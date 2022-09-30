Read full article on original website
Oct. 5, 2022 Soccer Recaps: Bickling Sets Program Mark for Goals in Warren Girls’ Victory; Ridgway Boys Win in OT
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Georgie Bickling tied, set, and added to the Warren girls’ soccer career goals record with a hat trick in the Dragons’ 6-0 win at Meadville. Bickling sits at 84 career goals after Wednesday’s match. She broke the previous record of 82 goals set by Kyra Wotorson. Bickling also tallied a pair of assists in the win.
Oct. 4, 2022 VB Recaps: Steffan Records 1,000th Career Set Assist in Sheffield Win; Rocky Grove Wins
DUBOIS, Pa. – Kadence Steffan recorded 36 set assists including her 1,000th career set assist to lead Sheffield to a hard-fought, 3-2 (25-14, 17-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-13), victory at DuBois Central Catholic. Kassidy Orinko led the Lady Wolverines’ offense with 14 kills with Lexi Goldthwaite adding 11 kills, 14...
Oct. 4, 2022 Soccer: Port Allegany Sweeps St. Marys; GM, Hickory, Mercer, Fairview Boys Notch Wins
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Aidan Emerick’s goal proved to be the difference as Port Allegany beat St. Marys, 3-1. Henry Kisler and Jarrod Funk also scored for Port, with Jeff Ruding and Emerick notching assists. The game-winner was scored with 5:52 left in the game. Aidan Clark had...
Oct. 3, 2022 VB Recaps: Exley Has Big Night for Keystone; Cathedral Prep tops NW; DuBois Hands Warren 1st Loss
KNOX, Pa. – On a night when Leah Exley was honored for surpassing 500 career kills last week, the Keystone senior led the Lady Panthers to a 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 26-24) win over visiting North Clarion. Exley recorded 12 kills and 18 digs in the win with Reagan Mays...
Oct. 3, 2022 Soccer: ECC, Bradford, Fairview Girls Get Big Wins; Brockway, KC Boys Triumph
CLARION, Pa. – Hat tricks from Seanna VanAlstine and Rylie Belsole helped Elk County Catholic win a 9-4 shootout at Clarion. All three of VanAlstine’s goals came after halftime to help the Lady Crusaders expand on a 4-1 lead at the break while Belsole got the scoring started for ECC in the second minute before adding a goal with about 7:30 to play in the first half and then another late in the second half.
North Clarion, North East Notch Cross Country Wins
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – The North Clarion boys’ cross country team earned a 26-29 win over Clarion-Limestone to remain unbeaten in the regular season. Logan Lutz of CL won the boys’ race, while Kaine McFarland of North Clarion finished second. Katie Bauer of North Clarion won the girls’...
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast DuBois/Warren Volleyball; Clarion/ECC Girls Soccer Monday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Warren at DuBois girls’ volleyball game and the Elk County Catholic at Clarion girls’ soccer game Monday, Oct. 3. Andy Close will have the call of the volleyball match, which will start between 7 and 7:30...
Clarion’s Kerle wins D9 2A Girls’ Golf Title; Moniteau, Bradford Win Team Titles at Coudy Country Club Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
COUDERSPORT, Pa. – Clarion’s McKayla Kerle rolled to the District 9 Class 2A girls’ golf individual title at Coudersport Country Club Monday, while Moniteau (2A) and Bradford (3A) won team titles. Team Scores • Individual Scores. Kerle shot an 83 putting her 12 shots ahead of...
