Bryan, TX

Calendar for Tuesday, Oct. 4

Calendar for Tuesday, Oct. 4

Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley presents the 2022 Dash for Down Syndrome on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Park. The event is held to raise awareness and to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome. The annual walk begins at 2 p.m. www.dsabv.org.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Several forums for B-CS, Brazos County candidates to be held this month

Brazos County voters will have chances to hear from city and county candidates at six forums later this month. All forums are free to attend and open for all voters. Texas A&M’s Student Government Association will host two forums this month, both from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room 144 of the Koldus Building on campus. The first will be Oct. 12 and will feature candidates running for Brazos County and College Station offices. The second will be Oct. 26 and will feature candidates running for Bryan offices. School board candidates from both cities are included.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

B-CS community members get to know law enforcement during National Night Out

Residents across Bryan-College Station heard from members of Brazos County law enforcement in various B-CS neighborhoods during the 2022 National Night Out event Tuesday night. “We thrive on being able to engage with our community,” College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann said. “It is one of the things that our...
BRYAN, TX
Three area counties institute burn bans

Three area counties institute burn bans

Three area counties in the Brazos Valley have instituted burn bans this week. Robertson County put a burn ban into effect on Tuesday; Grimes and Madison counties implemented burn bans on Wednesday. Burn bans are enacted by either county judges or county commissioners. Outdoor burning is prohibited during a burn...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Construction on William J. Bryan to begin Tuesday

Construction on William J. Bryan Parkway (F.M. 158) from Texas Avenue in Downtown Bryan to Texas 6 will begin on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The installation of center medians on the west and east ends, including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park, is planned to improve safety and flow of traffic. Sidewalks, shared-use paths and accessible routes will also be added to create a more pedestrian-friendly area.
BRYAN, TX
Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 6

Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 6

The latest edition of the Jimbo Fisher Radio Show, presented by Capital Farm Credit, featuring head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date October 5, 2022). The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show originates on Wednesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Strategies for drought management on pastures

During a drought, little can be done to increase forage pasture growth. Proper management, however, can minimize impacts when drought does occur, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service forage specialist and Texas A&M AgriLife Research agronomist. Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Ph.D., Overton, and Jamie Foster, Ph.D., Beeville, said careful management...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan council does not hear the people

Bryan council does not hear the people

Shame on Bryan City Council members. They may not have reviewed the organization chart for the Bryan city government but if they doid they would see that the council answers to the citizens of the city. During the past six years, however, they have:. • Cut the number of open...
BRYAN, TX
Press Conference: Trisha Ford

Press Conference: Trisha Ford

Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford meets the media after the Aggies completed a pair of fall exhibition games at Davis Diamond. (October 3, 2022)
COLLEGE STATION, TX
A&M men tied for third

A&M men tied for third

The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot an opening-round 4-over-par 292 to tie Clemson for third place at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday. Arkansas shot 284 to lead the 11-team field, two shots ahead of Kansas. A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues shot 3-under 69 and is in fourth place, four shots back of Kansas’ Gunnar Broin.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

SEC revamps Texas A&M’s 2023 baseball schedule

The Texas A&M baseball team’s 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule was tweaked by the league Tuesday with two series meant for 2024 switched to the correct series for the upcoming season. The Aggies will host three-game series against LSU (March 17-19), Ole Miss (March 31-April 2), Missouri (April 14-16), Florida...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 6

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 6 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Foketi earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his game-winning 40-yard field goal in a 13-10 victory over Cedar Park. The senior was perfect, also hitting a 43-yarder earlier in the game. He added an interception on defense.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Southwood Valley Elementary cancels classes due to water break

Southwood Valley Elementary School in College Station canceled classes on Monday due to a water main break near the school. Just before 9 a.m., city of College Station officials said an 18-inch water line leak caused water to be out at several homes on Deacon Drive and at Southwood Valley Elementary. City officials said crews were working to repair the water line. At 12:40 p.m., city officials said water service had been restored at Southwood.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's run defense about to face stiffest test of season

The Texas A&M football team’s struggling run defense will face its stiffest challenge of the season Saturday against top-ranked Alabama, which is coming off a season-best 317 rushing yards in a 49-26 victory over Arkansas. Alabama junior Jahmyr Gibbs, a transfer from Georgia Tech, had a breakout game with...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

