date for its upcoming audio product, Ear (stick). So, an announcement about an announcement. You've got to hand it to Carl Pei's marketing department, they never miss a trick. What we're saying is that although we still have 'nothing' conclusive...
TechRadar
Got an Intel laptop? Be warned: new Linux bug can literally break your screen
Intel-powered laptops are at risk if a Linux update is applied, as the notebook display could be physically damaged. This is one of those horror scenarios that PC owners dread, of course, and the update in question is the recently released version 5.19.12 of the Linux kernel. Unfortunately, a bug...
TechRadar
Google Pixel Watch vs Apple Watch: rumors against reality
The Google Pixel Watch isn’t here yet, but it will be fully unveiled on October 6, and when it is, it will find itself competing with the Apple Watch line. Or, well, in a sense it won’t, as the Pixel Watch is expected to only work with Android devices, just as the Apple Watch line only works with iPhones. That said, with the Apple Watch line being the biggest player in the space, it’s worth seeing how Google’s first smartwatch stacks up against them.
TechRadar
HP Spectre x360 (2022) review
Though the HP Spectre x360 gives a sense of luxury far past its 2-in-1 moniker, with its stunning chassis and OLED screen plus an excellent keyboard, issues with the touchpad stop it from being a truly excellent laptop. Pros. +. Gorgeous design. +. The OLED screen is lovely. +. Comes...
TechRadar
Samsung may have a trick to beat the iPhone camera
A new patent application suggests Samsung is working to move its stabilization from the lens of its cameras to the sensor. Switching from the current optical image stabilization to sensor stabilization could improve image quality and reduce blur. Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple iPhone 14 Pro use image stabilization on the cameras, but the iPhone stabilizes the sensor while the Galaxy phone stabilizes the lens.
