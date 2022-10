Julio Urías put the finishing touches on a second consecutive superb season for the Dodgers, locking up the National League ERA title in the process. Urías allowed two runs in his five innings on Tuesday against the Rockies, ending his season with a 2.16 ERA in 175 innings, ensuring he will finish atop the NL once the season concludes on Wednesday.

