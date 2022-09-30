Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
ClarkCountyToday
Class of 1993 celebrates the new Mountain View High School
‘A special time for Mountain View past and present’ as 30-year reunion gets started at Friday football game and a tour of the school on Saturday. The Class of 1993 did not want to wait until the summer of 2023 to celebrate their 30th reunion. Why would they when...
ClarkCountyToday
Candidates for state representative, 17th District position 1, participate in League of Women Voters candidate forum
Democrat Terri Niles and Republican Kevin Waters are vying for the seat in the Washington State Legislature in the Nov. 8 general election. The candidates for state representative, 17th District, position 1 in the Nov. 8 general election took part in a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County Monday at the Camas Public Library.
ClarkCountyToday
Dedication of new VITA Elementary School will take place Oct. 12
The public is invited to the dedication ceremony for Vancouver Innovation, Technology and Arts Elementary School. The dedication is Oct. 12, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. The school is located at 1111 Fort Vancouver Way, Vancouver. Following the dedication ceremony, guests will have the opportunity to tour the school. Special guest...
ClarkCountyToday
Evergreen High School teacher earns $100,000 prize for school’s skilled trade program
Harbor Freight Tools for Schools prize for teaching excellence goes to Bill Culver for his geometry in construction program. First, there was deception. Mike Culver was asked to take a walk with his school principal, to see a new piece of equipment in the theater department. It was all a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClarkCountyToday
Crime Stoppers featured case No. 22-24 reward offered in Vancouver Police shooting investigation
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information. The Vancouver Police Department, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect or suspects in a shooting. On Aug. 8, 2022, at approximately 9 p.m., Vancouver Police...
ClarkCountyToday
Letter: ‘I urge legislators and other community leaders to keep working together today and in the coming months to ensure more students like me can succeed in education after high school’
Battle Ground resident Jaelyn Sotelo shares her thoughts on the need to expand access to financial aid and other support for students. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. In an...
ClarkCountyToday
County Council appoints Ken Lader as county engineer
VANCOUVER – The Clark County Council this week approved a resolution appointing Ken Lader as the county engineer. Lader had been serving as interim county engineer for the last couple of months. His appointment takes effect immediately. Lader has worked for Clark County Public Works more than 20 years...
ClarkCountyToday
County seeks applicants for Clean Water Commission
VANCOUVER – The county manager is seeking to fill three open positions on the Clean Water Commission, an advisory group representing the community’s needs and interests in stormwater management decisions. Terms begin January 2023 and end December 2025. Applicants must be residents of Clark County, either unincorporated areas...
RELATED PEOPLE
ClarkCountyToday
Sheriff’s Office responds to Alki Middle School for possible voyeurism incident involving school employee
Detectives from the CCSO Major Crimes Unit (MCU) have responded to the school and suspected employee’s residence. On Thursday (Oct. 5), the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was notified by Vancouver Public Schools (VPS) staff of a possible voyeurism incident in which a VPS employee had allegedly videotaped female students in the Alki Middle School locker rooms.
ClarkCountyToday
Serious injury collision takes place on St. Johns Road
Vancouver Fire extricated one driver, who was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a collision that took place Saturday in Vancouver. On Saturday (Oct. 1) at about 9:19 p.m., Vancouver Fire Department, American Medical Response (AMR) and...
ClarkCountyToday
Jail disturbance leads to arson charges
The inmates continued to act belligerent toward the staff and at approximately 12:45 p.m., two inmates set fire to items within their unit. The fire filled the unit with smoke and corrections deputies were able to put out the flames and safely clear the unit. The fire resulted in minor property damage and no inmates or corrections deputies were injured.
ClarkCountyToday
County Public Works reminds residents to properly dispose of leaves to prevent street flooding
VANCOUVER – Clark County Public Works reminds residents to rake and properly dispose of leaves to prevent roadway flooding. Leaves that aren’t properly disposed of can clog storm drains and create areas of standing water on roadways. Drivers can lose control of their vehicle when driving through standing water, or water can splash onto windshields and block other driver’s fields of vision.
Comments / 0