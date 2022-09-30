Read full article on original website
Undefeated Kuemper Catholic travels to Treynor for 1A-8 district showdown
(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic’s rise to one of the top teams in Class 1A has come behind pure dominance on both sides of the ball. The KMA state No. 4 and KMAland No. 2 Knights (6-0 overall, 3-0 1A District 8) have outscored opponents by over 38 points per game this season.
KMAland Volleyball (10/4): LC handles Red Oak, Stanton upsets East Mills to highlight busy Tuesday
(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Harlan and St. Albert split a tri, LC rolled Red Oak, Stanton upset East Mills, Riverside won another in 5, SW Valley took a POI win, East Atchison knocked off Rock Port and more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Harlan 25-25-26 Glenwood 22-15-24 Erica...
State, KMAland No. 1 Lewis Central set for district showdown with Glenwood
(Council Bluffs) -- KMA State and KMAland No. 1 Lewis Central prepares for a key district showdown with Glenwood this week. The Titans (6-0 overall, 2-0 Class 4A District 6) took a brief respite the past two weeks from playing one of the state’s most challenging schedules. Coach Justin Kammrad’s team followed wins over Harlan, Carlisle, Norwalk and Indianola with dominant victories over Thomas Jefferson and Des Moines Hoover.
Audubon's breakout star Olsen reflects on another big week
(Audubon) -- Audubon sophomore quarterback Aaron Olsen has had one of the biggest breakout seasons in KMAland this year. Through seven games, Olsen has rushed for 793 yards, passed for 468 and accounted for 21 offensive touchdowns to lead the Wheelers. “I didn’t think I’d have such a year like...
Dorothy Arlene Moody, 75, Herman, Nebraska
Service:, Private Family Memorial Graveside Service and Inurnment. Location: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri. Memorials: Shriners Hospitals for Children Transportation Fund. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port.
Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright & City Clerk Mary Bolton
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are discussing how to best utilize federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
Mills County board discusses flood buyout properties
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are pondering how to utilize a large amount of county-owned property. After the Missouri River flooding of 2019, the Mills County Board of Supervisors utilized a voluntary buyout program of residential properties through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which provided funds to acquire land with homes that received extensive flood damage beyond repair. As a result, Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson tells KMA News the county acquired over 70 parcels. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the board revisited the discussion Tuesday morning after some of the adjacent landowners began wondering what could be done with the properties.
Red Oak man booked for harassment
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested for harassment in Red Oak early Wednesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says 60-year-old Tracy Lin Craven Sr was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. in the 400 block of East Nuckols Street. Authorities say Craven was arrested for 2nd degree harassment -- a serious misdemeanor.
Red Oak man arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest from Tuesday evening. Officers arrested Fred Francis Welch IV, 53, at around 6:15 on a valid warrant for failure to appear, OWI 1st offense and possession of a controlled substance. Welch IV was taken to Montgomery County Jail and...
2 Cass County residents plead guilty in fentanyl distribution case
(Council Bluffs) -- Two of the five Cass County residents arrested for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance have entered guilty pleas. According to documents from the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Iowa, Kelsi Marie Thurman of Lewis and Mason Blaine Loudermilk of Atlantic, have pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The arrests were the result of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases in Cass and Shelby Counties. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 20 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, a maximum fine of $20 million, and a 10-year to life long term of supervised release.
Washington man sentenced for federal drug crimes in Pottawattamie County
(Council Bluffs) – A Washington man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison on drug charges following his arrest in Pottawattamie County. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 22-year-old Brian James Bell of Mount Vernon, Washington was sentenced Friday to 66 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The charge stems from a traffic accident in June 2021 on Interstate 29 in Pottawattamie County.
