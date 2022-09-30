ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Allegany, PA

Oct. 5, 2022 Soccer Recaps: Bickling Sets Program Mark for Goals in Warren Girls’ Victory; Ridgway Boys Win in OT

MEADVILLE, Pa. – Georgie Bickling tied, set, and added to the Warren girls’ soccer career goals record with a hat trick in the Dragons’ 6-0 win at Meadville. Bickling sits at 84 career goals after Wednesday’s match. She broke the previous record of 82 goals set by Kyra Wotorson. Bickling also tallied a pair of assists in the win.
Oct. 3, 2022 Soccer: ECC, Bradford, Fairview Girls Get Big Wins; Brockway, KC Boys Triumph

CLARION, Pa. – Hat tricks from Seanna VanAlstine and Rylie Belsole helped Elk County Catholic win a 9-4 shootout at Clarion. All three of VanAlstine’s goals came after halftime to help the Lady Crusaders expand on a 4-1 lead at the break while Belsole got the scoring started for ECC in the second minute before adding a goal with about 7:30 to play in the first half and then another late in the second half.
North Clarion, North East Notch Cross Country Wins

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – The North Clarion boys’ cross country team earned a 26-29 win over Clarion-Limestone to remain unbeaten in the regular season. Logan Lutz of CL won the boys’ race, while Kaine McFarland of North Clarion finished second. Katie Bauer of North Clarion won the girls’...
