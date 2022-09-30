Read full article on original website
What’s On Suncoast? 9.9– 9.16
The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for things around the area this week of September 9 – 16, 2022!. Manatee Village Historical Park, 1404 Manatee Avenue East, Bradenton, FL 34208,. The blacksmith shop at Manatee Village Historical Park here on the...
20 Facts About the Suncoast Communities We Love – See How Many You Know?
We all know about the beaches, attractions, and many of the well-publicized finer points of the communities of the Suncoast. The amazing weather, botanical gardens, and even amazing artist destinations along with highly recognized museums. Still, there are a lot of amazing facts about the communities we all cherish that you might not be aware of. Here is a trivia game of 25 facts about the communities up and down the Suncoast of Florida – how many of them can you get correct?
Giving Back Scheduled for Thursday and Now Will Benefit Those Impacted by Hurricane Ian!
The Giving Back event will go ahead this year, despite much of the Suncoast being impacted by Hurricane Ian. In an effort to best support some most impacted by the recent Hurricane, The Blessing Bags will redirect all proceeds from the event to Hurricane Relief Funds, and Hungers End will restock their food pantry for community support and allocate 10% of funds from this event back to Hurricane Victim Funds also.
REEF Lionfish Derby and Education for Healthier Oceans
REEF (Reef Environmental Education Foundation) hosted the Florida Keys Lionfish Derby & Festival on Sunday, September 11, 2022, to amazing results. This derby is just one of many programs REEF helps host and welcomes the public to participate throughout the year. REEF works on numerous annual initiatives involving education on assorted topics impacting our oceans. These lionfish derbies are one such effort that happens throughout the year to try and lower the lionfish numbers in the waters of the Florida coastline.
Eat Well. Do Good. – Let Your Appetite Do The Giving on St. Armands Circle!
The Columbia Restaurant Group will once again be supporting Suncoast Charities for Children, and 16 other local non-profit agencies, during their 25th Annual Community Harvest program during the entire month of September. The Tampa-based restaurant group is donating 5% of all diner’s checks to local charitable organizations in communities near...
