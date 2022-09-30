ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, WA

ClarkCountyToday

Class of 1993 celebrates the new Mountain View High School

‘A special time for Mountain View past and present’ as 30-year reunion gets started at Friday football game and a tour of the school on Saturday. The Class of 1993 did not want to wait until the summer of 2023 to celebrate their 30th reunion. Why would they when...
VANCOUVER, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Candidates for state representative, 17th District position 1, participate in League of Women Voters candidate forum

Democrat Terri Niles and Republican Kevin Waters are vying for the seat in the Washington State Legislature in the Nov. 8 general election. The candidates for state representative, 17th District, position 1 in the Nov. 8 general election took part in a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County Monday at the Camas Public Library.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClarkCountyToday

Dedication of new VITA Elementary School will take place Oct. 12

The public is invited to the dedication ceremony for Vancouver Innovation, Technology and Arts Elementary School. The dedication is Oct. 12, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. The school is located at 1111 Fort Vancouver Way, Vancouver. Following the dedication ceremony, guests will have the opportunity to tour the school. Special guest...
VANCOUVER, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Letter: ‘I urge legislators and other community leaders to keep working together today and in the coming months to ensure more students like me can succeed in education after high school’

Battle Ground resident Jaelyn Sotelo shares her thoughts on the need to expand access to financial aid and other support for students. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. In an...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
ClarkCountyToday

County Council appoints Ken Lader as county engineer

VANCOUVER – The Clark County Council this week approved a resolution appointing Ken Lader as the county engineer. Lader had been serving as interim county engineer for the last couple of months. His appointment takes effect immediately. Lader has worked for Clark County Public Works more than 20 years...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

County seeks applicants for Clean Water Commission

VANCOUVER – The county manager is seeking to fill three open positions on the Clean Water Commission, an advisory group representing the community’s needs and interests in stormwater management decisions. Terms begin January 2023 and end December 2025. Applicants must be residents of Clark County, either unincorporated areas...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Sheriff’s Office responds to Alki Middle School for possible voyeurism incident involving school employee

Detectives from the CCSO Major Crimes Unit (MCU) have responded to the school and suspected employee’s residence. On Thursday (Oct. 5), the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was notified by Vancouver Public Schools (VPS) staff of a possible voyeurism incident in which a VPS employee had allegedly videotaped female students in the Alki Middle School locker rooms.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Serious injury collision takes place on St. Johns Road

Vancouver Fire extricated one driver, who was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a collision that took place Saturday in Vancouver. On Saturday (Oct. 1) at about 9:19 p.m., Vancouver Fire Department, American Medical Response (AMR) and...
VANCOUVER, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Jail disturbance leads to arson charges

The inmates continued to act belligerent toward the staff and at approximately 12:45 p.m., two inmates set fire to items within their unit. The fire filled the unit with smoke and corrections deputies were able to put out the flames and safely clear the unit. The fire resulted in minor property damage and no inmates or corrections deputies were injured.
VANCOUVER, WA
ClarkCountyToday

County Public Works reminds residents to properly dispose of leaves to prevent street flooding

VANCOUVER – Clark County Public Works reminds residents to rake and properly dispose of leaves to prevent roadway flooding. Leaves that aren’t properly disposed of can clog storm drains and create areas of standing water on roadways. Drivers can lose control of their vehicle when driving through standing water, or water can splash onto windshields and block other driver’s fields of vision.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

