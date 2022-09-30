It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce the passing of "one of a kind" Mr. Bernard "Bernie" Edward Rodgers, of Toledo, Washington, who went to heaven at the age of 84 on Sept. 3, 2022, after a battle with leukemia. Born in the backwoods of Pennsylvania in 1938, he graduated from high school in 1955, where he moved to California earning his bachelor’s and master’s degree in education from California State University of Long Beach. He continued his education attending several universities that opened many doors and accomplishments to come. It wasn’t long until Bernie advanced to prestigious principal where he touched the lives of many. In 1981, he received an exciting offer in the beautiful state of Washington where he accepted an opportunity at Adna middle and high school. Being an avid outdoorsman, Bernie fell in love with the landscape and small-town community. Adna is where he contributed much of his life’s work and he swiftly became the district superintendent.

TOLEDO, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO