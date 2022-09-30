Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Preview Capsules: Just Another Innocuous Week, Definitely No Traps Here
Just like that, we’re more than halfway through the regular season. As we stare down October in Lewis and Thurston counties, let’s get into another set of games to end the week with:. THURSDAY. Shelton at Centralia. If Centralia is going to get over the hump and into...
Chronicle
Tigers Win Match by Games Against Highclimbers
Tied 3-3 once again, the Centralia boys tennis team defeated Shelton by games, 54-52 Wednesday afternoon. First singles: Jacoby Corwin (CEN) def. Caleb Brennan (SLT) 6-2, 6-3 Second singles: Isaac Parkin (CEN) def. Conner McCullough (SLT) 6-2, 6-2 Third singles: Justin Kuykendall (CEN) def. Levi Brennan (SLT) 6-0, 6-3 Doubles.
Chronicle
Beavers Drop Tight Match to Ocosta in Four
Playing in front of its home fans, the Tenino volleyball team fell in four tight sets to Ocosta, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22, 25-18, Tuesday night. The Beavers dropped the first set, but battled back to take the second and make games of each of the final two sets, but came up just short against the Wildcats.
Chronicle
Pirates Take First Set, But Fall to Chinooks in Four
Somehow surviving 10 service errors in the first set, the Adna volleyball team became the first league opponent to take a set from Kalama since last November, but couldn’t keep up the momentum in a four-set defeat, 27-29, 25-17, 25-17, 25-13. The shift came in the second set, when...
Chronicle
Mountaineers Sweep Riverhawks on the Road
Picking up steam as the match rolled along, the Rainier volleyball team swept past Toledo on the road Tuesday, 25-18, 25-19, 25-9. The Mountaineers were led by a great offensive night from a trio of standouts, with Haleigh Hanson leading the way for 11 kills and six aces. Acacia Murphy and Anika Plowman also each added eight kills to spread out the attack.
Chronicle
Mossyrock Sweeps Road Matchup
An hour-and-a-half-long bus ride to Menlo did little to get the Mossyrock volleyball team off its game, as the guest Vikings made short work of their hosts in a 25-12, 25-10, 25-7 sweep before heading back east. Hailey Brooks led Mossyrock with 14 kills and also put up eight digs....
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Lacey Barr Dalton: Oct. 28, 1986 - Sept. 28, 2022
Lacey Barr Dalton passed away in Pocatello, Idaho of natural causes. Lacey was born to Doug Barr and Pam Romine Barr in Chehalis, Washington. She attended schools in Chehalis and Napavine. Lacey was a wonderful and loving daughter, sister and aunt. Most importantly, she was an amazing mother to her four children.
Chronicle
In Focus: Racing Caskets in ‘Boo-Coda’
Teams raced down East Seventh Street during the Boo-coda Pine Box Derby Casket Races on Saturday. Six teams competed in the event in which participants look to clock the fastest time. It’s part of the Boo-Coda Spook-Tacular, an annual series of events that takes place throughout the month of October...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Bernard Rodgers: 1938-2022
It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce the passing of "one of a kind" Mr. Bernard "Bernie" Edward Rodgers, of Toledo, Washington, who went to heaven at the age of 84 on Sept. 3, 2022, after a battle with leukemia. Born in the backwoods of Pennsylvania in 1938, he graduated from high school in 1955, where he moved to California earning his bachelor’s and master’s degree in education from California State University of Long Beach. He continued his education attending several universities that opened many doors and accomplishments to come. It wasn’t long until Bernie advanced to prestigious principal where he touched the lives of many. In 1981, he received an exciting offer in the beautiful state of Washington where he accepted an opportunity at Adna middle and high school. Being an avid outdoorsman, Bernie fell in love with the landscape and small-town community. Adna is where he contributed much of his life’s work and he swiftly became the district superintendent.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Oct. 6, 2022
• GLORIA LEE COURNYER, 95, Morton, died Oct. 1 at Heart of Gold Adult Family Home in Morton. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 in the Morton City Cemetery. A life celebration will follow at the Bob Lyle Community Center. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Brown Mortuary Service.
Chronicle
Rainier Resident to Compete in Ironman World Championships
Linda Johnson started with gymnastics at a young age and has always strived to do athletic activities ever since. The Rainier resident traveled to Kona, Hawaii last weekend to prepare for her participation in the Ironman World Championships after working toward the goal for several years. The event will take place from Oct. 6 through Oct. 8. She had previously competed in Ironman events and triathlons across the United States and in Canada and Panama.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of William “Bill“ McGaa: 1971-2022
On Sept. 26, 2022, William (Bill) McGaa passed away after a short battle with cancer. He was 51 years young. He lived most of his life in the greater Winlock area, except for a brief stint in Alaska, where he tried his luck with the fishing industry. That didn’t last long, but what an adventure. His favorite hobby was elk/deer hunting with his friend Rich Ayr and Rich’s dad, who Bill always called grandpa. He could spin a tale around those hunting trips, especially the one when he and Rich brought the horses to help pack out their kill. It seems one of the horses was not fond of dead animals.
Chronicle
Centralia American Legion to Host Halloween Party for Children
The Centralia post of the American Legion will host a Halloween party for children ages 5 through 10 on Oct. 31. Prizes for best costume will be available for both girls and boys. There will be prizes awarded for other activities. Games will be available. The party will be at...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Darold ‘Darry’ Taylor
On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, Darold “Darry” Andrew Taylor joined his parents Rose and Aaron, and brother Carl, in heaven for a joyful reunion. Darry was able to remain at home thanks to the exceptional support of Assured Hospice. He was surrounded by his loved ones as he left this earth.
Chronicle
Karma the Dog: Chehalis Woman’s ‘Dangerous’ Pet Set to Be Euthanized
In the next few days, a 7-year-old female rottweiler named Karma will face euthanasia after a Chehalis woman chose to keep the dog — despite Lewis County designating it as “dangerous” — and failed to comply with related codes to keep her pet. Through tears, Rebecca...
Chronicle
Gas Prices Jump in Washington With Acute Spike on the West Coast
After about a two-month dip, gas prices are climbing again in Washington state, especially west of the Cascades, where levels are once again close to the June peak. At $5.45 a gallon, gas prices in the Seattle area are up 15% from early September when prices fell to their lowest price since April, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
Chronicle
License Approved for Centralia’s Second Marijuana Dispensary
Centralia’s second marijuana dispensary, Greens on Gold, has been given the green light to open after a seven-year struggle for owner Dick Watkins. The City of Centralia has approved Watkins' business license application, which was submitted at the end of August but came under scrutiny over concerns about the location.
Chronicle
Lewis County Coroner’s Office Releases Identity of Middle Fork Road Crash Victim
A 30-year-old Centralia man who died after crashing into a tree in the 700 block of Middle Fork Road south of Chehalis on Sept. 24 was identified in a news release from the Lewis County Coroner’s Office Tuesday. Kyle R. Perkins, 30, was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry westbound...
Chronicle
Morton Council Approves Pe Ell Police Contract
The Morton City Council voted unanimously Monday, Sept 26, to approve a contract with Pe Ell to provide police coverage to the west Lewis County town. “I was the one that delayed the contract because I wanted to double check everything,” Morton Mayor Dan Mortensen said. “It’s always a challenge when you enter into a contract like this because, one, it’s so far away and, two, it’s a different entity.”
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
